Chip Downturn to Fuel More Taiwan Dollar Losses as Exports Slow

Chester Yung
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar’s fortunes look set to take a turn for the worse as slowing export growth and a resurgent greenback weigh on the currency.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity outflows and tensions in the Taiwan Strait are also exerting pressure on the local dollar, while a technical indicator suggests it may slide to 31.418 per greenback after touching a three-year low of 30.599 Friday.

Traders are reassessing bullish bets toward emerging markets as China’s economy cools and a three-month rally in the dollar shows few signs of easing. The trade-reliant island is contending with waning demand for its tech shipments, with the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade expected to hurt its chipmakers.

“The Taiwan dollar will continue to see headwinds from the USD volatility, the slowdown in global trade and the global tech cycle which looks to have passed its peak,” said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.

The island’s currency has fallen almost 10% against the greenback this year to underperform most of its Asian peers.

Trade data due Wednesday may reinforce the weakening trend. Taiwan’s export growth probably slowed to 10.5% in August on year from 14.2% in July, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Export orders unexpectedly fell in July as demand from Chinese customers plunged, and officials have warned of further declines. In another sign of weakness, the island’s purchasing managers index declined to the lowest since May 2020 last month.

Technicals point to more losses for the local dollar. The US-Taiwan dollar pair is closing in on a key resistance level at 31.418, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its January 2016 to June 2021 decline.

Stock outflows are another dampener, after global funds withdrew over $6 billion from Taiwan’s shares this quarter.

“Equity flows backdrop for the Taiwan dollar is likely to remain challenging with foreign investor positioning in Taiwan equities still remaining relatively heavy, versus peers like Korea, despite having been reduced since last year,” said Mayank Mishra, a global macro and currency strategist at Standard Chartered Plc in Singapore.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Sept 5: Thailand CPI, Singapore retail sales, China Caixin services PMI

  • Tuesday, Sept 6: Taiwan and Philippines CPI, Australia rate decision

  • Wednesday, Sept 7: Taiwan and China trade data, South Korea balance of payments, Australia GDP

  • Thursday, Sept 8: Philippines jobless rate, Malaysia rate decision, Japan GDP and balance of payments, Australia trade data

  • Friday, Sept 9: Philippines trade data, China CPI and PPI

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina Creates New Foreign Exchange Rate for Soy Exporters

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced Sunday a special exchange rate for the country’s soy producers in a bid to incentivize exports, shore up central bank reserves and avoid a currency devaluation. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at C

  • Top 3 Shareholders of HSBC

    HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) is a multinational investment bank and financial services institution. It is headquartered in the U.K. Its U.S.-based subsidiary, HSBC Bank USA, has its operational headquarters in New York City.

  • A Slowing China Helps Rein In Inflation Around the World

    China is a key factor in falling costs for energy and commodities, but domestic factors are still keeping U.S. inflation high.

  • Diamondbacks prospect Ryne Nelson to make MLB debut Monday vs. Padres

    Pitching prospect Ryne Nelson will make his major league debut on Monday night in San Diego.

  • Texas buses 75 migrants to Chicago in political battle￼

    Seventy-five immigrants bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Chicago, the latest chapter of the bitter political […] The post Texas buses 75 migrants to Chicago in political battle￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • China, Japan ground ferries, flights as typhoon approaches

    Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. Shanghai grounded ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. Hinnamnor is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea with maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers (109 miles) per hour, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

  • We will never see another Serena – Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Williams

    Serena Williams was knocked out of the US Open on Friday in what is expected to be her last tournament.

  • Meloni Says She’ll Keep Italy on Draghi’s Course on Russia, Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanThe front-runner to become Italy’s next prime minister said she wants to ma

  • Philippines' Marcos visits Indonesia in first overseas trip as president

    The trip by Marcos, the son and namesake of the late ruler who was overthrown in a popular uprising 36 years ago, is his first official venture overseas since his landslide election victory in May. They are likely to discuss maritime cooperation and border and counter-terrorism issues, she said. Suicide bombings in both countries, including on churches, and the involvement of Indonesian fighters in the 2017 takeover of the Philippines' Marawi City by Islamist militants have demonstrated what analysts say are linkages between regional extremists.

  • Boston’s Marcus Smart talks about the origin, focus of his Young Game Changer organization

    The Celtics vet has been paying things forward through the organization for nearly a decade now.

  • Christians against Christian nationalism say the ideology distorts both American and Christian values

    Critics of Christian nationalism say it violates the fundamental Christian commandments to love your neighbor as yourself and love God above all else.

  • Northern city mayors should direct their ire over migrant busing at Biden, not Abbott

    Where’s the morality in incentivizing migrants to make the journey north? [Opinion]

  • Up to 70% of Russian missiles shot down by Ukraine’s air defenses, says Kyiv military head

    Ukraine's air defenses are currently shooting down between 50% and 70% of the missiles Russia fires in attacks on Ukrainian positions and civilian areas, the head of Kyiv’s military administration has said.

  • Analysis-Tennis-Serena's impact to be felt long after retirement

    Serena Williams was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Friday in what may be the last match of her illustrious career but the impact she had on the game she dominated for over two decades will be felt for generations to come. Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995 a year after her older sister Venus, has been one of the game's most marketable stars. Williams, 40, who also lost in the U.S. Open doubles competition alongside sister Venus, said in a Vogue article last month that she was "evolving away from tennis" and added in an Instagram post that "the countdown has begun."

  • China threatens 'counter-measures' as US prepares arms package for Taiwan

    China threatened "counter-measures" on Saturday after the US approved a potential $1.1 billion (£960 million) arms sale to Taiwan that will boost the self-ruled island's ability to hit targets from afar and monitor incoming strikes.

  • Rhaenyra's Symbol in the 'House of the Dragon' Intro Is a Huge Spoiler

    The House of the Dragon opening credits are a full bloodline full of clues and one major spoiler about Rhaenyra.

  • China's Shenzhen to adopt tiered COVID measures; Chengdu extends lockdown

    BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's southern tech hub of Shenzhen said it will adopt tiered anti-virus restriction measures starting on Monday, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu announced an extension of lockdown curbs, as the country grapples with fresh outbreaks. Shenzhen, which went into a weekend lockdown on Saturday, announced a new round of COVID-19 testing, and vowed to "marshal all available resources, mobilise all forces, and take all possible measures" to stamp out the pandemic. Separately, Chengdu, which placed its 21 million people under lockdown on Thursday, said the city will keep curbs in place for most of the city, and will conduct more mass testing from Monday to Wednesday.

  • Toyota unit Hino to freeze truck production for two models for a year - Nikkei

    Halting production of some truck models is the latest sign of the scandal worsening for Hino since it first announced the data falsification affecting some of its bigger trucks in March. Hino said last month it would suspend shipments of small trucks after a transport ministry investigation revealed that some 76,000 of its small trucks sold since 2019 had not been subject to the required number of engine tests. Toyota and others involved in a commercial vehicle partnership have since expelled Hino from the group over falsification of engine data by the truckmaker.

  • Japan's services sector shrinks for first time in five months in August - PMI

    Japan's services sector activity shrank for the first time in five months in August as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections hurt demand, a business survey showed. The contraction shows that a recovery of the world's third-largest economy remains fragile at best and is worrying at a time when the global growth outlook is turning increasingly pessimistic. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) dropped to a seasonally adjusted 49.5, marking the first contraction since March.

  • Maren Morris Flips Narrative On Tucker Carlson’s ‘Lunatic’ Remark & Raises $100K For Trans Orgs

    Maren Morris has turned an insult from Tucker Carlson into an opportunity to raise funds that help people in the transgender community. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter got into the Fox News host’s radar after an online feud with digital influencer Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean. Brittany shared a video on […]