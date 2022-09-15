Chinese universities among world's top schools in producing ultra-rich graduates

Chinese universities, including Peking University and Tsinghua University, are among the top universities to produce the most “ultra-wealthy” alumni, according to a recent report from data company Altrata.

Peking University, the alma mater of Baidu co-founder Robin Li, has produced about 1,101 ultra-high net-worth (UHNW) individuals, landing the school at No. 8 on the list. Forbes named the 53-year-old tech company founder the 45th richest person in China, with a net worth of about $7.7 billion.

Tsinghua University, the school from which Chinese President Xi Jinping graduated, churned out about 1,100 ultra-wealthy alumni, placing it at No. 9 on the list.

Altrata defined ultra-wealthy as those with a net worth of $30 million.

More from NextShark: Lawsuit accusing New York City officials of discriminating against Asian American students thrown out by judge

The National University of Singapore landed at the top spot of universities in Asia, with more than 3,600 ultra-wealthy graduates.

Other universities from Asia that have produced a notable amount of super-rich alumni include the University of Mumbai, University of Delhi and American University of Beirut.

U.S. universities had a category all to themselves. Harvard University came in at No. 1 with 17,660 ultra-wealthy graduates, followed by Stanford University with 7,972, the University of Pennsylvania with 7,517, Columbia University with 5,528 and New York University with 5,214.

More from NextShark: California poll: Most believe UC, CSU colleges unaffordable; 4-year degree not the only way to succeed

“A university’s graduates are so much more than simply the output of its educational program,” the report reads. “In fact, high-flying alumni offer their alma maters a variety of benefits on the financial and academic fronts. What alumni go on to do in their professional careers, whether in business, science, the arts and other fields, speaks of the quality of an institution’s education program, the brand it carries and the infrastructure capabilities it has to support the career development of its graduates.”

Story continues

Featured Image via Getty

More from NextShark: Medical student on trial in Seoul for secretly taking 32 videos and photos of women in university restroom

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Indian American Neeli Bendapudi is first woman, first POC chosen to be Penn State president