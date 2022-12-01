Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens

COVID-19 outbreak in Guangzhou
1
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan called for further efforts to improve COVID-19 prevention and control measures, urging "optimisation" of testing, treatment and quarantine policies, as the virus weakens in pathogenicity, according to state media.

Her remarks come as cities across China take a more targeted approach to tackle outbreaks, fine-tuning 20 new measures released by the government almost three weeks ago.

"The country is facing a new situation and new tasks in epidemic prevention and control as the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus weakens, more people are vaccinated and experience in containing the virus is accumulated," she said on Wednesday according to Xinhua.

Sun said the government has "always put people's health and safety first, and effectively dealt with the uncertainties of the COVID-19 situation with a consistent strategy and flexible measures to fight the virus, according to state media.

She also said the country needs to improve immunization of the entire population. The government recently announced that it would increase vaccine rates for its elderly and children, the most vulnerable of its population.

The country is also taking a more "humane approach" to tackling infection outbreaks.

Guangdong's provincial capital of Guangzhou, where riots and dispruptions recently made headlines, lead the way for the changes, easing restrictions and also allowing close contacts of COVID cases to quarantine at home, according to the government and local media.

The cities of Chongqing and Dongguan, also in Guangdong, announced that close contacts of infected patients can also home quarantine.

One district in the Inner Mongolia city of Ordos temporarily halted all COVID testing on Thursday due to the cold weather, with state media saying the move demonstrates the "humane" side of epidemic control.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Rubio: Chinese government reaction to protests should be ‘wake-up call to the world’

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Tuesday that the Chinese government’s reaction to ongoing protests against strict COVID-19 policies should serve as a “wake-up call to the world.” Rubio told “Fox & Friends” that China wants to be the “most powerful country in the world” after pointing to the harsh restrictions the ruling Chinese Communist Party…

  • S.Africa's Ramaphosa under pressure over 'cash and cushions' scandal

    South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing renewed pressure after a panel probing a burglary scandal at his farm said Wednesday it found enough evidence to warrant a parliamentary debate on whether he should be impeached.

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith seeks more sovereignty from Canada in new bill

    (Reuters) -The government of Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta introduced proposed legislation on Tuesday to resist federal laws it deems harmful to Alberta, fulfilling a controversial promise from new Premier Danielle Smith. If passed, the bill, known as the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act, would give the province a legislative framework to defend its jurisdiction in areas such as natural resources, gun control, and health and education. It would also enable Alberta to refuse to enact federal laws that are "unconstitutional or harmful" to the province, the government said in a statement.

  • What Is Outdoor Air Conditioning? And How Bad Is It for the Environment?

    Air conditioning in the tournament’s open-air stadiums helps players and fans beat the heat—but it may not be so cool for the environment.

  • China Adjusts Covid Restrictions in City With IPhone Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese city of Zhengzhou shuttered hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks hours after lifting broader lockdown measures, as officials strive to make their Covid controls more targeted in line with Beijing’s directives. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for E

  • Joe Mazzulla encouraged by Robert Williams' progress after Celtics practice

    Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is liking what he sees from big man Robert Williams, who continued to progress in his rehab by scrimmaging with the team Wednesday.

  • Israel's Ben-Gvir squabbles with military chief about ethics

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An Israeli far-right politician set to take a key security post in Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging government traded barbs on Wednesday with the military chief over the jailing of a soldier who had taunted leftist activists in the occupied West Bank. Ultra-nationalist Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the 10-day confinement handed down to a soldier who was filmed on Friday warning pro-Palestinian activists in the flashpoint city of Hebron: "Ben-Gvir will sort this place out." Ben-Gvir, to whom Netanyahu has promised the post of national security minister, with expanded powers over police in the West Bank, said on Twitter on Tuesday that the sentence was too harsh and weakened soldiers' resolve.

  • SpaceX launching Japanese moon lander, tiny NASA satellite in search of lunar water

    Only two weeks after NASA launched its Space Launch System, sending the Orion spacecraft on the Artemis 1 mission around the moon, SpaceX is scheduled to launch two missions to the moon.

  • U.S. job openings fall to 10.3 million — but labor market still too strong for the Fed

    Job openings in the U.S. fell to 10.3 million in October in another sign the labor market is cooling off as the economy softens. But it doesn't appear to be cooling off as quickly as the Federal Reserve would like.

  • China no longer prioritizes foreign investment and it's become impossible to predict macro policy under Xi Jinping, short seller Carson Block says

    "You have to understand that nobody has an edge as to predicting China policy anymore," short seller Carson Block said in an interview on Tuesday.

  • Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible

    Russia and the United States have repeatedly been on the verge of agreement on a prisoner exchange, a senior Russian diplomat said Tuesday, adding that a deal is still possible before the year's end. The Biden administration has been trying for months to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American jailed in Russia, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, including through a possible prisoner swap with Moscow. Asked by reporters whether a swap is possible before the year's end, Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, responded: “There always is a chance."

  • Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support

    The United States has been a leader in microchip design with dominant companies like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, but it risks a big drop in global market share without government support for the sector, warned a report released on Wednesday. The U.S. share of chip design revenue has been slipping in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from over 50% in 2015. Without government support, that could drop to 36% by the end of this decade, according to the analysis released by U.S. industry body Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group.

  • FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Tries to Salvage Decimated Reputation in First Live Interview

    Michael M Santiago/GettyImagesNEW YORK, N.Y. — “I’ve had a bad month,” Sam Bankman-Fried confessed on Wednesday afternoon, amid the laughs of a live audience.Capping a series of ill-advised interviews, the former FTX CEO appeared virtually at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit, his first live appearance since his crypto company’s spectacular collapse.Appearing virtually from the Bahamas, where he was seated in a dim room next to a single plant, a sullen Bankman-Fried sought to salvage his decim

  • What is ‘Zombie Debt?' Why homeowners are facing foreclosure on old mortgages

    "Zombie debt” - old loans with new collection actions - are resurfacing as properties gain equity. Should homeowners pay?

  • U.S. FDA gives first-ever approval to fecal transplant therapy

    The therapy, Rebyota, targets Clostridium difficile, or C. difficile – a superbug responsible for infections that can cause serious and life-threatening diarrhea. In the United States, the infection is associated with 15,000-30,000 deaths annually. While this is the first such therapy approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for recurrent C. difficile infections, fecal microbiota transplants – classified by the regulator as investigational – have long been the standard of care in the U.S. for this condition.

  • Red, white, blue theme for French White House state dinner

    Butter-poached Maine lobster, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French President Emmanuel Macron takes his seat Thursday as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for President Joe Biden. Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches for the glitzy dinner were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France. A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.

  • Biden and Democrats Are Walking a Tightrope With Rail Worker Union Allies

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Democrats secured a trifecta in the 2020 elections—winning control of both chambers of Congress and the White House—labor advocates rejoiced. Their allies, including a devout pro-union president, would be at the helm. Visions of paid leave, organizing reforms, and more worker-friendly initiatives seemed within reach.But one by one, those dreams began to crumble.Throughout the protracted, deeply negotiated process of crafting the Bui

  • Jailed Belarus protest leader in intensive care after operation - sister

    KYIV (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was in a stable but serious condition in the intensive care ward of a hospital on Tuesday after undergoing surgery, her sister and opposition politician Viktor Babariko's Telegram account said. The jailed Babariko's Telegram channel said Kolesnikova, an outspoken critic of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, had been taken to a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel on Monday. In an interview with Russian independent TV station Dozhd (TV Rain), which broadcasts from Latvia, the protest leader's sister, Tatsiana Khomich, said Kolesnikova had undergone surgery on Monday after a time in a punishment cell.

  • Celebrity doctor calls out British Curry Awards for lack of Asian representation

    Celebrity doctor Ranj Singh has called out this year's British Curry Awards for its lack of Asian representation and for letting a white presenter deliver a racist joke targeting Indians. Singh, 43, attended the prestigious award show, also known as the “Curry Oscars,” in London as a guest on Monday night.

  • Changes to law in December to herald rise in Putin’s repression, UK intelligence says

    Changes to the Russian law on “foreign agents” that come into effect on Dec. 1 could usher in a new wave of Kremlin political repression, UK intelligence said on Twitter in its summary for Nov. 30.