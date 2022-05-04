Chinese Tech Stocks Slide as SEC’s Didi Probe Hurts Sentiment

Abhishek Vishnoi
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares dropped as the U.S. regulator’s probe into Didi Global Inc.’s 2021 debut in New York dampened investor appetite for the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped as much as 2.8% on Wednesday, on track for its second day of declines. The losses put to test a recent rebound in the battered sector. The gauge of Chinese tech firms rallied last week on the back of the Politburo’s vows to support a healthy development of the industry.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe adds uncertainty to the ride-hailing giant as it prepares to depart New York bourses under pressure from Beijing. The troubles underscore the risk of investing in China tech, which still face regulatory uncertainties despite Beijing’s repeated pledges to put an end to harsh crackdowns.

The SEC’s probe is hurting “sentiment” even as the investigation is unlikely to impact other stocks in the sector, said Steven Leung, an executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “Diminishing regulatory risk from China should help further rebound on Chinese tech stocks.”

Also weighing on the tech sector are holding cuts by some investors. Meituan slumped as much as 5.9% following news that Sequoia funds reduced stakes in the delivery giant. JD Health International tanked as much as 10.2% as an exchange filing showed its chairman sold shares. Both were among the worst performers on the tech gauge.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was also down more than 1%. The mainland markets reopen Thursday after the Labor Day holiday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Didi Global Says It Faces SEC Probe Related to U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc.’s chaotic 2021 debut in New York, when the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion days before revelations of a Chinese probe into data security tanked the stock.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cuto

  • Oil Drops as China Lockdowns Overshadow Russian Output Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as lockdowns across China countered looming European Union measures to limit purchases of Russian fuel.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborWest Texas Intermediate settled near $102 o

  • Astros manager Dusty Baker becomes 12th coach in MLB history to reach 2,000 wins

    Baker joins an exclusive list of MLB managers who have eventually gone on to the Hall of Fame with his latest accolade.

  • Two men arrested for possessing $10,000 worth of fentanyl in Lincoln County, officials say

    Two men have been arrested in connection with the sale of fentanyl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Nutrien Sees Supply Chaos Hampering Fertilizer Market Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top fertilizer makers see supply disruptions that have thrown the market into chaos likely extending beyond 2022.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborFertilizer prices have soared

  • Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

    The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. JP Morgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup combined put aside a $3.36 billion in credit loss reserves in the first quarter. Spreads on five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Goldman Sachs closed at $108.92 on Monday, Morgan Stanley at $104.96 and Citigroup at $107.94, their highest in at least two years.

  • Biden Accuses China Trying to Meddle With Competition Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden accused China of trying to interfere in congressional negotiations over a broad competition bill that would bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Shoul

  • Didi stock slumps after disclosing SEC investigation into its 2021 IPO

    Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. said it is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its 2021 IPO, sending shares tumbling in after-hours trading Tuesday.

  • Woman arrested for shooting teen in face during road rage incident

    The suspect allegedly shot the woman on I-20. The suspect's young children were in the car when she fired the gun.

  • Georgia Police Arrest Woman Who Shot 17-Year-old In The Face During Road Rage Incident

    Police in Douglasville, Georgia have arrested a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old female in the face during a chaotic road rage incident on 120.

  • In a Today Show exclusive, Bill Gates weighs in on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout.

    Bill Gates, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Microsoft, weighed in on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout in a Today Show exclusive. While speaking to Savannah Guthrie, Gates shared his thoughts about the rapid spread of misinformation on social media especially Twitter, and Musk’s innovation to balance it. According to the business magnate, though the digital realm has aided in the proliferation of wrong ideas very quickly it should be used to get the truth out to the people and tell them that what they are seeing is false.

  • Influencers slam Kim Kardashian's 16-pound weight loss for the Met Gala: 'So toxic'

    The 41-year-old revealed she went on a crash diet to fit into a dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe.

  • Blue Jays fan's viral act of kindness leaves young Yankees fan in tears

    What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.

  • U.S. homelessness haunts migrant families separated by Trump, reunited by Biden

    Maria Hernandez spent countless hours in Honduras imagining a stable life in Los Angeles reunited with the two young daughters U.S immigration agents took from her at the border in 2017. Instead, she and the children are living in a windowless homeless shelter a two-hour bus ride from the girls' schools, after a government program brought her to the United States earlier this year. U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, came into office in January 2021 pledging to help families like Hernandez's that were broken up at the U.S.-Mexico border by former President Donald Trump's Republican administration.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Stock splits seem to be all the rage in 2022, as the volatile stock market has some of the world's largest companies reaching for unconventional tools to attract new investors. It tends to work for a short period of time -- every stock split announcement so far this year was met with a stock price gain on the day. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, and it recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 15.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.