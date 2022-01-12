Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in over a weak as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose as much as 3.9% on Wednesday, headed for its highest level since Dec. 15. The move, which tracked a rally overnight for U.S.-listed Chinese peers, was led by JD.com Inc. and Meituan, which advanced at least 9.4% each. The benchmark Hang Seng Index added as much as 2.2%.

Gains in the tech gauge come as large brokerages and asset managers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Fidelity International tout opportunities in Chinese equities this year. Supporting the call are views that Beijing’s regulatory crackdown has peaked and the equity selloff is bottoming out, while China’s monetary policy is set to turn loose in sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve.

“I think investors are buying the dips after a long period of underperformance,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at Daily FX. “They are expecting policy to ease to foster economic growth.”

Calls for a bottom have become a difficult endeavor in a market that’s been rocked by Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private enterprise.

A group of asset managers and brokers had turned bulls of Chinese stocks in the fourth quarter, including Goldman, UBS Group AG and BlackRock Inc., citing attractive valuation. That may have been too early, however, with the MSCI China Index losing 6% last quarter while the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped more than 7%.

Even with Wednesday’s gains, the Hang Seng Tech gauge is still down nearly half from its February 2021 peak.

Some option investors have placed bets on the index’s rebound, although trading tied to the gauge is still thin. Three out of the top five most active options on Hong Kong’s tech benchmark were bullish contracts on Wednesday, including one which will benefit if the index rises another 6.2% to 6,200 by Jan. 28.

The index’s forward price-to-earnings ratio touched a record low relative to that of the Nasdaq 100 Index and the ChiNext Index in late December.

Shares of tech stocks across Asia Pacific also rebounded on Wednesday following reassurances from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion.

The ChiNext Index, China’s tech-heavy and liquidity sensitive gauge, was also set to rise for the first time this year. Supporting the gains are growing expectations for the People’s Bank of China to cut interest rates, which would add further liquidity to the market at a time when global central banks including the Fed are moving toward withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus.

