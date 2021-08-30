Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

Jeanny Yu and Abhishek Vishnoi
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied as much as 1.5%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Ping An Healthcare and Technology Co. Food delivery company Meituan swung between gains and losses ahead of its results later. Analysts expect a jump in its second-quarter revenue and a net loss to continue.

The rally comes despite a barrage of headlines of new rules for the tech sector, including a campaign to crack down on social media accounts that misinterpret domestic financial topics and the proposal for a credit rating system to regulate live streaming companies. Beijing has expanded its clampdown on private industry to tutoring companies and online gaming in a bid to reduce the wealth gap.

“We may have seen the near-term bottom of the market, after months of selloffs,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific Yamaichi International H.K. Ltd. “Although investors are still very sensitive about negative regulations, shares managed to bounce back recently despite negative news from time to time.”

Mainland investors remained net sellers of Hong Kong stocks for a fourth consecutive trading session. They offloaded HK$3.6 billion ($462 million) worth of shares via the trading links with Shenzhen and Shanghai as of 1:19 p.m. in Hong Kong. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%, while the CSI 300 Index fell 0.5%.

Among the losers, entertainment and medical beauty stocks continued to be hammered on Monday. Citigroup Inc. analysts said China’s new guidelines on regulating the “fan-based economy” could mean negative financial impact on the sector in the near term. Meanwhile, China is seeking to rectify illicit advertising in the cosmetic surgery industry.

Brokerage stocks also slipped after the securities regulator pushed firms to step up oversight of their margin-financing businesses, a person familiar with the matter said. The CSI Financials subgauge dropped as much as 2.5%, with Orient Securities Co. Ltd. and GF Securities Co. Ltd. both slumping by their 10% daily limit.

Golden Dragon

In the U.S., a bout of frenzied buying from bargain-hunting retail traders helped the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index - which tracks 98 firms listed in the U.S. - gain more than 9% last week, snapping an eight-week losing streak. Yet the gauge’s performance faded toward the end of week and investors on Friday were spooked by a report about China’s plans to ban U.S. IPOs for data-heavy tech firms.

“Like all regulatory reforms before, the end of it will be unheralded and visible only in the rear view mirror,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.

(Updates with brokerage stocks declining.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Wood you look at that: Lumber is cheap again

    For the 13th consecutive week, the price of framing lumber is down.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Alibaba Fires 10 for Leaking Sexual Assault Accusations

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has dismissed 10 staffers for publicizing an employee’s account of sexual assault allegations against a former manager, people familiar with the matter said, as the e-commerce giant moves to resolve a case that’s rocked China’s tech establishment.Alibaba announced internally last week it fired the group for sharing a harrowing account posted on an internal forum by a colleague surnamed Zhou, who accused a former manager of rape. Their offenses include sh

  • Why Nvidia Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive returns to investors so far this year thanks to a string of terrific quarterly results that have established the graphics specialist as a top tech play. Investors have come to expect outstanding growth from the chipmaker quarter after quarter due to the tailwinds in the video gaming and data center markets, its two largest segments. Nvidia crushed Wall Street's expectations.

  • China Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Grabs $23 Million Weekend Win

    “Free Guy” grabbed a convincing win at the top of the China box office, marking the end of a Hollywood drought and was earned despite difficult conditions. The family-friendly comedy earned $23.8 million in three days, according to data from Artisan Gateway. That was fully 56% of the nationwide theatrical haul between Friday and Sunday. […]

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Asian shares rise on dovish Fed prospects but China caps gains

    Asian shares perked up and the dollar fell to two-week lows on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at the central bank's long-awaited symposium, although investors remained cautious about prospects in China. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.65% to a two-week high, and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.46%. Hong Kong rose 0.32%, Australia 0.2% and Korea 0.25% but Chinese blue chips bucked the trend, falling 0.26%.

  • Dubai developer Limitless set to agree third debt restructuring deal

    Dubai state-owned property developer Limitless is set to reach an agreement with creditors over some $760 million of troubled debt, documents seen by Reuters showed - its third restructuring in a decade. Limitless, along with Nakheel, was among the biggest casualties of Dubai’s property crash and the subsequent debt crisis that began in 2009. It plans to enter into a lock-up agreement - a precursor to a long form term sheet and definitive documentation - with an ad-hoc group of creditors by the end of this month and with remaining creditors by the end of September to restructure the debt, an overview of the plan seen by Reuters showed.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Iron Ore Giant Plans Carbon Targets for Customers in Green Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. is planning to unveil targets for reducing the carbon footprint of it biggest customers, marking a shift in approach for the world’s no. 4 exporter of iron ore.The firm will follow rivals including Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group in setting specific goals to cut so-called scope 3 emissions, which in Fortescue’s case are generated by steel-makers using the company’s iron ore. Founder and chairman Andrew Forrest was previously not in favor of setting such b

  • Can My Retirement and Social Security Be Garnished?

    Can you garnish Social Security? There is some protection, but ultimately It depends on who is doing the garnishing. Here’s what to expect.

  • It’s Been a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Shares of Covid-19 vaccine producers Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after days of major developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Elizabeth Holmes Might Claim Abusive Relationship in Theranos Fraud Trial

    The biotech startup founder alleges in newly unsealed court documents a decadelong abusive relationship with the company’s former president that could figure in her defense; he denies any abuse.

  • US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

    Nobody wants to play vaccine cop but the aggressive attitude of some unvaccinated patrons is making a tough situation worse Across the country, such as here in San Francisco, businesses such as restaurants are requiring proof of Covid vaccination from customers. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business o