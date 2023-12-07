Chinese woman receives $60,000 restaurant bill after mistakenly sharing ordering QR code online

[Source]

A woman in China received an unexpected 430,000-yuan (approximately $60,300) restaurant bill after she inadvertently shared the ordering code online, leading others to place food orders using it.

What happened: The woman, surnamed Wang, mistakenly posted her table’s ordering QR code on her WeChat page while intending to share food photos of the hotpot restaurant she visited with her friend on Nov. 23, according to South China Morning Post.

Despite limiting the post’s visibility to only her contacts, many people had scanned the code and placed fake orders, later resulting in the $60,300 bill for 1,850 portions of fresh duck blood, 2,580 portions of squid and 9,990 portions of shrimp paste. After Wang promptly removed her post, individuals persisted in placing additional orders at her table. She suspected that someone had saved her photo and proceeded to make orders using the provided code.

Restaurant can’t help: Fortunately, the restaurant did not make the woman pay for the additional orders and instead moved her to a new table. However, the business was unable to trace the culprits nor prevent others from continuing to place orders.

Lesson learned: Wang considered the incident a valuable lesson and urged for heightened awareness of information security, emphasizing the importance of being cautious when sharing food pictures. Many others on social media agreed with Wang, with one person noting that while QR codes may be convenient, it can also carry some risks.

