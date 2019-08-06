Ching Lee Holdings Limited (HKG:3728) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll evaluate Ching Lee Holdings Limited (HKG:3728) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ching Lee Holdings:

0.17 = HK$20m ÷ (HK$442m - HK$328m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Ching Lee Holdings has an ROCE of 17%.

Is Ching Lee Holdings's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Ching Lee Holdings's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 13% average in the Construction industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Ching Lee Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that , Ching Lee Holdings currently has an ROCE of 17%, less than the 27% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ching Lee Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Ching Lee Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ching Lee Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ching Lee Holdings has total assets of HK$442m and current liabilities of HK$328m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 74% of its total assets. Ching Lee Holdings has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.

