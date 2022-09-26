Chip designer Arm appoints Jason Child as CFO

(Reuters) -Britain's Arm Ltd on Monday said it had appointed Jason Child as its new chief financial officer.

Child, who stepped down as the CFO of Splunk Inc on the same day, will join the company on Nov. 2 this year, the chip designer said.

Child will succeed Inder Singh, who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity, Arm said.

The appointment comes as SoftBank Group Corp prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) of Arm after its sale to Nvidia Corp collapsed.

Masayoshi Son, founder and chief executive officer of SoftBank, in June said the conglomerate was most likely to list the company on Nasdaq and there were requests to list Arm in London.

The Cambridge-based firm was listed in Britain with a secondary listing in the United States prior to its acquisition by SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion.

