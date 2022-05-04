Chinese student pleads guilty to attempted murder of 4 Hong Kong women in hopes of death penalty

Following multiple suicide attempts, a student from mainland China tried to murder four women in Hong Kong in the hopes of receiving the death penalty.



Liu Yueteng, a 26-year-old former university student at a mainland tertiary institution, pleaded guilty to four counts of attempted murder in the High Court on Wednesday.



He entered Hong Kong using a two-way permit on Oct. 1 and checked in at a youth hostel. Liu carried out a knife attack targeting four women who were exercising at the Garden Hill in Sham Shui Po on Oct. 11, 2019.



At around 10:10 a.m., he stabbed a 57-year-old woman named Lam King-king in the neck and back with a fruit knife.



The then-24-year-old student also ran after three women who tried to flee the scene. Two 50-year-old women, Wu Bodi and Liu Wenlian, were stabbed in the neck and back. A 54-year-old woman, Zhang Xuandi, also suffered a stab wound to the left side of her chest and slashes on her left shoulder and neck.



Liu reportedly admitted to the attacks in interviews, saying he wanted to receive the death penalty after surviving multiple suicide attempts.



Liu attempted to confess to the Hong Kong attacks while studying in mainland China, knowing there was a death penalty there but not in Hong Kong, but, given his crime had occurred on the island, mainland police were unable to arrest him.



Liu returned to Hong Kong on Oct. 13, and police arrested him at the Shenzhen Bay control point. In Hong Kong, attempted murder is punishable by life imprisonment.



The four women were able to recover from their physical injuries; however, Lam was diagnosed with delusional and post-traumatic stress disorders by a psychiatrist.



Liu’s sentencing was adjourned to June 6, pending an assessment of his psychiatric condition.



If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For a list of international suicide hotlines, click here.







Featured Image via chungdha





Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Immigration officials approve first-ever 'Dreamer' Rhodes Scholar's application to leave to study at Oxford

'Torrance Karen' Freed on $1 Bail After Being Arrested on Battery Charge

Man Arrested for Racially Abusing British-Pakistani Driver in Viral Video

Bay Area Mom Demands Justice a Year After Son Was Gunned Down