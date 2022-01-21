Chinese teen sold at birth plans to sue his parents who rejected him second time upon reunion

A Chinese teenager sold at birth for adoption is now planning to take his biological parents to court.



Liu Xuezhou, 17, said on Thursday that he will sue his biological mother and father after they both rejected him and refused to help him financially, South China Morning Post reported.





“I planned to let it go because I am your child anyway. But you are turning ‘white into black’ and don’t feel you’re wrong at all by selling me. See you in court then,” Liu said.



Last month, local authorities held a reunion for Liu and his father. Last week, the teenager traveled to Inner Mongolia for a reunion with his mother. However, both of them turned him away.



His father, Ding Shuangquan, sold Liu right after he was born. Ding and his ex-wife used the money they received to pay a bride price to her family, NextShark previously reported.



Liu claimed that his parents, who both remarried and now have families of their own, did not want him to move in with either of them. Although the teenager has struggled with homelessness in the past, his parents have not offered to find a place for him to stay. They have countered his claims by saying that he was allegedly “forcing them to buy him property they couldn’t afford.”



“Wouldn’t you stay away if he were your child and being so defensive that he even recorded your conversation? His father has remarried, and so have I. He tried to force us to buy him a home, but we are not well-off enough for that,” his mother, identified only by her surname Zhang, told Shangyou News.



Meanwhile, Ding told local media that he allegedly asked Liu to stay with him until the teenage graduates from college. He added that he and his ex-wife will revisit the idea of buying a place for Liu upon his graduation. Liu, in turn, claims that his biological parents’ statements are all lies.



The teenager, a second-year college student living in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province, said he only wanted his parents to “either rent or buy a place for me because I have been homeless.”



Featured Image via 秒闻视频

