Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year's gala

  • In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, dancers in blackface and costumes portraying Africans perform on stage during the Spring Festival Gala, one of the world's most-watched TV programs in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (CCTV via AP)
  • In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, dancers in blackface and costumes portraying Africans perform on stage during the Spring Festival Gala, one of the world's most-watched TV programs in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (CCTV via AP)
  • In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, dancers in blackface and costumes portraying Africans perform on stage during the Spring Festival Gala, one of the world's most-watched TV programs in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (CCTV via AP)
  • Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus burn joss sticks as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A woman wearing a protective mask prays at the Thean Hou Temple during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple during during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Divers perform an underwater lion dance at the KLCC Aquaria during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • Ethnic Chinese worshippers light joss sticks during the Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in the China Town area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
  • An ethnic Chinese man wearing lights joss stick during the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
  • Ethnic Chinese worshippers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in the China Town area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb.12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
  • A couple is silhouetted on the Lunar New Year at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Worshippers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, queue beside the statue of ox as they pray at the Wong Tai Sin Temple, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 to celebrate the Lunar New Year which marks the Year of the Ox in the Chinese zodiac. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • A worker disinfects the Thean Hou Temple during during first day of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The movement control order (MCO) currently enforced across the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, has been extended to Feb. 18, effectively covering the Chinese New Year festival that falls on Feb. 12 this year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
  • A security guard checks the temperature of worshippers at the entrance of a temple amid concerns of coronavirus outbreak during the Lunar New Year of the Ox celebrations in the China Town area of Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
1 / 16

China Lunar New Year

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, dancers in blackface and costumes portraying Africans perform on stage during the Spring Festival Gala, one of the world's most-watched TV programs in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (CCTV via AP)
JOE McDONALD

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state TV included dancers in blackface portraying Africans in a holiday gala for the second time in three years, prompting criticism online, as Asia welcomed the Year of the Ox with muted festivities amid travel curbs to contain renewed coronavirus outbreaks.

The “African Song and Dance” performance Thursday came at start of the Spring Festival Gala, one of the world’s most-watched TV programs. It included Chinese dancers in African-style costumes and dark face makeup beating drums.

The five-hour annual program, which state TV has said in the past is seen by as many as 800 million viewers, also included tributes to nurses, doctors and others who fought the coronavirus pandemic that began in central China in late 2019.

Festivities for the holiday, normally East Asia's busiest tourism season, are muted after China, Vietnam, Taiwan and other governments tightened travel curbs and urged the public to avoid big gatherings following renewed virus outbreaks.

China's ruling Communist Party tries to promote an image of unity with African nations as fellow developing economies. But China Central Television has faced criticism over using blackface to depict African people in past New Year broadcasts.

On Twitter, Black Livity China, a group for people of African descent who work in or with China, called the broadcast “extremely disappointing.” It noted CCTV’s 2018 Spring Festival Gala featured performers in blackface with a monkey.

“We cannot stress enough the impact scenes such as these have on African and Afro-diasporic communities living in China,” the group said.

Elsewhere in China, Buddhist and Daoist temples that usually are packed with holiday worshippers were closed. Streets in major cities were largely empty.

Visitors gathered outside the locked gates of the Tibetan-style Lama Temple on Beijing’s north side to burn incense and pray.

Ji Jianping, who wore a jacket and face mask in red, the traditional color of good fortune, said she and her family skipped visiting their hometown in the northern province of Shanxi due to the pandemic.

“I wish for safety and health, as well as happiness for my family,” said Ji, 62.

The government’s appeal to China's public to avoid travel is denting spending on tourism and gifts. But economists say the overall impact might be limited if factories, shops and factories keep operating instead of taking their usual two-week break.

The Commerce Ministry said it found 48 million more people in Chinese cities planned to celebrate where they live instead of traveling. Departures from Beijing’s two major airports were down 75% from last year on Wednesday, the Chinese capital’s government reported.

In Taiwan, merchants said this year's sales are up 10%-20% because Taiwanese celebrated at home with family dinners instead of traveling abroad.

“Business this year is good. We have even more people,” said a sausage vendor in the capital, Taipei, who would give only his surname, Tsai. “People stay home and prepare food for year-end dinner to share with friends and family.”

___

AP video journalist Caroline Chen in Beijing and journalist Taijing Wu in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Raskin uses searing analogy to counter Trump free speech defense at impeachment trial

    Rep. Jamie Raskin used powerful analogies to counter arguments made by Trump’s legal team that he was within his First Amendment rights to contest the election and hold a Jan. 6 rally contesting the certification of his loss to Joe Biden.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Thai police arrest 10 activists at pro-democracy rally

    The first major demonstration this year by Thailand’s student-led pro-democracy movement on Wednesday turned into a confrontation with police, who quickly arrested 10 activists who were putting up banners and posters. The rally by more than 1,000 people in central Bangkok was called by the Ratsadorn movement, which campaigned last year for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended and the reform of the monarchy to make it more accountable. Wednesday's rally focused on the detention of four top protest leaders who were charged Tuesday with defaming the monarchy, or lese majeste.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Venezuelan government and opposition begin talks on vaccine financing

    Venezuelan government officials and opposition leaders have met to discuss buying coronavirus vaccines through the COVAX program using cash frozen in the United States by economic sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Opposition leader Juan Guaido last week said that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for vaccines. The cash-strapped government of President Nicolas Maduro has signed up for COVAX, co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide vaccines globally, but has not made the associated payments.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • In rural Myanmar, residents protect police who reject coup

    Civil servants, even police officers, are risking their jobs to protest the military takeover in Myanmar, and one of the more dramatic examples of crossing that line also illustrates the deep roots of the country's ethnic conflicts. In a small village in the eastern state of Kayah, 42 local police officers stood as one to declare their support for the protesters and refuse entreaties from a senior officer to return to duty.

  • Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data

    An opposition-ruled Indian state said on Thursday it had asked the federal government to halt the supply of a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. India, which has reported the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after the United States, has vaccinated more than 7 million front-line workers since Jan. 16 using COVAXIN developed by Bharat Biotech as well as a vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Bharat Biotech, which created COVAXIN with the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, has said efficacy data from the late-stage clinical trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out by next month, leading to criticism from epidemiologists that it was approved too hastily for emergency use.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Coronavirus latest news: R number drops below 1 for first time since July

    School return date must be 'signed in blood', Johnson told UK's lax hotel quarantine scheme is 'very risky,' warns leading Australian epidemiologist Coronavirus infections 'will be back to summer levels by early March' Teachers and police set to get vaccine priority after over-50s Covid cancelled my wedding - so I spent the day like this instead Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus has fallen below one for the first time since July and is now estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK. In a sign that lockdown restrictions are having an impact and the epidemic is shrinking, scientists advising the Government gave their most optimistic outlook for the R number since cases fell last summer. It comes as new data from the Office for National Statistics shows a drop in infections, with around one in 80 people in private households in England having Covid-19 between January 31 and February 6, the equivalent of 695,400 people. This is down from around one in 65 people for the period January 24 to 30. On February 9, the latest date for which figures are available, the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK stood at 25,621. But while scientists advising the Government believe cases of Covid-19 are dropping at a decent pace across England, they have warned that infection levels remain high. Kevin McConway, Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistic from The Open University, said: “These revisions of the ranges for R and the growth rate are more good news, on top of the good news from the ONS Infection Survey earlier today." "But that doesn’t mean we can take the foot off the brake yet." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Iran's Guard begins ground forces drill near Iraqi border

    Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Thursday began a ground forces drill near the Iraqi border, state TV reported. In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden over the nuclear accord, which he has said America could reenter. A week before that, Iran’s navy fired cruise missiles as part of a naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, state media reported, under surveillance of what appeared to be a U.S. nuclear submarine.

  • Chip Roy: Biden is ‘purposefully’ refusing to enforce US law with new immigration policies

    Senator Chip Roy says that new immigration policies from the Biden administration are dangerous to Americans and immigrants.