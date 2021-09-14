Chinese tycoon's companies pay $539M in US securities case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Three companies linked to a Chinese businessman who is a prominent critic of his country’s ruling Communist Party have agreed to pay $539 million to settle charges they conducted an illegal securities offering, according to regulators.

The New York- and Arizona-based companies linked to Guo Wengui raised $487 million from 5,000 investors who bought stock in GTV Media Group Inc. and a digital asset called G-Coins or G-Dollars, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

Guo, who lives in New York City, left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to the businessman, including an intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo, also known as Miles Kwok, of rape, kidnapping and bribery.

The companies were accused of failing to register the securities with regulators, according to the SEC. It said they sold stock and the digital asset through videos on GTV’s and Saraca’s websites and on YouTube, Twitter and other social media.

GTV and Saraca Media Group Inc. agreed to disgorge $434 million plus $16 million interest and to pay a civil penalty of $15 million each, according to the SEC. It said Voice of Guo Media Inc. agreed to disgorge $52 million plus $2 million in interest and to pay a civil penalty of $5 million. The SEC said the companies also agreed not to participate in any offering of a digital asset security.

“The remedies ordered by the Commission today, which include a fair fund distribution, will provide meaningful relief to investors in these illegal offerings,” said the director of the SEC’s New York office, Richard R. Best, in a statement.

A former civil servant turned real estate developer, Guo has rankled China's ruling party by launching accusations of corruption on social media. His lawyer said in 2017 he had applied for political asylum in the United States.

Last year, Guo and Steve Bannon, a former political strategist for then-President Donald Trump, announced the founding of the “Federal State of New China,” an initiative to “overthrow the Chinese government.”

Guo was one of China’s richest businesspeople, with a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $1.1 billion in 2015. His current net worth is unclear.

___

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: www.sec.gov

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan, US, S Korea discuss N Korea day after missile launch

    Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea gathered Tuesday in Tokyo to discuss North Korea's missile and nuclear development a day after Pyongyang announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, suggesting advancement of its military capabilities. The three-way meeting included U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk and Japan's Director-General for Asian and Oceanian affairs Takehiro Funakoshi.

  • China's People's Daily slams medical beauty ads, urges regulation

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's People's Daily newspaper said it was "imperative and urgent" to regulate advertisements bombarding people with recommendations for cosmetic surgery, procedures and treatments, as they had become excessive, and some made false claims. "From posters at bus stops and in subway, to introductions on social websites and content platforms, from advertisements planted in films and television variety shows, to promotions by live-streamers, medical beauty advertisements are overwhelmingly pervasive," the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper said in a commentary published on its website. The People's Daily said some advertisements associate good looks with "high-quality", "diligence" and "success", fabricating stories about "plastic surgery changing one's destiny" and distorting aesthetic perceptions.

  • Fugitive Chinese billionaire's firms to pay $539mn fines

    Three companies of exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui have agreed to pay $539 million in penalties to settle charges over illegal cryptocurrency sales, the top US financial market watchdog said Monday.

  • Donors pledge $1.2 billion in emergency funds for Afghans

    The United Nations drummed up more than $1.2 billion in emergency pledges Monday for helping 11 million Afghans facing an escalating humanitarian crisis in their homeland and millions more elsewhere in the region as the U.N. human rights chief voiced concerns about the Taliban’s first steps in establishing power in the beleaguered and impoverished country. At the first high-level conference on Afghanistan since the Taliban took power a month ago, Western governments, big traditional donors and others announced pledges that went beyond the $606 million that the United Nations was seeking to cover costs through the end of the year for protecting Afghans from looming humanitarian disaster.

  • US Open: Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez's remarkable run

    The 19-year-old thrilled fans during the US Open, where she lost in the final to GB's Emma Raducanu

  • EXPLAINER: Missile tests renew North Korea's regional threat

    North Korea says it successfully tested what it described as new long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, renewing concerns that its nuclear-armed leadership its building its capacity to deliver strikes against U.S. allies in South Korea and Japan. Experts weigh in on what the missiles tests show about the ambitions of the North's isolated ruler, Kim Jong Un, and whether this signals a new threat. Experts say the missiles launched over the weekend resemble in appearance U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles, and are likely designed to overwhelm the missile defenses of North Korea's neighbors.

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • U.S. House Speaker Pelosi voices concern about alleged Saudi torture

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she was "deeply concerned" about the alleged torture of a Saudi aid worker while in detention in Saudi Arabia. The aid worker, Abdulrahman al-Sadhan, was detained by Saudi authorities in March 2018 and reported to be sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, according to an April 6 U.S. State Department statement.

  • Perilous situation for Afghan allies left behind shows a refugee system that's not up to the job

    Hundreds of people who want to flee the country gathered outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 17, 2021 AP photoPresident Joe Biden has hailed the end of the U.S. engagement in Afghanistan as a historic achievement, with 120,000 people evacuated by air. Behind the widely viewed scenes of chaos at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, a massive effort of volunteers and nongovernmental organizations used social media to help identify, locate and advocate for Afghans despe

  • Golden Slams Don't Happen Very Often in Tennis, but 2 Occurred This Year Alone

    Photo: German tennis player Steffi Graf playing in the 1988 Wimbledon women's singles tournament. If an athlete claims victory in all four Grand Slams, otherwise known as tennis's majors - the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open - and also wins gold at the Olympic Games or Paralympic Games in the same year, all in the same event, that person achieves a Golden Slam, or a Golden Grand Slam.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • Nicaragua gov't squeezes doctors, talk of 'health terrorism'

    Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the front lines and buoyed medical personnel exhausted by COVID-19 cases, but in Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and sometimes forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the first lady, has accused doctors of “health terrorism” and of spreading “false outlooks and news” by reporting that COVID-19 has been far more widespread than officials acknowledge. As international health organizations warn of increasing infections in Nicaragua and independent Nicaraguan doctors call for a voluntary quarantine to slow the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus, the government has made clear that comments out of step with its line are unacceptable as President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term.

  • Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft. Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Melania Trump Sent a Text on January 6 That Gives Some Insight Into How She Was Feeling

    The hotly anticipated book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House, written by the former Trump White House press secretary and Melania Trump’s ex-spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, is causing major waves now that excerpts from the memoir are now making the rounds. It gives the readers insight into what the former first […]

  • Trump Attacks Bush For Speaking Out On Sept. 11 Against Violent Extremists

    The 45th president says the 43rd president “shouldn’t be lecturing anybody.”

  • Kevin McCarthy Ripped On Twitter After Bizarre 3-Word All-Caps Vaccine Rant

    The House minority leader, who is vaccinated, fired off a message opposing vaccine mandates.

  • Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

    Former aide compares Melania Trump to 'doomed French queen' Marie Antoinette

  • 'Smell my hair': Hundreds of protesters greet Biden in Idaho

    Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to protest President Joe Biden’s visit to Boise, Idaho, on Monday.

  • Larry Kudlow Says He Misses 'Calmness' Of Donald Trump. Twitter Critics Can't Even.

    "I'm being actually quite serious here," the former White House economic adviser said.

  • Biden trolled after posing for picture with 'MAGA' clad children at 9/11 event in Shanksville

    President Joe Biden opened himself up to trolling Saturday after posing for a picture with children sporting Make America Great Again hats and Trump shirts.