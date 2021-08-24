Chinese Vaping Firm Weighs $500 Million Hong Kong IPO

Vinicy Chan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., the firm behind e-cigarette device brand Smok, is considering an initial public offering to raise at least $500 million in Hong Kong as soon as next year, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The vaping device maker is working with an adviser to prepare for the potential share sale, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The offering could raise between $500 million and $1 billion, the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and details of the potential offering such as timing and size may change, the people said. IVPS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2010, IVPS makes vaping kits under its Smok brand, according to its website. The devices are used by over 80 million consumers globally, and are sold online as well as via distributors in countries such as France, Kuwait and the U.K.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed a draft regulation in March that would apply the same rules for the conventional tobacco industry to the e-cigarette sector. The aim is to regulate production and marketing of new types of tobacco products and prevent false advertising and quality issues, the document said, without giving further details.

The move was seen as a further blow to the vaping industry after Beijing banned online sales of e-cigarettes in 2019. Shares of several Chinese e-cigarette companies plunged following the draft’s release in March, and Hong Kong-listed device maker Smoore International Holdings Ltd.’s shares are down about 40% this year.

While rising regulatory scrutiny of the vaping industry could impact investor appetite for listings in the sector, IVPS could be less affected because it makes the device rather than the e-cigarette liquid, one of the people said.

(Updates with locations of distributors in the fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Digital Identity Startup ForgeRock Files IPO as Losses Shrink

    (Bloomberg) -- ForgeRock Inc., a maker of identity-verification software, filed for an initial public offering, disclosing shrinking losses on growing revenue.The San Francisco-based company in its filing Monday listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when a price range for the share sale is set.ForgeRock could seek to be valued in an IPO at $3 billion to $4 billion, or possibly higher, Bloomberg News reported in May.The company had a net loss of $20 milli

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • What To Buy The 'Ted Lasso' Fan In Your Life

    From AFC Richmond jerseys to track suits to biscuit-baking, here's the best merch for "Ted Lasso"-themed gifts.

  • A grocery chain says it's receiving just 40% of the items it orders from suppliers, and is making its own version of Lunchables because it can't get hold of the real thing

    Rouses Markets can't get enough Lunchables - Kraft Heinz's cracker, cheese, and meat snack - so it's created its own version, its CEO told the WSJ.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Halliburton (HAL) Announces Execution of SmartFleet Technology

    Halliburton's (HAL) SmartFleet technology implements intelligence and measurements, which allow operators to make stage-level decisions to optimize completions in real-time.

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Inks Provisional Deal With IAM

    More than 5000 customer service employees at Southwest Airlines (LUV) stand to benefit if the tentative deal comes to fruition.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Janus International The Trade:

  • Fed to keep pumping roughly $1 trillion of liquidity into markets during tapering, JPMorgan says

    Firm reiterates Aug. 6 view that abundance of cash will remain, even with Fed tapering its bond purchases.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Could Soar by 30% or More

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that Wall Street thinks could soar 30% or more. Pinterest's (NYSE: PINS) shares are down nearly 40% from the peak earlier this year. Wall Street analysts think that the stock can regain most of this decline.