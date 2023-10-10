Chino Valley Unified School District employee arrested for embezzlement

A 52-year-old woman from Chino was arrested late last month after authorities allege she had been embezzling public funds from a local elementary school’s parent teacher organization.

In July, detectives at the Chino Police Department initiated an investigation into Nicole Lanter, an employee of the Chino Valley Unified School District, for possible theft of funds from the PTO at Newman Elementary School.

After the months-long investigation, Lanter was taken into custody on Sept. 22 and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department West Valley Detention Center on charges of misuse of public funds.

Authorities did not release any details on the amount of money the 52-year-old is accused of misappropriating or how she came to the attention of investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Officer Myles Mason with the Chino PD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 909-334-3087 or by email.

