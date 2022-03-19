A Chinle man was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Thursday after fatally shooting a Navajo woman he tried to take a bag from in 2018.

Sito Aeroplan Nalwood, 33, threatened the woman with a rifle on July 26, 2018, and began firing shots around her when she refused to release her bag, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. Officials didn't say what, if anything, was inside the bag.

One of the shots struck the woman in the pelvis and killed her. Authorities did not identify the woman.

Nalwood pleaded guilty to "voluntary manslaughter" and received a 15-year sentence for the crime and an additional four years for committing it while on supervised release.

It was not immediately clear where Nalwood would serve his prison sentence.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chinle man sentenced to 19 years in prison for killing Navajo woman