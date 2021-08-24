Chinese tutoring firms adapt to core subject ban with hands-on courses

Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh
·3 min read

By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese tutoring firms are having to learn new ways of making money after a ban on teaching core subjects left them promoting classes such as drama and even parental training in a scramble to replace at least a fraction of a once-lucrative business.

Firms including New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and U.S.-listed Gaotu Techedu Inc have added a miscellany of courses and even new businesses after the government last month prohibited for-profit tutoring in any school subject and offering classes on weekends or holidays.

The ban is aimed at easing pressure on six- to 15-year-olds in compulsory education as well as reducing the cost burden on parents. However, it threatens to decimate an industry which executives and local media said employs 10 million people.

"The educational giants are in a tight corner, but they have to move forward - like a big ship can't park in the sea," said Beijing-based private kindergarten chain operator Richard Zhang.

"But demand for sports or arts training is far more elastic than for academic, so the sales cost is very high," said Zhang.

The industry, catering to three- to 18-year-olds, was worth 800 billion yuan ($123.24 billion) in 2019 and set to reach 1.4 trillion yuan by 2025, consultancy Oliver Wyman said last year.

Yet now, while many firms have worked quickly to adapt, thousands of others have closed, local media reported.

New Oriental this month announced "quality education" to teach, for instance, computer coding, calligraphy and chess. It also, separately, established a housekeeping services company.

The firm has also ramped up promotion of its parental training class, teaching skills such as time management and which it said aims to help parents better understand children.

Gaotu has upgraded its app to focus on adult education with classes such as foreign languages, and maths tutor Gaosi Education has begun "traditional Chinese culture" classes, taught over three weekends for 19,800 yuan.

"We will take students to the outskirts of Beijing to learn intangible cultural heritage skills such as kite-making," a Gaosi teacher told Reuters.

It will be "absolutely impossible" for such classes to support the scale of private tutoring giants, said Tong Diyi, general manager of Beijing-based private equity firm Longwin Asset Management.

Such classes fall into what analysts categorise as "quality education and vocational education", which was worth a third of the pre-ban private education sector, estimates showed.

"There are already many players in the quality education sector, and at the moment it's unclear how much bigger this market can grow to accommodate more participants," Tong said.

New Oriental and Gaotu declined to comment.

Parent Jiang Ye paid around 20,000 yuan a year for her 11-year-old daughter to attend weekly two-hour maths tuition at Gaosi. Such classes end with the school year's Sept. 1 start.

"Her goal is a good university, and the university won't care if she can dance ballet," Jiang said.

($1 = 6.4912 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Sophie Yu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afterpay loss widens as it doubles marketing spend to tap new markets

    Set to be scooped up in a $29 billion buyout by Jack Dorsey's Square, Afterpay had spent heavily over the past year to boost its presence in the largely untapped U.S. market - the sector's biggest prize. The move helped the company's underlying sales - the value of transactions facilitated - nearly double to A$21.1 billion in the year to June, with the United States overtaking Afterpay's home country of Australia to become its biggest market. Afterpay, which had largely pre-reported its annual results, will be integrated with Square's Seller and Cash App - the U.S. company's respective merchant- and consumer-focused offerings after the deal closes, expected in the first quarter of 2022.

  • Medtronic Shares Hit Fresh Record High as Q1 Earnings Beat Forecasts; Target Price $142

    Medtronic shares hit a fresh record high on Tuesday after the medical device company reported better-than-expected earnings in the fiscal first quarter and lifted its full-year profit guidance.

  • TPG Working With JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs on IPO Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firm TPG is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on plans for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.TPG hasn’t made any final decisions on an IPO and its plans could still change, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private. TPG could be valued at about $10 billion in a listing and had also been considering going public through a merger with a blank-check company, Bloomb

  • UPDATE 1-Afterpay loss widens as it doubles marketing spend to tap new markets

    Afterpay said on Wednesday its annual marketing costs more than doubled as it expanded into new markets to tap a pandemic-driven boom in demand for buy now, pay later services, widening the Australian company's loss. Set to be scooped up in a $29 billion buyout by Jack Dorsey's Square, Afterpay had spent heavily over the past year to boost its presence in the largely untapped U.S. market - the sector's biggest prize. The move helped the company's underlying sales - the value of transactions facilitated - nearly double to A$21.1 billion in the year to June, with the United States overtaking Afterpay's home country of Australia to become its biggest market.

  • Does Cardiff Oncology Pass the Speculative Test?

    After watching the moves in Trillium Therapeutics, a Real Money reader wants to play CRDF. Here's the what the charts say.

  • Remittance costs key to take-up of Salvadoran bitcoin plan -development bank

    Central American countries are eagerly waiting to see if El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as parallel legal tender cuts the cost of remittances, an important source of income for millions of people, the region's development bank said. President Nayib Bukele's congressional allies have already approved legislation giving the cryptocurrency official currency status alongside the U.S. dollar, a first in the world. Bukele has touted bitcoin adoption as a way to facilitate remittance payments from Salvadorans living abroad.

  • Bolsonaro Backs Central Bank Head Despite Inflation Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.President Jair Bolsonaro is growing uneasy about Brazil’s inflation in the run-up to general elections next year, but his complaints about rising prices don’t mean he plans to interfere with the central bank, according to five people close to him including cabinet members. Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto remains highly regarded within the Bolsonaro administration and also has the

  • China Eyes Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion of Minerals With Risky Bet on Taliban

    (Bloomberg) -- When the U.S. invaded Afghanistan in 2001, the global economy looked a lot different: Tesla Inc. wasn’t a company, the iPhone didn’t exist and artificial intelligence was best known as a Steven Spielberg film.Now all three are at the cutting edge of a modern economy driven by advancements in high-tech chips and large-capacity batteries that are made with a range of minerals, including rare earths. And Afghanistan is sitting on deposits estimated to be worth $1 trillion or more, in

  • China Tech Stocks Rally as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively. Meanwhile, in N

  • Founder of all-girls school in Afghanistan escapes with students and burns records

    The co-founder of the only all-girls private boarding school in Afghanistan said Tuesday that nearly 250 students, faculty, staff, and family members had made it out of the war-torn country and will temporarily resettle in Rwanda for a "semester abroad" for the entire study body.

  • Black parents say their children are being suspended for petty reasons that force them to take off from work and sometimes lose their jobs

    Black parents are having to call off work to deal with their children's minor infractions at school. Cavan ImagesWhen “Mike,” the father of a ninth grade student, got a call from his daughter’s school, the first thing he asked was: “How important is this?” “They said, ‘Well, it’s important,’” Mike told me during an interview for my research. When Mike went to his daughter’s school to see what was the problem, school officials told him his daughter was being suspended for giving a boy a hug. He e

  • 'Somebody Had to Do It': Black Superintendent Challenges Mask Mandate Prohibition

    In a move that may have national implications, one of South Carolina’s largest school districts asked the state’s highest court to determine whether state legislators have the constitutional right to prevent local school officials from protecting students from the COVID-19.

  • Teacher: Am I guilty of grade inflation? I'll admit, my approach to grading has evolved.

    We have a grading system that is perfectly convenient, but homogeneous. This year, teachers should consider the B-plus.

  • Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

    McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.” Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]

  • Mormon Apostle: Take Up 'Muskets' Against LGBTQ+ Equality

    At the same meeting where the president of Brigham Young University announced a new "Office of Belonging," a church elder railed against LGBTQ+ rights.

  • Attorneys for teachers against Loudoun County schools’ transgender policy file to halt enforcement during litigation

    The attorneys representing the teachers who filed a lawsuit against the Loudoun County, Virginia, school board against its policy regarding transgender students motioned Friday to have the policy suspended while the suit proceeds.

  • 4 employees of an SC school district died last weekend, but officials mum on causes

    A week after classes began, school officials in the South Carolina Lowcountry said four employees had died in recent days but wouldn’t say if the deaths are from COVID-19.

  • New study paints dire picture for unmasked, unvaxxed kids

    A new study on COVID-19 transmission done by researchers at Georgia Tech University and North Carolina State University paints a dire picture for students who go to school unmasked and unvaccinated.

  • The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

    As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools.Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: I

  • Schools can reduce the risk of COVID-19: Take these 5 practical, affordable steps

    The classroom is precisely the type of setting that increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission – people gathered indoors for extended periods of time.