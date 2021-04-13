Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone in challenge to U.S.

1 / 2

Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defense zone in challenge to U.S.

William Langley
·3 min read

Taiwan on Tuesday accused China of sending a record 25 warplanes into its air defense identification zone, in what analysts describe as a clear message to Washington from Beijing.

The planes flown Monday included 18 fighter jets, four bombers, two anti-submarine planes and a surveillance aircraft, according to Taiwanese officials. Taiwan issued radio warnings, scrambled fighter jets, and monitored the planes with anti-aircraft missile systems, they said.

Taiwan’s defense ministry began regularly reporting details of incursions into its airspace identification zone in September. Since then, it has reported aircraft from China's People’s Liberation Army breaching its airspace on an almost daily basis.

An air defense identification zone is a self-declared area of airspace surrounding a country or territory within which it will seek to identify foreign military aircraft. Although the zones have no basis in international law, breaching another territory’s zone is seen as an act of aggression.

The flights came a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a stern warning to Beijing over what he saw as increasingly aggressive military posturing toward Taiwan. Blinken told NBC’s "Meet the Press" that the United States had “a serious commitment to make sure that Taiwan can defend itself.”

“It would be a serious mistake for anyone to try and change the existing status quo by force,” he added.

China sees Taiwan, which split from the mainland after the Chinese civil war and has self-governed for more than half a century, as an inseparable part of its sovereign territory. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said he will bring the island under mainland control, by force if necessary.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian responded to Blinken’s comments at the ministry’s regular press conference Tuesday, urging the U.S. to “refrain from playing with fire on the Taiwan issue.”

On Friday, the State Department issued new guidelines for government officials on interactions with their Taiwanese counterparts. The guidelines were intended “to encourage U.S. government engagement with Taiwan,” according to a statement.

Zhang Baohui, a professor at Hong Kong’s Lingnan University, said that the new American guidelines were a major preoccupation for Beijing.

“My own view is that Beijing has been highly concerned by recent U.S. efforts ... fearing that this could motivate Taiwan further towards greater independence,” he said.

Tensions over the Taiwan Strait, which reached new highs under the Trump administration, have not abated since the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Earlier this month, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sailed past Taiwan’s east coast in what the Chinese Navy said will become regular drills to “safeguard national sovereignty, safety and development interests,” Reuters reported. The U.S. Navy meanwhile released an image of its USS Mustin shadowing the Liaoning group at close quarters.

In March, Adm. John Aquilino, who has been tapped to lead the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told a Senate hearing that he believed Taiwan was China’s “No. 1 priority” in terms of military goals.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, chair professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said that while Beijing’s aerial maneuvers were “testing the U.S. military and [its] commitment to Taiwan’s security,” recent suggestions from within the U.S. Navy of an imminent escalation to war were unlikely.

“But it is in China’s interest that the risks of war increase and are perceived both by Taiwan and the international community as increasing,” he said. “Their objective is to reach and affect the morale of the Taiwanese, their will to fight and resist, and make them understand that in the long run there is no other option but reunification.”

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan says China flew 25 warplanes into its air-defense zone in the largest breach yet

    Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that 25 People Liberation Army aircraft entered Taiwan's air-defense identification zone on Monday.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Biden sends unofficial delegation to Taiwan in 'personal signal'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White House official called a "personal signal" of the president's commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy. A senior Biden administration official told Reuters the dispatch of the "unofficial" delegation comes as the United States and Taiwan mark the 42nd anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, for which Biden voted when he was a U.S. senator. The delegation will meet with senior Taiwanese officials and followed "a long-standing bipartisan tradition of U.S. administrations sending high-level, unofficial delegations to Taiwan," the official said.

  • Nvidia to directly challenge Intel with Arm-based 'Grace' server chip

    Nvidia Corp on Monday said it plans to make a server processor chip based on technology from the United Kingdom's Arm Ltd, putting it in the most direct competition yet with rival Intel Corp and adding a layer of complexity to the antitrust review of Nvidia's $40 billion deal to buy Arm. Intel is the world's biggest maker of central processors for data center servers but has increasingly seen competition from Arm-based chips. With its "Grace" server processor, Nvidia will be the largest chip company so far to challenge Intel in its key market.

  • Bulgarian PM reveals price for EU's new vaccine contract with Pfizer

    The bloc is seeking the new supply deal with the two companies for up to 1.8 billion vaccines, of which is 900 million optional, to be delivered in 2022 and 2023, Reuters reported on Friday. Borissov, speaking on Sunday, said the EU was negotiating the new contract at a price of 19.5 euros ($23.22) per dose. "The prices are going up quickly," Borissov said during a trip to a village in southern Bulgaria.

  • U.S. pauses use of J&J vaccine over rare blood clots, rollout delayed in Europe

    (Reuters) -U.S. federal health agencies on Tuesday recommended pausing use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson said it would delay rollout of the vaccine to Europe, a week after regulators there said they were reviewing rare blood clots in four recipients of the shot in the United States. The moves come after European regulators said earlier this month they had found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a similar rare blood clotting problem that led to a small number of deaths.

  • Canada denies it threatened Halifax Security Forum over proposed Taiwan award

    “No, in fact, I authorized funding for the Halifax International Security Forum twice last year,” Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

  • After sanctions, Huawei turning to businesses less reliant on high-end U.S. tech

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies is making business resilience its top priority with a push to develop its software capabilities as it seeks to overcome U.S. restrictions that have devastated its smartphone business. Huawei was put on an export blacklist by former U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019 and barred from accessing critical technology of U.S. origin, affecting its ability to design its own chips and source components from outside vendors. The ban put Huawei's handset business under immense pressure.

  • U.S. senator wants to ban Big Tech from buying anything ever again

    U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican who has been a staunch critic of Big Tech, said on Monday he has introduced a bill that would ban all mergers and acquisitions by any company with a market value greater $100 billion, a category that includes the five biggest U.S. tech companies. His new bill would effectively ban Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc from any deals and would attempt to stop their platforms from favoring their own products over those of rivals. Hawley's bill tackles some of the same problems as an antitrust bill introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar in February, and contains some similar measures.

  • Biden's chip dreams face reality check of supply chain complexity

    To understand President Joe Biden's challenge in taming a semiconductor shortage bedeviling automakers and other industries, consider a chip supplied by a U.S. firm for Hyundai Motor Co's new electric vehicle, the IONIQ 5. Production of the chip, a camera image sensor designed by On Semiconductor, begins at a factory in Italy, where raw silicon wafers are imprinted with complex circuitry. The wafers are then sent first to Taiwan for packaging and testing, then to Singapore for storage, then on to China for assembly into a camera unit, and finally to a Hyundai component supplier in Korea before reaching Hyundai's auto factories.

  • Paulina Porizkova Gets Candid About Her Dating Life at 56: ‘Sex Gets Better with Age’

    "I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased," the model wrote in an op-ed published Monday

  • VIDEO: USMNT’s Pulisic, McKennie, Dike score impressive goals in big weekend

    USMNT stars are on fire across Europe this week, as Christian Pulisic (two), Weston McKennie and Daryl Dike all scored impressive goals.

  • Eric Shawn: US warns China over military incursion against Taiwan

    FOX News correspondent reports on new warnings from Washington after maneuver by Chinese Air Force on 'Your World'

  • Can Carey Mulligan win Oscar gold for 'Promising Young Woman'? Nine thriller performances that have

    The thriller is not the easiest road to Oscar gold. But Carey Mulligan's "Promising Young Woman" nomination has precedence with these gripping roles.

  • Chinese aircraft in biggest Taiwan airspace incursion for a year despite US warning

    Taipei mobilised air patrol and anti-aircraft missiles to respond to the incursion

  • Can I afford a house and major repairs? It is worth it to invest that time and money?

    'Many among us fantasize about embracing their inner interior designer, taking a rundown home and giving it the Chip and Joanna Gaines treatment.'

  • Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

    In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. It is a stark reflection of a wider issue gripping Argentina, which a century ago was once of the richest countries in the world. By the end of last year, the poverty level was at 42%, up from 35.5% a year earlier, rising amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and three years of recession.

  • SMC opens northbound section of Skyway Extension project

    Two of three lanes of the Skyway Extension project's northbound section were opened to the public over the weekend, San Miguel Corporation (SMC) announced. According to SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon Ang, the said segment was opened to the public last Sunday (April 11) and no toll fees for the four-kilometer segment will be collected until further notice. Ang said the northbound section that covers four kilometers from Susana Heights to Sucat in Paranaque were already ready to be utilized by Class 1 vehicles with RFID since 4 p.m. Sunday, following structural completion and asphalt-laying done last month. Ang and Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar made the final inspection of the project. “The completion of the northbound section of the Skyway Extension is testament to what the government and the private sector can achieve together. We are confident that by 2022, President Duterte's promise of decongesting EDSA will come into fruition," Villar said. For his part, Ang expressed gratitude to all that have thrown support to the program. “I am proud to announce to motorists from the south that finally, our long-awaited Skyway Extension northbound section is open. Our long-term solution to addressing traffic particularly on SLEX heading to the Alabang area has finally been realized. This would not have been possible without the support of our government, led by President Duterte and the Build, Build, Build team, who have helped us in so many ways to complete this project," he said. “I’d like to thank too the local government of Muntinlupa and our private sector stakeholders, without whom we could not have gotten this done. Most of all, thank you to our motorists for bearing with us. We are excited for you to finally be able to feel the benefits of this new project,” Ang added. The northbound section gives a direct link to the elevated Skyway System for motorists from provinces like Laguna, Batangas, and Cavite—bypassing the Alabang viaduct. With the completion of the portion, motorists can go from South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) to Makati, Manila, Quezon City and even up to the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX). “We are confident that this will further reduce congestion along EDSA and usher growth to provinces in Southern Luzon and beyond,” Ang said. The northbound section of the Skyway Stage 3 has three lanes, which will allow the additional capacity of 4,500 vehicles per hour and reduce travel time to NLEX to just 25 to 30 minutes from the usual two to three hours. “We are thankful to our workers and engineers for their commitment to complete the northbound section right on schedule and also our motorists for being patient regarding alternate traffic schemes. We also thank our partners in government and the private sector, without whom we would not be able to complete work on this vital infrastructure,” he said. Photos from San Miguel Corporation Also read: Close, open: Public perplexed over announcement of Skyway Stage 3 'closure' TRB conducts SMC Skyway Stage 3 toll readiness test 1.2 km-road link to Skyway 3, NLEX connector project now underway—SMC

  • Biden Team Eyes Potential Threat From China’s Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is stepping up scrutiny of China’s plans for a digital yuan, with some officials concerned the move could kick off a long-term bid to topple the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Now that China’s digital-currency efforts are gathering momentum, officials at the Treasury, State Department, Pentagon and National Security Council are bolstering their efforts to understand the potential implications, the people said.American officials are less worried about an immediate challenge to the current structure of the global financial system, but are eager to understand how the digital yuan will be distributed, and whether it could also be used to work around U.S. sanctions, the people said on the condition of anonymity.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment. A National Security Council spokeswoman did not reply to a request for comment.The People’s Bank of China has rolled out trial issuance of a digital yuan in cities across the country, putting it on track to be the first major central bank to issue a virtual currency. A broader roll-out is expected for the Winter Olympics in Beijing next February, giving the effort international exposure.Many key details of the digital yuan are still in flux, including specifics on how it would be distributed. China’s recent establishment of a joint venture with SWIFT, the messaging nexus through which most cross-border settlements pass through today, suggests it is possible a digital yuan could work within the current financial architecture rather than outside of it.U.S. officials are reassured that China’s intentions aren’t to use the digital yuan to evade American sanctions, according to people familiar with the matter. The dollar’s current dominance in cross-border transactions gives the U.S. Treasury the power to cut off much of a business or even a country’s access to the global financial system.China’s officials have said the main intentions of the digital yuan are to replace banknotes and coins, to reduce the incentive to use cryptocurrencies and to complement the current private-sector run electronic payments system -- dominated by Ant Group Co.’s Alipay and Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s WeChat Pay. The PBOC has been working for years on the digital yuan, also called the e-CNY, having set up a specialist research team in 2014.Here’s How a Central Bank Digital Currency Could Work: Chart​​“To provide a backup or redundancy for the retail payment system, the central bank has to step up” and provide digital-currency services, Mu Changchun, the director of the PBOC’s digital-currency research institute, said at an event last month.Beyond seeking a backup to privately run e-payments, Chinese regulators have more broadly been expanding their oversight of the country’s digital champions. Ant Group was told by Beijing to become a financial holding company, which will be regulated more like a bank. China also imposed a $2.8 billion antitrust fine on Ant’s affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Read More: Ant to Be Financial Holding Firm in Overhaul Forced by ChinaThe PBOC is also examining the potential for using the digital yuan in cross-border payments, launching a project studying the issue with a unit of the Bank for International Settlements along with the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Hong Kong’s monetary authority.The Biden administration isn’t currently planning to take any action to counter longer-term threats from China’s digital currency, the people familiar with the discussions said. However, China’s plans have given renewed impetus to efforts to consider the creation of a digital dollar, they said.Members of Congress have also been increasingly interested in a digital dollar, aware of China’s moves, and asked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue in hearings earlier this year.Powell: Need for Digital Dollar Is an Issue for Congress, PublicPowell said in February the Fed was looking “very carefully” at a digital dollar. “We don’t need to be the first. We need to get it right.”Yellen has signaled interest in research into the viability of a digital dollar, a shift from a lack of enthusiasm under her predecessor, Steven Mnuchin.“It makes sense for central banks to be looking at” issuing sovereign digital currencies, she said at a virtual conference in February. Yellen said a digital version of the dollar could help address hurdles to financial inclusion in the U.S. among low-income households.A recent report from the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said the extent of the threat of any foreign digital currency to the dollar’s centrality in the global financial system “will depend on the regulatory rules that are established.”China’s currency makes up little more than 2% of global foreign exchange reserves compared with nearly 60% for the U.S. dollar. Policy decisions, rather than technical developments, will also be necessary to push forward yuan internationalization, as China maintains a strict regime of capital controls.China’s financial system is too “fragile and weak” to pose a real threat to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, according to Mark Sobel, U.S. chairman for the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.“At the end of the the day the markets have more confidence in the Fed” than China’s central bank, said Sobel, a former senior U.S. Treasury official for international matters.(Adds reference to China’s regulatory measures in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's climate envoy Kerry to hold talks with China, South Korea

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to China this week to discuss international efforts to tackle global warming, seeking to press his counterparts to make ambitious emissions reduction targets despite tension in the U.S.-China relationship. The U.S. State Department said Kerry would travel to Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, for talks on April 14-17, ahead of President Joe Biden's virtual summit with world leaders on climate change next week.