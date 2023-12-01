Chino Valley mine stopped as neighbor buys the land; AG Mayes drops injunction

CHINO VALLEY — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is dropping an injunction against a proposed mine that was set to be located in the middle of a rural Yavapai County community after a 30-year resident of the area purchased the land from the mining company.

The land sale to resident Ted Dal Cerro came just weeks after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office sought an injunction on the mining operation, citing public nuisance laws. After Dal Cerro committed not to operate a mine on the site, the complaint was dismissed in court this week.

“Somebody had to put a stop to it,” Dal Cerro who said he bought it “just to end the nonsense."

After selling the property, mine operator Rock Supply LLC filed articles of termination with the Arizona Corporation Commission. The company no longer exists as a potential mine operator, according to complaint dismissal documents from Mayes' office.

Chino Valley residents indicated they are breathing easy for the first time since they first learned in August that a mine was moving in next door. Since learning of the operation from signs posted throughout the neighborhood, residents have been searching for an avenue to stop the mine. They spoke at city council meetings, held public protests and contacted officials and agencies across the state.

The complaint resulted from a public listening session where Attorney General Kris Mayes heard from numerous residents about how the mining operation would impact them and their quality of life.

“As Attorney General, it is my responsibility to protect the well-being of our communities," Mayes said in a statement announcing the injunction last month.

"The proposed mine poses a threat to the health and safety of residents, bringing with it dust, noise, and traffic that would not only disrupt the daily lives of those who have made the area their home for decades but also create a public nuisance — something that is prohibited under Arizona state law."

Rock Supply originally intended to begin operation on Jan. 1, 2024, pending equipment delivery, according to a mining exemption application filed with the county in October. The mining operation’s reclamation plan outlined the removal of over 600,000 cubic yards of aggregate over 20 years of operation on the 25.2-acre parcel in the rural neighborhood between Chino Valley and Paulden.

Dal Cerro, who has four sons, said he intends to split the property into five five-acre parcels. Each son will get one, while Dal Cerro and his wife plan to downsize and move into the fifth parcel.

But his plans are likely still in the distant future. Like almost all the homeowners in the area, Dal Cerro will have to complete extensive work to build housing infrastructure across the sloping terrain.

“It’s going to be a tough thing, but it’s been done, so it’s going to be done again,” Dal Cerro said.

Reach the reporter at LLatch@gannett.com.

The Republic’s coverage of northern Arizona is funded, in part, with a grant from Report for America. To support regional Arizona news coverage like this, make a tax-deductible donation at supportjournalism.azcentral.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Controversial Chino Valley mine stopped after neighbor buys land