Chino Valley police kill armed man on crime spree in Paulden

A Chino Valley police officer shot and killed an armed man who was creating havoc in Paulden on Tuesday morning, officials said.

It started about 10:15 a.m. when the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office received reports of a domestic dispute, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kristin Greene.

Current reports have indicated that the armed man assaulted his brother with a hammer before driving to the nearby Dollar General, where he robbed the store and assaulted the manager.

He drove to the Paulden Community Center after that and threatened the occupants with a gun.

Deputies and officers from the Chino Valley Police Department were able to locate the armed man near a train trestle after he left the community center, Greene said.

Police say the man raised his gun at law enforcement so an officer fatally shot him.

The man's brother was airlifted to the Flagstaff Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and his condition is currently unknown, Greene said.

The manager was transported to a medical center with less severe injuries.

Investigators from both law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

State Route 89 was closed in Paulden from about 11:15 a.m. until about 4 p.m.

