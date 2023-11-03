Chinese woman flees US after deadly Porsche 911 crash in Washington

[Source]

Authorities have released a nationwide warrant for Ting Ye, a Chinese woman who fled to China after a deadly crash occurred in Bellevue, Washington.

About the crash: On Sept. 30, Ye, 26, was driving a white 2020 Porsche on 112th Avenue Northeast toward Highway 520 in Bellevue with passenger Yabao Liu, 27. In footage obtained by King 5, Ye seems to have lost control of the car, which can be seen ripping through several intersections before striking a cement barricade, causing it to flip airborne, land upside down and kill Liu.

First responders were not called to the scene until about 45 minutes later. When they arrived, they reportedly discovered Liu’s body and noticed a strong alcohol odor on Ye. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was later released on Oct. 6.

Ye’s escape: According to court documents, both Ye and Liu, who are Chinese citizens, were in Seattle for work. Although Ye did not provide any information to police, they were able to reach the Chinese company Liu worked for to notify his family.

Three days after Ye’s release from the hospital, she crossed over the Canadian border, where she then got on a plane to China. According to police, an unidentified individual who helped Ye could face consequences as well.

Warrant and investigation: On Oct. 9, King County prosecutors released a warrant charging Ye with vehicular homicide. Her bail was set at $2 million, and she was ordered to turn in her passport and not leave Washington state.

“At that point, she was not free to leave, but she had already left,” Bellevue police spokesperson Officer Seth Tyler told the Seattle Times.

On Oct. 23, a bench warrant was issued for Ye’s arrest when she failed to appear for her arraignment. According to Tyler, if Ye enters the U.S. again, the warrant would be flagged, noting that police are applying for an Interpol Red Notice, which flags any travel to a country that has an extradition treaty with the U.S. However, there is no extradition treaty between the U.S. and China.

“Our plea to [Ye] is that she return and realize that there’s a grieving family involved here,” Tyler said. “They really need closure on this. She can bring this matter to a close by returning to the United States.”

Authorities are currently working with international law enforcement to locate and apprehend Ye.

