Chinstrap penguins are starving to death in Antarctica as the temperature hits record highs.

Yang Liu and Vikrant Shah/Northeastern University

Researchers from Northeastern and Stony Brook universities traveled to Antarctica to study chinstrap penguins.

As temperatures continue to increase, the krill that chinstrap penguins feed on are moving south to colder waters that are out of their reach, research showed.

Other species of penguins, that feed on more than krill, are surviving.

Antarctica is warming and penguins are starving.

Researchers from Northeastern and Stony Brook universities are using drones and a machine learning program to measure the losses.

Scientists suspect that the population of chinstrap penguins that live off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula is dwindling because the krill they enjoy eating are moving south to colder waters out of their reach.

The Antarctic Peninsula is one of the fastest-warming parts of the world. Most of the glaciers in that region are retreating quickly.

Here are six photos from the research expedition.

Northeastern University doctoral student Yang Liu is studying the penguin population on Elephant Island,

Vikrant Shah/Northeastern University

Liu is among a team of researchers from Northeastern and Stony Brook universities studying the chinstrap penguin population on Elephant Island, which is about 150 miles off the Antarctic peninsula.

"For sites which are too large for manual penguin counting, we use the machine learning program to count the penguins automatically," Liu reported back to Northeastern University.

The researchers sailed aboard the Greenpeace vessel Esperanza.

Vikrant Shah and Yang Liu/Northeastern University

The researchers are a part of a scientific expedition that has sailed on the Greenpeace vessel Esperanza from Ushuaia, on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago of Argentina to Elephant Island, Vikrant Shah, who is assisting with the research, reported to his university.

They took a dinghy from the ship to Elephant Island.

Vikrant Shah and Yang Liu/Northeastern University

The Esperanza remained anchored a safe distance from the underwater rock formations near Elephant Island. Researchers took a dinghy the rest of the way.

The chinstrap penguin population is declining.

Vikrant Shah and Yang Liu/Northeastern University

The chinstraps on Elephant Island haven't been counted since 1971.

Researchers believe that half of the population that was once there is now gone.

The observations are similar to the falling numbers of chinstrap penguins in other parts of the continent, according to the researchers.

As chinstraps decline, the gentoo penguin population increases.