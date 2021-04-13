China’s Export Growth Misses Forecasts Despite Strong Demand

China’s Export Growth Misses Forecasts Despite Strong Demand
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports rose at a slower pace than expected in March even as global demand remained strong, while imports surged on the back of rising commodity prices.

Exports climbed 30.6% in dollar terms in March from a year earlier, customs data showed Tuesday, lower than the 38% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Imports jumped 38.1%, leaving a trade surplus of $13.8 billion for the month, well below the $52 billion expected.

Although growth slowed from a record gain in February, the data indicate export momentum remained strong in March as the rollout of vaccines and a recovery in global growth helped to spur demand.

“Export outperformance remains a theme in China’s recovery,” Peiqian Liu, an economist at Natwest Markets said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that it was due to “a combination of global recovering demand as well as China’s role in filling up the global supply chain gaps.”

The figures are also distorted by the comparison with early 2020, when the pandemic shut down much of the world’s second-largest economy. Premier Li Keqiang told experts and enterprises on the weekend to look beyond the ‘base effect’ and use other data and methods to assess the economic situation.

The World Trade Organization forecast that global trade would increase by 8% this year, the biggest gain since 2010, after falling 5.3% in 2020. While giving no prediction for China’s foreign trade outlook, the nation’s commerce ministry has said it would push for stable development in foreign trade this year.

Xing Zhaopeng, a senior China strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai, said the surge in imports was due to higher volumes and prices of commodities.

“Looking forward, while rising commodity prices may increase import costs in the near term, the recovery in external demand could offset part of the impact,” he said.

Other Details

In yuan terms, exports rose 38.7% in the first quarter to 4.61 trillion yuan ($704 billion), while imports were up 19.3% to 3.86 trillion yuan, leaving a surplus of 759.3 billion yuan.Exports to the U.S. surged 53.3% in March from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $21.37 billion.For a breakdown of imports by country, click here.

(Updates with comments from economists.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Czech foreign minister fired in government reshuffle

    Czech Republic’s foreign minister was fired Monday in a government reshuffle less than six months before the parliamentary election. The move came after Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek failed to beat Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who was reelected as the leader of the Social Democrats at their party congress last week. The leftist Social Democrats are a junior party in the coalition government dominated by Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s centrist ANO (YES) movement.

  • AstraZeneca says it had positive meeting with EU over vaccine row

    MILAN (Reuters) -AstraZeneca had a positive meeting with the European Commission last week, the Anglo-Swedish company said after an Italian newspaper said the group had not replied to an EU letter of complaint over COVID-19 vaccines within a 20-day deadline. European Union member states and the pharmaceutical company are at odds over the delivery of shots after the group shipped less than indicated to the EU than in the initial agreement. Italian daily Corriere della Sera said on Sunday AstraZeneca had yet to react to a letter sent by the Commission on March 19 to complain about low-contract supplies of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • China extends crackdown on Jack Ma's empire

    Jack Ma's Ant Group - which owns China's largest digital payment platform Alipay and is an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba - announced on Monday that it will undergo a sweeping restructuring on the order of the Chinese government.The crackdown on Ant Group underscores Beijing's determination to rein in Big Tech.Chinese regulators had already derailed Ant Group's record $37 billion IPO in November. And, just two days ago, Jack Ma's Alibaba Group was hit with a record $2.75 billion-dollar antitrust fine as China tightens controls on the booming "platform economy." The overhaul of Ant Group includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by cutting back on some of its freewheeling businesses. Ant will also be subjected to tougher regulatory oversight and capital requirements and will be forced to cut links between its hugely popular payments app Alipay and its other businesses, which had been viewed as a big advantage due to Alipay's vast trove of customer data and more than 730 million monthly users in China.U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba were up 8% after Monday's announcement, tracking a similar gain for its Hong Kong shares earlier in the day, with investors cheering the end of uncertainty for the e-commerce giant after the antitrust fine.

  • Businesses in India's richest state choke under new COVID-19 curbs

    Retailers, restaurants and theatres in India's richest state are reeling under the impact of harsh restrictions imposed last week by authorities scrambling to curb a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The western state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, has been the worst hit in the pandemic, accounting for about a quarter of the country's 13.5 million case load. After closing for more than eight months, theatres in Maharashtra reopened in November despite sporadic Bollywood releases and capacity restrictions.

  • Record penalty for Ma's Alibaba marks tumultuous stretch for its founder

    Once seemingly untouchable, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has endured a tumultuous run that saw his Chinese e-commerce giant hit with a record 18 billion yuan ($2.75 billion) antitrust fine on Saturday, resolving one key uncertainty even as others persist for himself and his business empire. The reversal of fortune for the 56-year-old Ma, who has all-but-disappeared from public view since an October speech blasting China's regulatory system, has been striking for an entrepreneur whose transformation of commerce in China - and his relentless optimism - commanded cult-like reverence. Ma, who stepped down from Alibaba in 2019 but looms large in the corporate psyche and in the eyes of investors, had revelled in pushing boundaries with audacious statements, taking a high profile even as most Chinese peers kept their heads down.

  • Yellen Dropping China Manipulator Label Won’t Help Weak Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan is unlikely to escape its current bout of weakness, even with help from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.While Yellen’s decision not to name China as a currency manipulator removes a flash point, analysts say that tension between the two countries have moved to strategic issues such as technology leadership. The yuan is also weighed down by other factors including slowing capital flows and a narrowing yield spread with the dollar.“It takes away one source of pressure, but other areas of tensions with the U.S. remain,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB. “The headline will likely provide only temporary support, given that other factors are in the driver’s seat for now.”The semiannual U.S. foreign-exchange report is expected this month. Here are more views on the development:Tariffs Remain“Since the trade war, I think the semiannual report is no longer so important,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. The U.S. still has tariffs placed on China that have already kicked in and are unlikely to be lifted in the near term, he said.“Things are still overshadowed by the upcoming U.S. bill on strategic competition, which will be considered on April 21,” he said. “The capital flow picture will be one of the main drivers of the yuan in the near term as well as dollar trajectory.”Less Confrontation“The tag was announced the previous time due to political tensions even though China didn’t meet the criteria of a currency manipulator,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “It doesn’t make sense for the U.S. to keep challenging China on the issue of foreign exchange unilaterally, rather the U.S. is showing it prefers to address individual topics separately rather than a full-scale confrontation. The currency problem is no longer a core issue of U.S.-China relations.”“It shows that interaction between China and the U.S. is becoming more rational and more compliant with market rules, which is good for yuan in the short-term,” said Ji Tianhe, head of FXLM strategy at BNP Paribas SA in Beijing. “But it doesn’t affect the overall trend in the second and third quarters. This can be read as the currency exchange-rate issue is no longer the core issue of the Sino-U.S. conflict.”No Positive EffectTensions only add pressure on the yuan if they flare up but won’t positively influence the currency if they simmer, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank. “The yuan is likely to range-trade while following a broad dollar movement as U.S.-China tensions stay under control for now,” he said.“Meanwhile, a forming golden cross may indicate some upside potential for” USD/CNH, he said, referring to the 50-day moving average indicator rising over the 100-day moving average.Pressure From Yields“The yuan is under pressure due to the higher Treasury yields -- we have calculated that renminbi spot is the most correlated currency in the world with the level of the 10-year UST yield, and we continue to expect the yield to trend higher,” Kowalczyk said.“The yuan is also suffering from a decline in foreign interest in Chinese bonds, and CGBs in particular. We expect foreign inflows to be much lower this and next year than what we had anticipated,” due to FTSE Russell’s decision to extend the inclusion of Chinese bonds to a three-year period from 12 months, he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Winter Olympics Boycott Calls Are “Premature” Says Sec’y Of State

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken danced around the notion of a 2022 China Winter Olympic boycott Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, calling such talk “premature.” The next Winter Olympics are slated for February 2022 in Beijing. Earlier this week, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry warned of an unspecified “robust Chinese response” to a […]

  • Yellen Plans to Spare China From Currency Manipulator Label

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will decline to name China as a currency manipulator in her first semiannual foreign-exchange report, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that allows the U.S. to sidestep a fresh clash with Beijing.The report, which is not yet finalized, is due on Thursday, although it is unclear when the department will release it. During the Trump era, the Treasury Department was accused of politicizing the report after it abruptly designated China a manipulator in mid-2019 outside its usual release schedule, only to lift the label five months later to win concessions in a trade deal.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. The offshore yuan extended its intraday gain slightly following the news, strengthening around 0.2% to touch a new high for the day of around 6.5462 per dollar.Yellen’s team has also discussed the possibility of reversing a 2019 Trump administration move to lower thresholds for determining whether an economy is manipulating its currency for competitive advantage, the people said on condition of anonymity because the talks are private. A rollback could lead to the agency cutting the number of nations it scrutinizes by nearly half, they said.The Biden administration is looking to hold China accountable for what it says are unfair trade practices, along with other issues such as human-rights violations, while reviewing what to do with tariffs slapped on billions of dollars of Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump.Designation as a currency manipulator comes with no immediate penalties but can rattle financial markets. The law requires the administration to engage with the countries to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from U.S. government contracts, could be applied after a year unless the label were removed.While China is set to escape a manipulation tag in the upcoming report, Treasury officials are concerned that the nation is masking currency intervention through activities at state-owned banks, according to the people familiar with the matter.During her confirmation hearing in January, Yellen told lawmakers that the U.S. “should oppose” attempts by other nations to game their currencies.She also hinted at changing the criteria of the currency report, saying that bilateral trade deficits shouldn’t be seen as “a single catch-all metric.”In the last report during the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin labeled Switzerland a currency manipulator and placed India on its watch list for closer scrutiny. Since then, officials in those nations have largely ignored the U.S. and are continuing aggressive moves, and indication that the report is no longer effective as it once was.‘Rebuild Credibility’Under the Trump administration there was an “ad hoc” interpretation of the manipulation criteria, according to Eswar Prasad, an economist at Cornell University who formerly worked in the International Monetary Fund’s China division.In 2017, Mnuchin placed China on its so-called watch list of countries receiving heightened scrutiny for triggering one out of three of the criteria, rather than the two that is the standard laid out in the report.Now Treasury needs to “rebuild credibility for the report by using a more sensible set of criteria and applying them in a consistent manner across countries rather than change the process to specifically target a certain country,” Prasad said.The Treasury’s currency report has had special resonance in Asia, home to eight of the 10 members of the December report’s monitoring list in addition to Vietnam’s manipulator tag. Governments in the region have been burdened by U.S.-China tensions throughout the trade war begun under the Trump administration, caught between a critical security and investment partner and their biggest economic partner.They’re now bracing for the potential that President Joe Biden’s White House will keep up the pressure not just on China but on some of its traditional allies or friends in the region, including through assessments of domestic currency policies.(Updates with market reaction in third paragraph, economist’s comment under subheadline.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC bans customers from buying bitcoin-backer MicroStrategy shares

    HSBC has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving into their accounts MicroStrategy Inc stock, a message seen by Reuters showed, calling it a "virtual currency product". The bank will not facilitate the buying or exchange of products related to or referencing the performance of virtual currencies, the message to an HSBC InvestDirect client said. Bitcoin is the largest and best-known virtual currency.

  • Antitrust Penalty Is Credit Negative for Alibaba: Moody’s

    Apr.12 -- Lina Choi, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service, discusses Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s record fine over antitrust issues, her outlook for the company and for China’s tech sector. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • Indonesia satisfied with effectiveness of Chinese vaccine

    Indonesia's government says it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine it has been using, after China’s top disease control official acknowledged that current vaccines offer low protection against the virus. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, said Monday that the World Health Organization had found the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50% effective.

  • Blinken warns of China's 'increasingly aggressive actions' against Taiwan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about China's aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a "serious mistake" for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by force. "What we've seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the Straits," Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

  • Covid accelerates India's millionaire exodus

    As Covid cases surge, India's wealthy lead global enquiries for citizenship and residency abroad.

  • 3 Vanguard Dividend ETFs That Could Make You Rich

    Dividend stocks can be a smart addition to your portfolio, as they provide long-term earning potential as well as a source of passive income. If you're looking for a less research-intensive approach, investing in a dividend ETF may be your best bet.

  • Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

    The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

  • European Council president Charles Michel faces calls to resign over sexist 'Sofagate' incident

    Women’s organisations have called on Charles Michel to resign after the European Council president apologised for the “sofagate” incident that embarrassed Ursula von der Leyen. Mr Michel was strongly criticised for failing to insist that the European Commission president was seated alongside him and Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a visit to the country. Mrs von der Leyen was forced to sit on a nearby sofa after only two chairs were provided for the trilateral talks in Ankara, which covered, among other things, gender equality. The first female president of the European Commission raised a hand in disbelief when she found Mr Michel had taken the only chair available next to the Turkish President.

  • America is set to reopen on July 4 and restaurants are poised to benefit from a desire to ‘get out and gather,’ says JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analysts said that with the U.S. set to be open again on Independence Day, restaurants are poised to benefit from a pent-up desire to dine out, which has been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Israel agrees to send more water to Jordan after push from Biden

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved a request to increase the water supply to Jordan after prodding from the Biden administration, Israeli officials told me. Why it matters: Israeli-Jordanian relations have recently sunk into a new crisis, with the water supply as one major point of tension. The Jordanian government asked the Biden administration in recent weeks for help in resolving the issue. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Secretary of State Tony Blinken raised the issue in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, and encouraged the Israeli government to help the Jordanians.The backstory: Israel has committed under past agreements to supply Jordan with water. Every year, Jordan asks for an additional amount, and Israel typically agrees right away.But this time, Netanyahu did not immediately consent — reportedly in retaliation for Jordan refusing to allow him to fly out of Amman to Abu Dhabi.The scuttling of Netanyahu's trip came after the Jordanian crown prince's visit to Jerusalem was canceled at the last minute due to Israeli security restrictions.Worth noting: The Biden administration has been highly supportive of Jordan's King Abdullah II amid the current political crisis within the royal family. President Biden and Blinken both called the king to pledge their support. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Toyota's first global EV shows its nose ahead of its Shanghai debut

    Toyota, the industry's hybrid champion, will signal its intent to adopt fully electric powertrains by displaying a close-to-production concept at the upcoming Shanghai auto show. Toyota's blue emblem tells other motorists that they're looking at an electrified car. While the image intentionally leaves a lot to the imagination, it significantly tells us Toyota chose to give its first global EV a powertrain-specific design.

  • China's Sinovac vaccine is 50.7% effective against COVID-19, just reaching the threshold to be a vaccine worth using, a major trial showed

    Sinovac's CoronaVac was more than 50% effective - the threshold above which the WHO considers a vaccine worth using.