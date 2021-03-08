Chinese trawler stranded off coast of Mauritius, in Pointe-aux-Sables

A trawler containing 130 tonnes of fuel oil has run aground in Pointe-aux-Sables, near the Mauritian capital Port-Louis. Mauritius experienced one of the worst maritime pollution in its history seven months ago with the grounding of the MV Wakashio, which dumped 1,000 tonnes of fuel in its turquoise waters.

