Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day

FILE -In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, the second large display of force in as many days. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP, File)
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China flew more than 30 military planes toward Taiwan on Saturday, the second large display of force in as many days.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 39 aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in two sorties, one during the day and one at night. That followed a similar pattern on Friday, when 38 planes flew into the area south of the self-governing island.

China claims Taiwan, which lies off its east coast, as its territory. The two split in 1949 during a civil war in which the Communists took control of mainland China and the rival Nationalists set up a government on Taiwan. The Communist Party marked the 72nd anniversary of its rule on Friday.

Taiwan’s premier, Su Tseng-chang, spoke out on Saturday against the first day's flights.

“China has always conducted brutal and barbarian actions to jeopardize regional peace," he said while attending the opening ceremony of a science park in southern Taiwan.

China has been sending military planes into the area south of Taiwan on a frequent basis for more than a year. The 38 and 39 planes on Friday and Saturday were the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights, Taiwan's Central News Agency said.

The Defense Ministry said 20 planes took part in the daytime flights on Saturday and another 19 at night. It identified most of them as J-17 and SU-30 fighter jets.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan condemns back-to-back incursions by China's air force

    China's air force on Saturday sent 20 military aircraft into Taiwan airspace, the second incursion in less than 24 hours, NBC News reports. Driving the news: Taiwan reported on Friday that 38 aircraft entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) , the largest Chinese incursion into the area to date, per NBC News.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Friday wave of aircraft surpassed the previous record in June during which 28 Chinese military planes

  • Taiwan angered by Chinese air force's largest ever incursion

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan sharply criticised China on Saturday after Beijing marked the founding of the People's Republic of China with the largest ever incursion by the Chinese air force into the island's air defence zone. Taiwan, a democratically governed island that is claimed by China, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions near it by China's air force, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Hong Kong finance chief says city's exposure to Evergrande 'very minimal' - SCMP

    "It is very minimal and won't cause us any systemic risks," Financial Secretary Paul Chan told the newspaper, adding he had arrived at the conclusion after a recent audit of the local banking sector's exposure to the company. Chan also said Hong Kong's stock market was inevitably subject to some volatility amid a recent mainland crackdown on some industries, but that he believed any setback would be temporary. With liabilities of $305 billion, Evergrande has sparked concerns its cash crunch could spread through China's financial system and reverberate globally, a worry that has eased with the Chinese central bank's vow this week to protect homebuyers' interests.

  • Taiwan says a record 38 Chinese planes entered its defense zone

    "China has been wantonly engaged in military aggression, damaging regional peace," said Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.

  • Taiwan reports a record 38 Chinese warplanes, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered its air defense zone

    The unprecedented incursion into Taiwan's airspace on October 1 came after China attacked the foreign minister for promoting Taiwan internationally.

  • The Wallflowers "The Dive Bar In My Heart"

    The Wallflowers join us for this special performance of "The Dive Bar In My Heart," from their first new album in over a decade, "Exit Wounds," out now on New West Records. #Colbert #ExitWounds #TheWallflowers

  • SNL fans left baffled and impressed by Joe Biden impression in season premiere

    The 47th season kicked off this evening

  • Taiwan says dozens of Chinese planes entered defence zone

    Taiwan says 39 jets flew into its defence zone on Saturday, marking the largest incursion yet.

  • SNL: Pete Davidson’s Dog The Bounty Hunter impression causes controversy with reference to Brian Laundrie

    The 47th season began this evening in New York

  • Mozambique's tuna corruption scandal puts justice on trial

    The credibility of Mozambique's judicial system faces a challenge at a court case in South Africa.

  • In photos: Thousands of Brazilian protesters demand Bolsonaro's impeachment

    Tens of thousands of protesters marched in cities across Brazil Saturday, calling for President Jair Bolsonaro's impeachment over his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, per Reuters.Why it matters: Brazil's Senate is holding hearings that could lead to Bolsonaro's impeachment as the country's Supreme Court investigates his government’s handling of coronavirus vaccine contracts. Bolsonaro has threatened to reject the results of Brazil's October 2022 presidential election amid poor app

  • Russia withdraws offer to freeze nuclear warhead production

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in a joint freeze of nuclear weapons production with the United States, according to a senior Russian envoy who protested American inspections requests and a recent agreement to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

  • IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva on data-rigging claims this week, sources say

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board will intensify its probe of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva this week by separately interviewing her and investigators who said she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, people with knowledge of the meetings said. The board will question lawyers from the WilmerHale firm on Monday about their World Bank investigation report, three people familiar with the plans said. The report alleged that Georgieva, as the bank's CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staff to alter data in the flagship "Doing Business" report to benefit China.

  • Some Afghans leave U.S. bases before resettlement

    The U.S. is hosting some 53,000 Afghan civilians across eight military bases, who were evacuated amid the chaotic American withdrawal.The evacuees, many of them granted a special status called "humanitarian parole" while on base, are met with refugee resettlement services to streamline the immigration process.Angela Fernandez is with the Department of Homeland Security:"Our guests at Fort McCoy are currently completing immigration paperwork, including employment authorization and health screenings to prepare them for their resettlement in the United States." But Reuters has learned that something strange is happening: Hundreds of Afghan evacuees are simply walking off the bases.Two sources familiar with data said the number of "independent departures" top 700, and could be higher.And these walk-offs are alarming immigration advocates worried new arrivals who abandon the resettlement services and the critical benefits offered could find themselves at the mercy of a complex U.S. immigration system down the road.One U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described it as "a giant can of worms," and warned, "this could lead to years and years of terrible immigration status problems."In a statement, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson declined to comment on the figures provided to Reuters. But DHS said people who had left the bases "generally" had ties to the United States, such as family members of friends, and resources to support themselves.Immigration experts say Afghans who leave the bases are not breaking U.S. laws. Military officials have no legal authority to hold law-abiding Afghans against their will.Some hard-line anti-immigration activists have raised concerns that the Afghan evacuees could pose a national security risk.But U.S. officials stress that all of the Afghans leaving U.S. bases had already undergone security screening. The risk of the independent departures is to the Afghans themselves.Reuters viewed a document, entitled "Departee Information," that is meant to warn Afghans considering leaving before completing their resettlement. It reminds them that, on base, they can get their immigration paperwork processed and even cash to help pay for travel to their destination in the United States.It reads, "once you leave this base, you forfeit these advantages and may not return."

  • Traffic lights gone dark. Factories shut down. What caused China's power crisis?

    Sudden blackouts have highlighted vulnerabilities in China's power sector and economy: overreliance on coal and overemphasis on growth, which coincided with rising coal prices this year to create a nationwide energy shortage.

  • XPeng Posts Huge Month for Deliveries. EV Sales in China Remain Hot.

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng delivered a record number of vehicles in September. That's good news for investors and a positive sign for EV peers such as Tesla.

  • Record number of Chinese military jets and nuclear bombers fly through Taiwan airspace

    China stepped up its campaign of intimidation over Taiwan by sending a record number of fighter jets including nuclear bombers into its neighbour's airspace.

  • ‘Not just a number.’ COVID deaths pass 700,000 in U.S. amid vaccine refusal, delta variant

    It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon.

  • Trump Wants Court to Force Twitter to Temporarily Reinstate His Account – While He Sues Them for a Permanent Return

    "Clearly, Donald Trump is running for president again, and he believes he needs Twitter in order to do so," CNN's Brian Stelter says

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low