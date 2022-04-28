Chinese tech firm's 890 per cent debut on Nasdaq underlines appetite for IPOs amid China's efforts to defuse audit, delisting tensions

·3 min read

Ostin Technology, a low-key technology company, made an electrifying debut as the first Chinese stock offering in the US since February, underlining strong appetite even as regulatory officials remained at odds over audit and delisting issues.

The supplier of display modules and polarisers soared 892 per cent on Nasdaq to US$39.66 on Wednesday, giving it market value of US$535.4 million. The company raised US$13.5 million in gross proceeds by selling 3.38 million shares at US$4 each.

Ostin's factories in Nanjing, a mainland city in eastern Jiangsu province, produce display parts used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive panel displays.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The first Chinese IPO since Meihua International Medical Technologies' listing in mid-February shows Chinese firms are still eager to tap the world's biggest capital market, as China voiced support for such fundraising. Fears of mass delisting of US-listed Chinese stocks, with an estimated US$1.3 trillion of market capitalisation, have fanned an exodus to Hong Kong and weighed on local equity markets.

A worked in an Ostin Technology facility. Photo: Handout alt=A worked in an Ostin Technology facility. Photo: Handout>

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) this month said a series of weekly bilateral discussions among regulators on the auditing hurdles have progressed smoothly. Its vice-chairman Fang Xinghai said he is confident that the uncertainty will be addressed soon, according to Chinese media.

Beijing has shown willingness to make changes, as the CSRC on April 2 withdrew a requirement that only Chinese regulators conduct on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed overseas. China denies access to the US's Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), citing state secret concerns among others. The new rules also require listed companies and their accountants to decide what is sensitive information and what cannot be handed over to US regulators.

The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA), enacted during the twilight of Donald Trump's administration, requires US-listed foreign companies to comply with audit inspection under the PCAOB rules, or face expulsion from US exchanges after three consecutive years of non-compliance.

So far the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has identified companies including Baidu, Futu Holdings, iQiyi, Hutchmed, Yum China Holdings, Zai Lab, BeiGene, and ACM Research as Chinese companies liable to the law. The SEC has said it will identify a total of 270 liable companies globally.

Despite Ostin's auspicious debut and positive signs in the discussions between the US and China, companies will remain cautious about listings in the US, according to Gary Ching, Hong Kong-based chief analyst for macroeconomic and strategy at Guosen Securities.

"The first-day performance of an individual stock depends on its fundamentals and technical aspects, but its relation to the big picture outlook is limited," he said. "It is likely to enhance investor confidence if this stock continues to rise, say for a week." However, Chinese corporations will not be encouraged to increase their listings in the US until more solid results from the negotiations between Chinese and US regulators are announced.

"Chinese companies will prefer a listing in the mainland in the short term, or in Hong Kong if they want to attract offshore investors," Ching added.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico’s Fiscal Picture Is Growing ‘More Complicated,’ Moody’s Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service sees a more complicated fiscal situation for Mexico compared to last year and even earlier this year as it looks to decide what to do with the nation’s sovereign rating this quarter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks

  • Shanghai wants ‘societal zero COVID’ as Beijing residents stockpile supplies for another lockdown

    Shanghai's total lockdown has been in place for near a month, taking a toll on residents who have been confined to their homes.

  • China's Beijing finds positive samples in COVID testing this week

    China's capital of Beijing has detected some positive COVID-19 cases in the first round of mass testing conducted in a dozen districts this week, a municipal official said on Wednesday. Based on the results from 19.80 million out of the 19.81 million samples taken, 12 tubes of mixed samples tested positive, a Beijing health official said. Under mass testing campaigns in China, multiple samples are tested together in a single tube.

  • Chinese-owned fashion group Lanvin aims to woo US consumers via Shopify ahead of New York listing

    A fashion group backed by a Chinese billionaire and named after the French brand it acquired last October has teamed up with Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify to tap American consumers. Lanvin Group, a subsidiary of Fosun International - owned by Chinese tycoon Guo Guangchang - announced a partnership with Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce website, to bring European fashion brands to the US market. "Our goal is to have online sales in North America reach 25 per cent [of the total] in 2025,

  • Dump Buffett as Berkshire’s chairman? That’s exactly what’s wrong with so many shareholder proposals this year

    This coming weekend, Warren Buffett hosts his famed annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) (BRK) shareholders in Omaha, Neb. The event is expected to draw tens of thousands live and a million more online. To paraphrase an old line about General Motors: As goes Berkshire, so goes America. This year is no exception, with Berkshire hosting copycat votes on contentious matters from greenhouse gas emissions to workforce diversity that will certainly fail.

  • Russian deputy PM hints at struggles facing top lender Sberbank

    Khusnullin gave the first insight into the strain that unprecedented sanctions against Moscow are putting on the dominant lender, which has stopped publishing financial reports. Khusnullin said banks' financing for property developers was going badly and that he had discussed the issue in detail at a meeting with Sberbank CEO German Gref. "They are now trying, despite the difficulties and losses that they have, to provide funding," RIA quoted him as saying.

  • Taiwan's daily COVID cases top 10,000 for first time

    Taiwan reported on Thursday that the daily number of confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases had topped 10,000 for the first time, in line with predictions, and the health minister said infections would continue to rise. Taiwan, population 23 million, has reported a spike in cases since the start of the year - 51,504 so far - after having previously well controlled the pandemic with tight border controls and tough quarantines. Speaking at his daily news briefing, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung, who had previously predicted 10,000 daily cases by the end of this month, said Taiwan was still in the phase where infections would keep increasing.

  • China decries pursuit of glory, short-term gains in revamp of US$4 trillion fund industry amid steep market losses

    China is taking steps to revamp its US$4 trillion mutual fund industry amid stunning losses, decrying the pursuit of short-term results and celebrity status after the local stock market suffered the biggest blow in the region last quarter. Mutual funds must prioritise investors' long-term interests, prevent obsession with size and rankings and seek greater participation from the financial sector, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website late on Tuesday

  • If You Invested $1,000 in ExxonMobil in March 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Right when the world was most worried about pandemic-related economic shutdowns was a great time to buy ExxonMobil.

  • Finland and Sweden could join NATO quickly, Stoltenberg says

    Finland and Sweden will be able to join NATO quickly should they decide to ask for membership in the Western military alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "If they decide to apply, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the process to go quickly," Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels, adding he planned to speak with the Finnish president later in the day.

  • If Kyrie Irving wants to 'manage' the Nets, he must fully commit and show up

    Whoever is “managing” the Nets needs to make a move quickly and decisively. Maybe that includes Kyrie. If so, he can start by fully committing to winning a title next season.

  • ‘Most coveted player in transfer portal history’ hears from Kansas Jayhawks basketball

    Baylor Scheierman’s decision to transfer has been noticed by coaches from KU, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Gonzaga and many others.

  • Not Skinny But Not Fat's Amanda Hirsch spills on her week with the Kardashians

    Amanda Hirsch just had one of the kraziest weeks of her life. Gibson Johns welcomes the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast host back onto the show to talk about her gig at Hulu's official red carpet correspondent at the premiere of "The Kardashians," interviewing Kim Kardashian for her podcast without any parameters and what she thinks about the conspiracy theory that Kylie Jenner wasn't at the premiere. They also chat about her relaunched collab with Deux, feeling the support of her fans during career milestones, taking moments to reflect on how far she's come and more.

  • Veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, who appeared in 'A Better Tomorrow' and 'Supercop,' dies at 87

    Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang, known in Hollywood for his roles in the blockbuster “Rush Hour” and James Bond franchises, was found dead at the age of 87 in his hotel room on Wednesday. Having just returned from Singapore two days prior, Tsang was adhering to the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine regulation at the Kowloon Hotel in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district. Workers from the Department of Health were performing routine checks at the hotel when they failed to get a response from his room, a government source told South China Morning Post.

  • New research reveals sleep disorder may be linked to Parkinson's

    New research on the connection between sleep and Parkinson's disease is being hailed as a "first step" toward curing and preventing the condition, a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements. The research, led by the Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative, funded by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, is working to make a concrete connection between Parkinson's and REM sleep behavior disorder, or RBD, which causes a person to "physically act out vivid, often unpleasant dreams" during deep sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. Studies have found that up to 41% of Parkinson's patients experience RBD before their diagnosis, with 65-75% of these patients being men.

  • A 6% fed-funds rate? Some investors say the risk is there, bringing the prospect of more painful Treasury selloffs

    The possibility of a fed-funds rate that ends up between 4% to 6% is beginning to seep into the thinking of some investors, bringing with it the prospect of another round of big bond selloffs like the one seen this year.

  • Stock Rout Is Fed’s ‘Best-Case Scenario’ as Powell-Put Era Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a Federal Reserve policy maker, the stock selloff of the last few weeks comes with a silver lining.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaFinancial conditions -- a cross-asset measure o

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Johnny Depp's Island Manager Recalls Amber Heard Calling Actor a 'Fat, Lonely Old Man'

    The manager of Johnny Depp's island in the Bahamas, Tara Roberts, takes the stand in the actor's ongoing defamation trial against Amber Heard. Roberts details a fight she encountered between the former couple on the island.

  • Tennessee County Gets Permission to Remove Confederate Flag from Seal

    In case you weren’t paying attention in history class, the Confederate states lost the Civil War. But yet over 150 years after Robert E. Lee surrendered, we’ve still got folks that just can’t let go of that flag. Now, after a lengthy two-year process, a Tennessee county finally got the go ahead to remove the Confederate flag from its seal. A unanimous vote by the state’s Historical Commission at an April 22 hearing gave Williamson County permission to redesign its 54-year-old seal.