Chinese zone housing major Apple iPhone plant imposes fresh lockdown

Brenda Goh
·2 min read

By Brenda Goh

(Reuters) -A Chinese industrial park that hosts an iPhone factory belonging to Foxconn announced a fresh COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday, raising questions about its impact on the Apple supplier's efforts to quell discontent at the factory.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone in central China said it would impose "silent management" measures with immediate effect including barring all residents from going out and only allowing approved vehicles no the roads. The curbs will stay in place until Nov. 9, it said.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally. It makes most of the phones at the Zhengzhou plant where it employs about 200,000 people, though it has other smaller production sites in India and south China.

The industrial park's notice did not specify how the measures might be applied to Foxconn.

Foxconn told Reuters in a statement that its campus there continued operating under a "closed-loop management" system, referring to a bubble-like arrangement commonly imposed as part of virus prevention measures in China, where employees sleep, live and work isolated from the wider world.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn has been working to retain staff and smooth over tensions in the factory, after workers complained about their treatment and provisions under COVID-19 prevention measures. Several employees also fled the factory, prompting Foxconn to offer generous bonuses to retain staff.

The park also locked down earlier this year in late April for 14 days. Foxconn said at the time that its production at the plant was normal.

Wednesday's lockdown marks a re-tightening of measures in Zhengzhou, which unexpectedly lifted a quasi-lockdown on its nearly 13 million people the day before. The city reported 358 locally transmitted cases for Tuesday, up from 95 the day before.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Private companies are Far East Hospitality Trust's (SGX:Q5T) biggest owners and were rewarded after market cap rose by S$81m last week

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Far East Hospitality Trust ( SGX:Q5T ), it is important to understand the...

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Media and Games Invest SE (ETR:M8G)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 15x in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling...

  • Eneti (NETI) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

    Eneti (NETI) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • New GSK shines brighter with another forecast upgrade

    (Reuters) -GSK beat third-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and raised its 2022 estimate for the second time in four months, continuing its strong start as a standalone prescription medicine business since spinning off its consumer health brands. After years of underperformance relative to its peers and missing on the lucrative market for the first set of COVID-19 vaccines, GSK has delivered a string of strong results, with the latest led by its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. Shingrix generated quarterly sales of 760 million pounds ($873 million), compared with the GSK-compiled analyst consensus forecast for 685 million pounds.

  • Crypto Exchange Deribit Loses $28M in Hot Wallet Hack, Pauses Withdrawals

    Cryptocurrency options and futures exchange Deribit has been hacked, with $28 million being drained from its hot wallet.

  • Sephaku Holdings Limited's (JSE:SEP) Price Is Out Of Tune With Earnings

    There wouldn't be many who think Sephaku Holdings Limited's ( JSE:SEP ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.7x is...

  • Chadwick Boseman's widow opens up about his life and legacy

    "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg spoke exclusively with Simone Ledward Boseman, the wife of the late Chadwick Boseman, about his final days and how his legacy is inspiring the next generation.

  • Belluscura plc (LON:BELL) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

    Belluscura plc ( LON:BELL ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some...

  • Texas senior Travis Vick set for start of PGA Tour fortnight at Mayakoba

    Texas senior Travis Vick begins his PGA Tour fortnight this week at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

  • Global benchmarks mostly rise, markets await Fed rate moves

    Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday while Chinese benchmarks surged ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on an interest rate increase to curb inflation. “The power of social media and retail investors was evident after stories circled on China’s zero COVID policy and if Beijing is preparing to phase it out," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary. B ullish talk by Chinese regulators who addressed a conference of global financiers in Hong Kong also lifted sentiment.

  • Game Recap: Suns 116, Timberwolves 107

    The Suns defeated the Timberwolves, 116-107. Cameron Johnson led all scorers with 29 points (7-11 3pt FG) for the Suns, while Chris Paul added 15 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and three steals in the victory. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns each tallied 24 points for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 6-1 on the season, while the Timberwolves fall to 4-4.

  • Suspect in Hammer Attack on Paul Pelosi Charged With Attempted Murder

    The man accused of brutally attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told police officers at the scene that he was on “a suicide mission”

  • Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge

    In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Dogecoin Is Flying After an Elon Musk Tweet. More Gains May Come Before a Big Crash.

    The 'meme' cryptocurrency has torn higher amid the completion of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. It might not last.

  • India’s Tata to Add Up to 45,000 Workers at IPhone Parts Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is planning to multiply the number of employees at its electronics factory in southern India that makes iPhone components, adding tens of thousands of workers as part of a push to win more business from Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily B

  • The last American venture capitalist in Beijing: Here are the strategic miscalculations undermining America’s technology competition with China

    Today, TikTok is worth $50 billion more than all of Meta. Here’s why American tech is falling behind, according to Ben Harburg.

  • US Ban on Americans Aiding China Chip Firms Narrower Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s restrictions on US citizens assisting China’s chip industry will be more narrowly enforced than feared, suggesting a smaller-than-expected impact on semiconductor companies doing business in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Bigge

  • China Southern scrubs plans for first MAX flights since grounding

    China Southern Airlines scrapped plans for what would’ve been the first flights of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX by a Chinese airline since early 2019. Both the airline’s website and flight tracking site FlightRadar 24 indicate two flights using the MAX within China planned for Sunday were canceled amid broader cancellations across the country for the carrier. China Southern did not respond to a request for comment in a report from Reuters.

  • GMC Hummer EVs 'sold out for two years or more'

    GMC says its Hummer EV pickup and SUV are 'sold out for two years or more' as it expands production capacity to accommodate reservation holders.

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.