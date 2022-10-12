Chip Firm Socionext to Debut in Tokyo After Japan’s Biggest 2022 IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Chip design firm Socionext Inc. jumped in Tokyo after Japan’s largest initial public offering this year, testing appetite for a newly listed chipmaker amid a tumultuous week for the industry.

Shares of the Yokohama-based company, which had Panasonic Holdings Corp., Fujitsu Ltd. and the Development Bank of Japan Inc. as holders prior to the listing, rose as much as 5.5% to trade at 3,850 yen shortly after the open. They were sold at 3,650 yen each, the top of the marketed range in an IPO that was upsized to 66.8 billion yen ($459 million) due to high investor interest.

The deal managed to attract buyers even in a weak market for IPOs in Japan, where proceeds slumped 80% this year on an annual comparison. Socionext’s debut comes amid a chip-related stocks rout that’s wiped out more than $240 billion from the sector’s global market value after the US imposed curbs on China’s access to semiconductor technology.

Socionext designs, develops and delivers system on chips (SoC), with clients in sectors including consumer, automotive and industrial fields, according to its website.

It’s the fourth semiconductor company to go public in Japan during the past two years, and the biggest among the country’s nine semiconductor listings in the past decade, Bloomberg data show. Companies that debuted in Tokyo over the past two years after raising more than $100 million rose by a 28% average on the first day, Bloomberg data show.

Demand for Socionext’s IPO “seems to have been strong with long-only funds taking up the deal,” said Clarence Chu, an analyst at Aequitas Research who publishes on Smartkarma. The company is among global chip players attempting to expand within the fast-growing automotive industry, with sales to the segment “continually” rising, and had its shares priced “at a more attractive valuation” than peers listed in Japan, the US and Taiwan, he said.

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd., Rakuten Securities and Monex were principal underwriting participants in the offering.

