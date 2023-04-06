Chinese woman rides a Bentley to and from her job ... as a dishwasher

[Source]

A dishwasher in China has gone viral on Chinese social media after she was captured riding a luxury car to and from work.

The woman from Chengdu, Sichuan province, was spotted being dropped off at the restaurant she worked at in a Bentley.

In the footage, which was posted to Weibo on April 1, she can be seen stepping out of a black Bentley in a striped pink shirt, rubber boots and an apron, appearing to look ready to wash dishes.

“What [the woman] lacks isn't money, but things to do,” the video’s description read.

According to local media outlet China Times, the woman is actually wealthy but chooses to wash dishes at the restaurant to pass time.

"It is very boring at home, and I feel uncomfortable if I don't wash dishes for a day," the woman reportedly admitted.

The person driving her to and from work in the Bentley happens to be her daughter. She said she couldn’t stop her mother from doing what she wanted, so she supports her by driving her to work instead.

Social media users praised the woman for her diligent spirit, calling her an inspiration.

Some users also shared similar experiences of well-off family members who choose to work rather than sitting at home all day.

However, others expressed envy, with one user saying, “When people are not short of money, you can be happy in whatever you do.”

