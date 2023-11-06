Chinese video game platform founder Chen Shaojie reportedly held incommunicado

The News

Chen Shaojie, founder and CEO of Chinese gaming platform DouYu, which is backed by the tech conglomerate Tencent, has been held incommunicado by authorities for weeks, according to reports.

The 39-year-old reportedly went missing after online censors allegedly found pornographic material on the popular video game livestreaming platform, said the South China Morning Post, citing local Chinese media reports. Colleagues have been unable to reach him and it is suspected that Chen has been taken by authorities for an inquiry.

There is so far a lack of concrete information about the tech founder’s absence. “In Chen’s case, no Chinese authority has provided any information about his disappearance,” the paper said. Chen was last seen publicly in August, during the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

DouYu has said that its operations remain normal.