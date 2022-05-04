Chinese Tech Stocks Slide as SEC’s Didi Probe Hurts Sentiment

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares dropped as the U.S. regulator’s probe into Didi Global Inc.’s 2021 debut in New York dampened investor appetite for the sector.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 2.8% on Wednesday, on track for its second day of declines. The losses put to test a recent rebound in the battered sector. The gauge of Chinese tech firms rallied last week on the back of the Politburo’s vows to support a healthy development of the industry.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe adds uncertainty to the ride-hailing giant as it prepares to depart New York bourses under pressure from Beijing. The troubles underscore the risk of investing in China tech, which still face regulatory uncertainties despite Beijing’s repeated pledges to put an end to harsh crackdowns.

The SEC’s probe is hurting “sentiment” even as the investigation is unlikely to impact other stocks in the sector, said Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Diminishing regulatory risk from China should help further rebound on Chinese tech stocks.”

Also weighing on the tech sector are holding cuts by some investors. Meituan slumped as much as 5.9% following news that Sequoia funds reduced stakes in the delivery giant. JD Health International tanked as much as 10.2% as an exchange filing showed its chairman sold shares. Both were among the worst performers on the tech gauge.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was also down more than 1%. The mainland markets reopen Thursday after the Labor Day holiday.

