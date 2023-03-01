Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (SGX:C29) insiders seem bullish, own 76% and have been buying more recently

Key Insights

Significant insider control over Chip Eng Seng implies vested interests in company growth

Celine Tang owns 72% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (SGX:C29) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 76% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

It's interesting to note that insiders have been buying shares recently. This could be interpreted as insiders anticipating a rise in stock prices in the near future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Chip Eng Seng, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chip Eng Seng?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Chip Eng Seng, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Chip Eng Seng. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Celine Tang with 72% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the second largest shareholder owning 1.9% of common stock, and Kenyon Pte Ltd holds about 1.8% of the company stock.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Chip Eng Seng

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of S$585m, that means they have S$444m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Chip Eng Seng. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.1%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Chip Eng Seng has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

