Chinese Tech Stocks Fall as Tencent Shuts Game Streaming Site

Charlotte Yang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slid for a third day as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s decision to shut its game streaming service further hurt sentiment in a sector already bogged down by regulatory risks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.2% as of 11:33 a.m. in Hong Kong, having earlier shed as much as 3%. Video streaming firm Bilibili Inc. and Tencent supplier GDS Holdings Ltd. were among the worst performers. Meituan also weighed on the gauge, following news that Sequoia Capital reduced stakes.

Read: Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

Tencent’s decision comes more than a year after Beijing blocked a merger between its investees, an entity which the soon-to-be closed platform Penguin Esports would have been folded into. China tech stocks have come off a record low in mid-March, but yet to stage a sustainable rally amid regulatory risks.

“Shutting down Penguin Esports or any other service will weigh on cloud, data services demand by Tencent, affecting suppliers like GDS,” said Ivan Chow, president of Imperial Financial Group.

Shares of live-streaming platforms led a decline in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index closing 4.5% lower.

Tech shares have been hit especially hard recently, following Beijing’s crackdown on the live-streaming sector’s tax evasion and a series of hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly vowed to add policy stimulus and stabilize markets, but that’s done little to soothe investors worried of a spillover from higher U.S. interest rates, among other risks.

On Friday, China’s regulator said it will start a campaign until early December to curb violations in internet companies’ algorithm, warning that websites and platforms with big influence will be targeted.

The announcement appeared to ensure that tech companies are transparent with consumers on the data they are collecting to protect privacy, said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management.

But with some apps already giving users an option to turn-off personalized push services, “the spirit of these regulations and the inevitable inspections and audits may have been expected since earlier this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the broader Hang Seng Index also headed for a third day of declines, down 0.5% on Friday. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index closed the morning session little changed after falling as much as 0.8%.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Sheds Bulk of Invasion-Driven Gains on SPR Sales, Virus, Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly retreat on plans for massive stockpile releases, a demand-sapping virus outbreak in top importer China and a hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to W

  • China’s Oil Demand Outlook Worsening as Virus Outbreak Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s worsening Covid-19 outbreak and the extended lockdown in Shanghai has oil analysts cutting their demand forecasts further. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe commercial hub’s staggered eight-day lockdo

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Waver Amid Fed, China Worries: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures struggled to make headway Friday as the Federal Reserve’s plan for aggressive policy tightening and China’s Covid lockdowns hung over markets.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing Worl

  • Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced it will shut down its game streaming service, more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply

  • U.S. consumer watchdog to ramp up credit card enforcement, may review fee caps

    WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. consumer watchdog plans to ramp up enforcement actions against lenders that illegally charge credit card late-payment fees and may rewrite its rules that set thresholds for such fees, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. The development marks an escalation of a broader crackdown by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on what it calls "junk fees," a catch-all for overdraft, credit card late-payment fees, bounced check fees, and other charges.

  • NY Attorney General asks banks to end overdraft fees

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday asked JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, US Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Co to end all consumer overdraft fees by the summer. In letters sent to the chief executives of four of the biggest U.S. consumer banks, James said the majority of overdraft fees are levied on "the most vulnerable consumers with the lowest average account balances." James's letters come as banks are facing increased scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers for charging overdraft and other fees on consumers.

  • Why Google Stock's Big Earnings Beats Might Suddenly Stop

    Investment gains have played a big role in earnings beats for GOOGL stock in recent years but that may reverse in its first-quarter earnings this year.

  • Costco Stock Jumps After Reporting Robust March Sales. Inflation May Have Helped.

    Costco Wholesale reported upbeat March comparable sales—a relief for investors worried about how revenue would hold up one year out from the last stimulus payments. Late Wednesday, Costco (ticker: COST) said same-store sales jumped 17.2% in the five weeks ended April 3, comfortably ahead of consensus and led by a 19.1% increase in U.S. sales. The period had one extra shopping day compared with the year-ago period, due to the timing of Easter.

  • Ukraine Update: EU Bans Russian Coal Imports, Japan May Follow

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union countries agreed to ban coal imports from Russia, the first time the bloc’s sanctions have targeted Moscow’s crucial energy revenues. Japan is also looking to curb imports, in what could be a shift in policy from one of the world’s largest energy buyers. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine

  • Asian markets struggle to track Wall St on hawkish Fed

    Asian markets limped into the weekend Friday at the end of a tough week dominated by the Federal Reserve's hawkish tone that has set up an aggressive tightening of monetary policy, while oil drifted after another series of losses.

  • A Key Russian Oil Grade Sells Out as Asia Snaps Up Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month in a sign that shipments from the nation continue to find buyers despite Moscow facing more sanctions for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Suppl

  • China's No 2 chip maker seeks fresh buy-back mandate amid stock slump while Shanghai lockdown disrupts production

    The firm will ask shareholders to approve a plan to repurchase as much as 10 per cent of its capital, or the equivalent of about 130 million shares, according to a stock exchange filing, joining a slew of Chinese tech companies including bigger rival Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in buy-back plans. Hua Hong's shares have slumped 31 per cent this year in Hong Kong, adding to a 2.8 per cent loss last year. An extended lockdown in Shanghai, its production base, has clouded i

  • AirAsia’s Fernandes Taps Google for Help With Super-App Push

    (Bloomberg) -- AirAsia, the budget airline that experimented with online commerce during the depths of the pandemic, is counting on a rebound in travel this summer to fuel a so-called “super app” to offer a suite of on-demand services from car-hailing to flight bookings.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown Afte

  • Toshiba Climbs On Plans To Review Privatization Bids

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. gained as much as 3.5%, after the Japanese company said it would scrap plans to split the company in two and set up a committee to consider “strategic alternatives,” including bids to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidestep

  • No peace for emerging market currencies as mighty U.S. dollar reigns: Reuters poll

    Most emerging market currencies will continue to struggle against the mighty dollar over the coming year as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally delivers expected aggressive policy tightening, according to a Reuters poll of FX strategists. Central banks in emerging market economies have been bracing for this for months by hiking their benchmark interest rates. Minutes from the Fed's March meeting showed officials had generally agreed to trim the central bank's balance sheet by $95 billion a month, providing a major boost to the greenback which was already riding high.

  • China Targets Tech Giants for Abusing Online Content Algorithms

    (Bloomberg) -- China has kicked off a formal campaign to rein in the alleged abuse of algorithms by internet giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd., taking aim at the way social media platforms serve up ads and content to hook users.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia

  • Dow Jones Drops After Market Sell-Off; HP Soars On Warren Buffett Stake

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday following two straight days of sharp market sell-offs. HP soared 15% on a Warren Buffett stake.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Falling Again. 3 Things Weighing on Chinese Tech.

    Sentiment in the wider stock market, Covid-19 lockdowns in China, and lingering regulatory uncertainty are weighing on Chinese tech stocks.