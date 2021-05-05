Chinese university campus plan meets resistance in Budapest

  • District mayor Krisztina Baranyi says no one was consulted about plans for a top Chinese university to build a European campus on land in Budapest
  • The campus project has fed growing unease about Hungary's diplomatic tilt from West to East and its soaring indebtedness to China
  • Baranyi plans to let local residents have their say in a referendum on whether the municipality should hand over the site to the state for the university campus to be built on
1 / 3

Chinese university campus plan meets resistance in Budapest

District mayor Krisztina Baranyi says no one was consulted about plans for a top Chinese university to build a European campus on land in Budapest
Peter MURPHY
·4 min read

Standing on the proposed new home in Budapest of a top Chinese university, the local district mayor Krisztina Baranyi is squaring up for a stand-off with powerful Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.

"They want to plant a giga-university without anyone here agreeing to it," Baranyi, a combative independent politician, told AFP at the windswept former industrial site beside the river Danube.

Currently derelict, the area is to house Fudan University's first European campus in a half-million-square-metre (five-million-square-foot) complex by 2024, according to a deal signed between Hungary and the Shanghai-based university's president last week.

But the sprawling project has fed growing unease about Hungary's diplomatic tilt from West to East and its soaring indebtedness to China.

Internal documents leaked to investigative journalism website Direkt36 last month revealed that China is expected to give a 1.3-billion-euro ($1.6-billion) loan to cover most of the estimated 1.5-billion-euro costs.

A Chinese construction firm has also already been earmarked as main contractor without a bidding process, according to the documents.

- 'No plan B' -

"I was shocked when I found out. Everything is opaque. No one was consulted," Baranyi complained.

She plans to let local residents have their say on whether the municipality should hand over the site to the state in a referendum later this year.

"If local people said 'no', it would surely be a step too far, even for the government, to then infringe the district's ownership rights," she said.

Details of the referendum are yet to be worked out but Baranyi hopes it could emulate the success of a 2017 petition launched by young activists that led to Hungary dropping its expensive bid to host the 2024 Olympics.

Budapest's liberal mayor Gergely Karacsony has also blasted "Chinese influence-buying" in Hungary and urged Orban not to force projects on the capital against its will.

"Until the government fully publishes the contract details, we do not consent to the construction," Karacsony said last week.

However, other than backing the district's referendum drive, city officials privately concede that they have limited powers to block the project, whose cost exceeds Hungary's annual higher education budget.

The government argues that a prestigious outpost of Fudan University, ranked 100th in the Shanghai Ranking, would permit thousands of Hungarian, Chinese and other international students to acquire high-quality diplomas.

It would also fit in with previously agreed plans to build a 10,000-capacity dormitory for Hungarian students at the site, it says.

"There is no plan B," said the government minister in charge of the project Laszlo Palkovics last week, adding the campus would be "good for Hungary, China and the community".

- 'Lost economic sovereignty' -

Fudan is the latest landmark in Orban's foreign policy of "Eastern Opening", which analysts describe as a geopolitical balancing act, while critics portray the nationalist premier as China and Russia's "Trojan horse" inside the European Union and NATO.

Alone in the EU, Hungary has used Chinese and Russian coronavirus jabs to accelerate its vaccine rollout, one of the fastest in the bloc.

Russia's nuclear agency Rosatom is expanding Hungary's only nuclear power plant with a massive Russian state loan, while Budapest brushes off US fears that Chinese telecoms giant Huawei's involvement in its 5G mobile network rollout can pose national security risks.

Another vast project, a high-speed railway between Budapest and Serbia, part of Beijing's "Belt and Road" global infrastructure plan to help deliver Chinese goods to Europe, is also mostly financed by a two-billion-euro Chinese loan.

But with Chinese workers set to build the university campus and Hungarian taxpayers footing the bill "it is hard to see any advantage for Hungary in Fudan," a Budapest-based analyst Peter Kreko told AFP.

He said that the loan also meant a "loss of economic sovereignty" and pointed to Budapest's stated rejection of the EU's coronavirus recovery credit line last week as a signal it preferred debt "without strings attached like 'rule-of-law' conditions".

"We are becoming extremely indebted to China, and that can be dangerous," Kreko added.

- 'Freedom of thought' deleted -

The courting of Fudan, which deleted references to "freedom of thought" from its charter in 2019, also compounds rising alarm about academic freedom in Hungary.

Fudan provides China with "a foothold to spread its influence in Europe", the US embassy in Budapest warned last week.

The Hungarian parliament, dominated by Orban's Fidesz party, also approved last week the transfer of most state-run universities into lavishly funded pro-government quasi-private foundations.

The foundations should avoid an "internationalist globalist" approach and focus on "national interest" and "national thinking," Orban said Friday.

In late 2018, the Central European University, founded by liberal US billionaire George Soros, said it was "forced out" of Budapest to Vienna after a bitter legal dispute with Orban.

pmu/jza/kjm

Recommended Stories

  • UK announces plan for 'quantum leap' in relations with India

    Britain said Tuesday it's agreed to increase cooperation with India in areas including trade, science and health as Indian authorities battle a surge in coronavirus infections that threatens to overwhelm the nation's health care system. Plans for a “quantum leap” in relations between the two countries were released after a video meeting between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi. Prior to the meeting, Britain announced 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) of trade deals with India, including an investment by the Serum Institute of India that will aid in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and other diseases.

  • ‘Worse Than Brexit’: Scottish Independence Weighs on U.K. Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that could set in motion the eventual collapse of the 314-year union between England and Scotland is concentrating City trading desks on market disasters ahead.As Scots enter a May 6 vote pitched on whether there should be a second independence referendum, fund managers and sell-side strategists see potential for massive chaos across the U.K.’s economic landscape in the years to come. Yet in an echo of the early days of the Brexit poll, few are hedging for this disruptive prospect.While the stakes could hardly be higher, it’s not clear the U.K. government will agree to another referendum, even if pro-independence parties win a majority on Thursday. But with the vote stirring uneasy memories of Britain’s split from the European Union, fund managers are dusting off old playbooks for how to trade a binary risk event where timing is everything.“You’d have massive uncertainty, financial chaos and recession,” and a 10% devaluation of the pound, said Mark Nash, a money manager at Jupiter Investment Management.Nash isn’t hedging such a scenario yet -- and neither is the market. The median of forecasts in a Bloomberg survey has the pound holding at $1.39 through June.Still, a handful of investment analysts have ventured forth bearish calls.Strategists at Credit Agricole SA recommend shorting the pound versus the dollar, with political risk over Scottish independence among the reasons.Barclays Plc abandoned a call to go long on the pound versus the euro on the potential for pre-election volatility.UBS Group AG credit strategists cut their outlook on a select group of U.K. bank bonds to neutral from overweight, warning that the “long U.K. trade” in credit could unravel on referendum risk.One thing is for certain: if things escalate, money managers will need to move fast. Odds show a repeat of the 2014 referendum, where Scotland voted to remain, would be too close to call.“Markets ignore things and ignore things and ignore and then suddenly panic. I have a feeling that is quite likely to happen with the Scottish independence issue,” said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank. “What I’m telling our clients is to be aware that even though this may not impact the pound right now, it’d be foolhardy to ignore it because it might suddenly come into the market’s agenda.”Consequences of secession would be huge. Negotiations would be necessary over what currency an independent Scotland would use, whether it would take a share of the British national debt, and what trade arrangements it would have with the remainder of the U.K. The Scottish National Party also harbors ambitions to bring Scotland into the EU, a situation that would create huge border and trade tensions, if the problem of ring-fencing Northern Ireland in Brexit is any example.“I wonder whether markets have actually considered the full ramifications of this election,” said Julian Howard, director of multi-asset solutions at GAM Investments, whose portfolios are strategically positioned for a decline in sterling. “It would be a lot worse than Brexit as Scotland is much more closely stitched to the U.K. than Britain was into Europe. We’re talking since the 1700s rather than the 1970s.”Mr. BrexitThe domicile of financial institutions could also be contested. If they were to remain based on Edinburgh, Scottish banks would miss out on the support of the Bank of England’s quantitative easing program and become less creditworthy, according to Charlie Parker, managing director at boutique investment manager Albemarle Street Partners.It’s the kind of tail-risk event that makes careers, for those with enough foresight to get it right.At Nomura Holdings Inc., strategist Jordan Rochester was part of a team that developed a money-spinning model to help the bank call the 2014 referendum result early. His political analysis on the split from the EU then led him to be nicknamed Mr. Brexit. Now he says the pound could fall up to 6% if Scotland voted to leave, depending on how priced it was prior to the result.But even he isn’t worried about the election on Thursday itself, and says the pound could even be in line for gains if the SNP fails to win more than half of the seats, as some polls suggest. Still, the independence cause could prevail once Green votes are counted, and an actual referendum date could trigger heavy hedging.Read: Why Scotland’s Road to Independence Vote Is Rocky: QuickTake“The market will look at polling in a new referendum and treat it much more like a tighter vote than 2014 -- when it was only last-minute scares, not months in advance,” Rochester said.Westminster would likely mount resistance to any plans to seek an independence vote, refusing to grant the Scottish parliament the permission to make it legally watertight. That leaves the potential for a lengthy constitutional quagmire over whether the Scottish parliament can call a legitimate referendum on its own.Even though the prospect of an invigorated Scottish break-away movement is scary for traders, derivatives markets remain relatively calm. The term structure of sterling’s implied volatility has become inverted, signaling angst over events on Thursday -- though the cost of insuring swings is still below its 12-month average. Over the longer-term, five-year risk reversals in cable trade near their average since Bloomberg began compiling data in 2005.“The difficulty with assessing the impact of these events on markets is that even if we know they are on the horizon, we don’t know when markets will react and if in the end the status quo will prevail,” said Sheena Shah, currency strategist at Morgan Stanley. Her firm sees a 30% chance of a referendum by the end of 2024. “There are so many unknowns and follow-up hurdles.”(Updates options pricing in penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement.

  • India grants approval for 5G trials, avoids Chinese firms

    The Indian telecom ministry on Tuesday said it has granted several telecom service providers permission to conduct a six-month trial for the use and application of 5G technology in the country. New Delhi has granted approval to over a dozen firms spanning multiple nationalities -- excluding China. Among the telecom operators that have received the grant include Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL.

  • Damian Lillard unfazed by Scott Brooks comments after Russell Westbrook's career night

    Damian Lillard remains steadfast that he's the best point guard in the NBA.

  • Erdogan's nationalist ally prepares draft Turkish constitution

    President Tayyip Erdogan's nationalist ally said on Tuesday that his party had drafted a new constitution for Turkey that envisages an overhaul of the judiciary, and that it would soon be presented to Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) for discussion. Erdogan has said he hopes a new constitutional text can be ready by 2022 for public debate, as the country prepares to mark the centenary of the creation of the modern Turkish republic in 2023 from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. The Islamist-rooted AKP has spoken of drawing up a road-map to a new constitution but has not yet announced any details.

  • EU Regulator Starts ‘Rolling Review’ of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine

    The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday that it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, the first step toward possible authorization of the shot in the 27-member bloc. The EMA said the decision to start the review was based on preliminary results from laboratory and clinical studies that suggest the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may help protect against the disease it causes, Covid-19. The news comes a day after Denmark became the first country to exclude the Covid-19 vaccine developed by healthcare company (JNJ) from its immunization program, over blood clot concerns.

  • Australia provokes China anger over scrapped deals

    Beijing described the move to tear up the Belt and Road deals as "unreasonable and provocative".

  • Donnie Wahlberg says Joey McIntyre was ‘transcendent’ when singing at mom Alma’s funeral

    The New Kids on the Block star said his longtime bandmate “sang like angel” at mom Alma Wahlberg’s funeral service.

  • I have a First World problem: I earn $500K, and have $1 million in assets. Should I buy a $30K bracelet during a global pandemic?

    ‘Spending almost 3% of our investable assets on a piece of jewelry just feels very excessive to me. My husband said I should buy it.’

  • Covid cases at Everest base camp raise fears of serious outbreak

    Climbers say a growing number of people have tested positive, despite government denials.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Japan faces longer state of emergency, casting doubt on Olympics

    Japan is considering extending a coronavirus spurred state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and other major urban areas, sources said on Wednesday, a move that could cast doubt on the planned Summer Olympics. Officials were leaning toward an extension of the measures in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures beyond May 11 as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, three sources told Reuters. The Yomiuri Newspaper earlier reported that an extension of the state of emergency was likely.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • With few GOP allies left, Ted Cruz takes refuge at Mar-a-Lago with his former enemy President Trump

    Earlier this week Cruz was accused by ethics experts of saying "the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said."

  • Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine

    Canada has reported at least five cases of blood clots following immunization with the vaccine, but public health officials maintain the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the potential risks. The Alberta case, of a woman in her 50s, marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star Game shift

    The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law, saying the sport's leaders were misled by criticism from Democratic President Joe Biden. “These are real-life effects of people making poor decisions that has hurt this community as a whole,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking at a suburban Atlanta restaurant where people were lined up to dine. Democrats, though, say Republicans have only themselves to blame for any fallout from Georgia's voting law, since Republican votes pushed it through the Georgia General Assembly and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

  • Tucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' act

    Fox News star Tucker Carlson is having a moment — or, rather, another moment in a Zelig-like career full of them. Lately, he has been torching a select group of conservatives, and David Frum was added to that list Tuesday. Carlson's ostensible target Tuesday night was the Central Intelligence Agency's curious new ad featuring an "intersectional" Latina millennial officer. Carlson eventually suggested the woman was actually a deep-cover operative trying to recruit agents to infiltrate the real threat to America — which, he assured his viewers, is definitely not white supremacists. No, "if you wanted to save America," he said, "these are the people you'd be worried about": The decadent rich people from their class at Harvard. It's the gender studies program at Cornell. It's the cat cafes in Austin and Ashville. It's the Monday editorial meetings at The Atlantic magazine, where David From is treated as an important intellectual rather than some dopey middle-aged Canadian Twitter celebrity whose life goal is to force America into yet another unwinnable pointless war. [Tucker Carlson, Fox News] How can Carlson — a self-described trust-fund kid who attended boarding school in Rhode Island and college in Connecticut before being rejected by the CIA — say all that with a straight face? Frum, the Twitter celebrity, tweeted an explanation. I've known Carlson for more than 20 years. We were colleagues at the Weekly Standard in the 1990s, I appeared fairly often on his MSNBC show in the 2000s. We were "Washington friends" - we had lunch, he came to parties at my house, etc. 2/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Carlson criticizes the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq now, Frum writes, but "he was a FEROCIOUS advocate of both wars" at the time, "when it mattered." He went on to describe Carlson's "cowardly," amoral opportunism. Maybe that's the fascination of the Carlson TV persona. We all sense that if a Murdoch ordered him, he would say the opposite of everything he says now. Last year, he flipped from "COVID is real" to "COVID is fake." He could flip from anti-vax to pro-vax literally tomorrow. 8/x — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 I've written much about the Bush years and will write more. I'm undertaking now a book about the whole period 1989-2021. I've felt I owed that. It's not a show or an act. Maybe that's why I so get on Carlson's nerves. END. — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 5, 2021 Are you not entertained? More stories from theweek.comThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesJosh Hawley claims he's being silenced in middle of live interview with Washington Post

  • National bail fund to expand in the Deep South

    A national effort helping to bail poor and low-income people out of jail formally announced on Tuesday its expansion into the Deep South. “ Bail Out the South ” is the next phase of The Bail Project’s plans to secure freedom for thousands of people over the next few years, organizers told The Associated Press. Although larger criminal legal systems throughout the country have begun doing away with cash bail for certain low-level, nonviolent offenses, the South continues to have the highest jail incarceration rates and the starkest racial disparities among those imprisoned pretrial.