Chinese ‘super embassy’ bid piles pressure on Michael Gove

Michael Gove is under pressure to intervene and block plans for a Chinese “super embassy” in the shadow of the Tower of London in a case that risks inflaming relations between Westminster and Beijing.

The Housing Secretary is being urged to step in and block Beijing’s proposed new 700,000 sq ft compound on the former site of the Royal Mint as concerns grow that China will win approval for the unpopular development.

The multi-million pound development was initially rejected by the local council in December but Beijing is now preparing to appeal, The Telegraph can reveal. The move means Mr Gove is likely to have to “call-in” the decision if officials decide it should be blocked.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith urged the Housing Secretary to intervene. He said: “I personally hope the refusal is upheld. The thing is wrong in so many ways, it’s a security risk and it’s within spitting distance of Whitehall.”

The Government is understood to be assessing the national security implications of the development.

Marnix Elsenaar, partner and head of planning at law firm Addleshaw Goddard, said: “On traditional planning grounds, such as the design of the scheme, I would expect the appeal to have a good chance of success, but international politics and national security considerations are likely to weigh heavily on the Secretary of State's decision.”

Sadiq Khan last week rejected China’s pleas to approve the new embassy. The Mayor of London backed Tower Hamlet council, which threw out the plans in December following outcry from locals.

China's local agents are now preparing an official appeal to the Tower Hamlets decision, which experts said it was likely to win. The project was initially greenlit by planning authorities and the appeals process will not consider local sentiment.

Alistair Watson, partner and UK head of planning and environment at law firm Taylor Wessing, said: “This scheme should be granted planning permission at an appeal stage.”

The huge site, covering multiple buildings on a plot of land just north of the Thames and a short walk from Tower Bridge, was acquired by China for more than £255m in 2018.

Plans to develop it into a new embassy, ten times the size of its current outpost near London Paddington, stirred up fierce local opposition, with residents expressing concern it could become a “secret police station”.

As the Secretary of State, Mr Gove has the ultimate jurisdiction to approve or refuse any planning application in the country.

If approved China's embassy would sit on the former site of the Royal Mint - Yui Mok/PA Wire

However, any intervention to block the development is likely to inflame tension between Westminster and Beijing.

The Chinese Government accused Britain of “failing to fulfil its obligation” after the council initially blocked the development.

Relations between China and the West are increasingly frosty, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declaring the “golden era” of good relations between Beijing and Britain officially over in a speech last December.

This followed comments in July when Mr Sunak vowed to “get tough on China” and labelled the country Britain’s “biggest long-term threat”.

In a letter written by deputy Mayor Jules Pipe to the Tower Hamlets Council this week, Mr Khan's representative said: “I am content to allow the local planning authority to determine the case itself, subject to any action that the Secretary of State may take.”

Any official appeal from Beijing will force Tower Hamlets to appoint a member of the Planning Inspectorate to review the case.

A Planning Inspectorate spokesperson declined to comment.

The Chinese Government did not respond to a request for comment.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said they could not comment on the merits of this proposal at this stage.