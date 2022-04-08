Chinese Tech Stocks Fall as Tencent Shuts Game Streaming Site

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech stocks slid for a third day as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s decision to shut its game streaming service further hurt sentiment in a sector already bogged down by regulatory risks.

The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.2% as of 11:33 a.m. in Hong Kong, having earlier shed as much as 3%. Video streaming firm Bilibili Inc. and Tencent supplier GDS Holdings Ltd. were among the worst performers. Meituan also weighed on the gauge, following news that Sequoia Capital reduced stakes.

Read: Tencent Closes Game Streaming Site After Beijing Blocks Merger

Tencent’s decision comes more than a year after Beijing blocked a merger between its investees, an entity which the soon-to-be closed platform Penguin Esports would have been folded into. China tech stocks have come off a record low in mid-March, but yet to stage a sustainable rally amid regulatory risks.

“Shutting down Penguin Esports or any other service will weigh on cloud, data services demand by Tencent, affecting suppliers like GDS,” said Ivan Chow, president of Imperial Financial Group.

Shares of live-streaming platforms led a decline in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index closing 4.5% lower.

Tech shares have been hit especially hard recently, following Beijing’s crackdown on the live-streaming sector’s tax evasion and a series of hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly vowed to add policy stimulus and stabilize markets, but that’s done little to soothe investors worried of a spillover from higher U.S. interest rates, among other risks.

On Friday, China’s regulator said it will start a campaign until early December to curb violations in internet companies’ algorithm, warning that websites and platforms with big influence will be targeted.

The announcement appeared to ensure that tech companies are transparent with consumers on the data they are collecting to protect privacy, said Wai Ho Leong, strategist at Modular Asset Management.

But with some apps already giving users an option to turn-off personalized push services, “the spirit of these regulations and the inevitable inspections and audits may have been expected since earlier this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the broader Hang Seng Index also headed for a third day of declines, down 0.5% on Friday. China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index closed the morning session little changed after falling as much as 0.8%.

