Chinese student association at McMaster University loses appeal, remains decertified after report of on-campus talk to consulate

A Chinese student association at a Canadian university that was stripped of its club status over concerns it had monitored campus activities for the Chinese government failed on Sunday to reverse the club's decertification.

Legal counsel representing the student association accused the student government of "biased assumptions".

The student representative assembly at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, deratified the Chinese Students and Scholars Association (CSSA) in September following allegations that it had endangered students by leading a campaign to report an on-campus talk by a Uygur activist to the Chinese consulate in New York.

The talk in February by Rukiye Turdush was disrupted and filmed by at least one student. Chinese students in a group in the messaging app WeChat said they also supplied photographs of the event to the Chinese consulate, The Washington Post reported at the time.

A statement posted to the CSSA's official WeChat account following the event called the talk "absurd" and "anti-China", and said that the consulate had been notified.

But during a tense hearing before the student union government on Sunday evening, the club's lawyer, Samantha Wu, said it was an individual student " and not the CSSA " who reported the event to the consulate. The CSSA only signed the statement because it believed "an emergency event was occurring", she said.

"The emergency event was, more specifically, thousands of Chinese students at McMaster experiencing immense emotional distress resulting from this public event," the club elaborated in written testimony. According to university records, McMasters' total 2017 student population of 31,800 included more than 2,000 from China.

The CSSA did not intend to "endanger McMaster students or their families in China," said Wu, arguing that the decision to deratify the club was based on "conjecture, speculation and biased assumptions".

The student union government rejected the CSSA's appeal to reinstate its club status, and passed a motion opposing attempts by the Chinese government or the CSSA "to directly or indirectly interfere with political activity on campus".

Following Sunday's failed appeal, the McMaster CSSA will remain decertified for a full calendar year, during which it will be denied club privileges such as room booking and access to student union funding.

None of four other student associations that signed the February statement have faced disciplinary action by the student union government.

One of those associations had testified in writing that it had signed the statement at the invitation of the CSSA's then-president.

That suggested that the CSSA was the party "pushing this forward and really taking charge on the statement", Joshua Marando, president of the student union, said on Sunday.

It remained unclear whether it was the CSSA's official stance to endorse the contact with the consulate, said Marando, but the ensuing statement still posed "a significant risk to students and individuals on campus".

"We see that risk when we see students who are blatantly fearful, telling us that they don't feel safe," said Marando.

The club declined to be interviewed for this story. Inquiries to Wu, a lawyer at Bersenas Jacobsen Chouest Thomson Blackburn in Toronto, went unanswered.

The affair at McMaster has once again thrust the purview and actions of CSSAs on college campuses around the world into the public spotlight, amid rising concern about the international reach of Beijing's authoritarianism.

Billy, a Chinese-Canadian student at McMaster who supported the club's deratification, said that the association's actions had contributed to a climate on campus in which Chinese students who might have critical views of the Chinese government were discouraged from speaking out.

Stripping the club of its official status was an important symbolic step "in terms of making it clear to the Chinese students who may have dissenting views that ... they deserve to be able to hold those views without having their words being reported to the Chinese government," said Billy, who declined to be quoted by his full name due to concern about possible consequences for family members in mainland China.

6 on-campus conflicts involving Chinese students

Primarily social clubs, CSSAs offer a host of services, ranging from organising cultural events to providing second-hand marketplaces for the China's expatriate students, who in many countries significantly outnumber those attending from elsewhere. In the US and Canada, for example, students from China constitute around a third of all international students.