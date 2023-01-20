Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight Covid

2
Ludovic EHRET
·4 min read

As Covid-19 rips through China's vast population, making millions sick and fuelling a shortage of drugs, many are turning to old-school traditional medicines to battle the aches and pains of the virus.

President Xi Jinping has promoted traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) since the start of the pandemic, while health officials have hailed its "important role" in fighting the coronavirus.

Encompassing a range of treatments from herbal remedies and massages to acupuncture and diets, TCM has been used for thousands of years to treat all manner of ailments.

Critics say it is pseudoscientific and ineffective in treating actual illness, and there is little peer-reviewed data to back claims of its efficacy.

But millions in China use it, often in conjunction with modern medicine to alleviate symptoms.

Beijing consultant Yu Lei, 38, had a fever after catching Covid, so he made a herbal tea with reputed anti-inflammatory properties featuring cassia twig -- a kind of Chinese cinnamon -- peony roots, liquorice, jujubes and ginger.

"In our family, we often use Chinese medicines," he told AFP, adding that his fever subsided after drinking the brew.

According to followers like Yu, TCMs have fewer side effects and work slower to regulate the body, rather than Western medicines that "fight the symptoms but rarely the source of the illness".

Beijing has urged local authorities to "actively and objectively publicise the role and efficacy of TCM brews in the treatment of Covid-19".

However, Ben Cowling, chair of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong's School of Public Health, told AFP: "We don't know whether these treatments are effective or not, because they haven't been studied in clinical trials."

"I wouldn't rule out the possibility that some of them are effective, but I also wouldn't rule out the possibility that some of them might even be harmful."

The World Health Organisation only recommends Covid treatments that are based on chemical drugs. When contacted by AFP about TCM, the body said it advised countries to "gather reliable evidence and data on traditional medicine practices and products".

- 'Same logic' –

Western medicine remains the preferred mode of care in China, but proponents of TCM say combining the two is effective in treating Covid-19.

Liu Qingquan, director of the Beijing Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, says they "complement each other and can solve fever, sore joints, fatigue, sore throat, cough and other symptoms".

Experts have taken to television to praise TCM since the start of the pandemic,with one product in particular -- Lianhua Qingwen -- benefiting from intense promotion by authorities.

Many users are convinced of its usefulness, with some studies suggesting it can help alleviate symptoms. Capsules of the medicine were given to all Hong Kong residents when a Covid wave hit the city last year.

But some online critics in China charge that Lianhua Qingwen is no more effective than peaches in syrup -- a staple comfort food for sore throats in China -- and social media users have complained of being handed the TCM instead of ibuprofen or paracetamol.

Lan Jirui, a doctor of Chinese medicine in Beijing, told AFP: "It's the same logic as Western medicine.

"If the drug is bought on the prescription of the doctor, it will probably be effective. If it is bought randomly from the pharmacy, then maybe not."

- 'Cannot kill the virus' -

Throughout the pandemic, TCM doctors and self-taught practitioners have taken to the internet to share recipes and health protocols.

Li Wen, a 68-year-old retired acupuncturist, has been pricking himself with needles to combat his flu-like condition. He also bought two Chinese medicines, including a bamboo-based anti-fever remedy.

"I supplement that with a nutritious diet of pears, turnips and ginger," he told AFP.

"Chinese medicines can be helpful to fight the virus, but cannot kill the virus," he said.

"But I remain cautious about Western drugs. Their side effects should not be overlooked."

Hoping to treat a cough and sore throat, Danni, a 39-year-old Beijinger, has been taking Pei Pa Koa, a syrup derived from plant extracts.

"It's not because I can't find Western medicine," she told AFP, "but because it's effective and soothing."

"I also make myself a hot soup of pears and hot water with lemon, to boost vitamin C and my immunity."

Some people AFP spoke to were unconvinced.

"We young people know little about traditional medicine," said Grace Hsia, a 30-year-old director. "We usually prefer Western medicines because they have immediate results."

Li Na, a 36-year-old Beijing woman, said: "I took paracetamol for a fever and it worked very quickly.

"Chinese medicines are ineffective. People take them more to reassure themselves that they are taking something."

ehl-bur/oho/je/axn/dhc

Recommended Stories

  • Human error caused outage that snarled US airports: regulator

    The computer glitch that forced the temporary suspension last week of US domestic airline departures was caused by a contractor mistakenly deleting files, the country's aviation regulator said Thursday.A preliminary report showed that "contract personnel unintentionally deleted files while working to correct synchronization between the live primary database and a backup database," the FAA said on Thursday. 

  • AwanBiru Technology Berhad (KLSE:AWANTEC) investors are sitting on a loss of 74% if they invested five years ago

    Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. For example, we...

  • For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

    As Chinese shoppers trickle back to tourist hotspots for Lunar New Year holidays, malls from Macau to Bangkok aim to lure them into stores with red lantern displays, special dances to mark the Year of the Rabbit - and discounts. That's because Chinese customers have been a much-missed mainstay of the world's retail and travel industry: Their spending on travel had grown to $255 billion in 2019, before the pandemic, and accounted for 33% of spending in the global luxury personal goods market, according to estimates from Bain. "We're definitely seeing an uptick in traffic across both the gaming and retail side of the business," said a Macau casino executive, who was not able to be named due to company policy.

  • Yellen, Liu Avoid Airing Complaints as US-China Tone Warms

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He privately discussed points of disagreement during a break from official proceedings in their first face-to-face meeting, according to a senior Treasury official, a sign that the world’s top economies are seeking to downplay tensions and spotlight a constructive tone in their discussions. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for

  • China says critical COVID cases have peaked as holiday travel surges

    The number of COVID patients needing critical care in China's hospitals has peaked, health authorities said on Thursday, as millions travelled across the country for long-awaited reunions with families, raising fears of fresh outbreaks. There has been widespread scepticism over China's official COVID data since it abruptly axed anti-virus controls last month that had shielded China's 1.4 billion people from the disease for three years. China said last Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12 - a roughly ten-fold increase from previous disclosures.

  • Larry Summers is warming up to the idea that the Federal Reserve can stick a soft landing after previously warning a hard recession is imminent

    "You have to recognize that the figures are better than somebody like me would have expected three months ago," Summers said.

  • Mali gets more warplanes, helicopters from Russia

    Mali's military rulers received more warplanes and helicopters from Russia Thursday, an AFP correspondent noted, the latest in a series of deliveries from its new top military and political ally.This is the latest in a series of similar Russian deliveries of military equipment, following others in March and August, 2022.

  • EY says it hasn't seen 'a rash of talent that's all of a sudden available' despite huge tech layoffs

    EY is looking to hire around 220,000 people in the 12 months to July 2023, the firm's global vice chair for talent told Bloomberg back in November.

  • France gripped by strikes over pension reforms

    STORY: Paris commuters were among the first to feel the effect of nationwide strikes that began in France on Thursday (January 19). Train drivers were among those to walk out in protest at planned pension reforms. The changes would see the retirement age rise by two years to 64. The walkouts left public transport severely disrupted, with few high-speed trains running and some Paris metro stations closed. Though at least some travellers backed the strikers. It’s a necessary expression of opposition to the reforms says this man. Strikes and protests extended across the country. Some seven out of ten primary school teachers are expected to walk out. Power firm EDF said electricity output was down by about 12%. Shipments were blocked at some oil refineries. And about 20% of flights were cancelled at Paris’s number-two airport, Orly. It all raises the pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Ministers say the reforms are “necessary and fair”, and will allow the pension system to break even. Unions say there are other ways to raise the needed money, such as taxes on the super-rich. Now the strikes will test which side of the argument has public support.

  • Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted

    Hairdresser Wang Lidan is making an emotional Lunar New Year journey from Beijing to her hometown in northeastern China — her first in three years after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy that kept millions of people at home and sparked protests. The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China’s most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns.

  • Japan Inc is finally giving raises, just not to everyone

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's top companies are gearing up to offer their biggest wage increases in decades, but there's no way Hideki Kawada can afford raises for the 18 employees at his printing firm. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called on Japan Inc to increase pay and reverse decades of flat wages that have squeezed growth in the world's third-largest economy. Fast Retailing Co Ltd, which owns clothing giant Uniqlo, said it would boost pay by up to 40%, fuelling expectations big manufacturers will offer more at annual wage talks with unions this spring.

  • Why China’s shrinking population is a big deal -- counting the social, economic and political costs of an aging, smaller society

    Will an aging, shrinking population put the brakes on economic growth? CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images.Throughout much of recorded human history, China has boasted the largest population in the world – and until recently, by some margin. So news that the Chinese population is now in decline, and will sometime later this year be surpassed by that of India, is big news even if long predicted. As a scholar of Chinese demographics, I know that the figures released by Chinese government on J

  • Layoffs could happen ‘in pockets’ as tech industry experiences mass restructuring: EY Global CEO

    EY Global Chairman and CEO Carmine Di Sibio speaks with Yahoo Finance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, about the state of the U.S. labor market, how AI and technology are impacting jobs, the outlook for his company, and his key takeaways from this year's event.

  • China's Xi frets about COVID in rural areas, sees 'light ahead'

    President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday he was particularly concerned about China's COVID-19 wave spreading to rural areas with poor medical facilities but he urged perseverance in stressful times, saying "light is ahead". His comments came as millions of urban workers were travelling back to their home towns and reunite with families for the Lunar New Year (LNY) holidays, known before COVID as the greatest annual migration of people. "China's COVID prevention and control is still in a time of stress, but the light is ahead, persistence is victory," Xi said in his LNY greetings message carried by CCTV.

  • China to start issuing new tourism passports as Lunar New Year approaches amid wave of COVID cases

    The Chinese government is again taking applications for new tourism passports after halting their issuance in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

  • Sunflower Seeds Have Some Pretty Impressive Health Benefits

    Sunflower seeds contain important nutrients that have huge health benefits, from supporting your immune system to protecting your heart.

  • Bibi’s Rogue Minister Threatens to Plunge Israel Into Chaos

    AMIR LEVY/GettyIsrael skid into constitutional limbo on Thursday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined for a second day to fire a top minister and key ally that Israel’s supreme court barred from holding high office.On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that Aryeh Deri, who is serving as Interior Minister and Minister of Health, was unfit to fulfill a ministerial role due to accumulated moral turpitude.Deri “is a person who in his life has been convicted three times of offenses,

  • South Korea to lift indoor mask mandate this month

    South Korea will drop a face mask mandate for most indoor public places later this month, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday, though coverings will still be required on transport and in medical facilities. "The daily number of new infections is continuing to decline and despite concerns over a spike in cases in China, the situation here is under control without major troubles," the prime minister said during a COVID response meeting. South Korea has ordered COVID tests for travellers arriving from China after Beijing abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns in an abrupt policy U-turn.

  • Ronaldo punched but scores twice in Saudi reunion with Messi

    Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion with his great rival Lionel Messi that demonstrated the financial firepower of the resource-rich Gulf.After Ronaldo led out the Riyadh Season Team, drawn from his new club Al Nassr and Saudi rivals Al Hilal, to flame-throwers and tickertape, Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was fed by the livewire Mbappe.

  • Idaho lawmaker sends a clear message to Idaho kids: Sit down and shut up | Opinion

    Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, says he won’t allow testimony of anyone under 18 unless he invites them.