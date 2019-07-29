Chip Gaines Has Just Been Ordered By a Judge to Give a Deposition in a Civil Lawsuit

From House Beautiful

On Friday, a judge ordered Chip Gaines to give a deposition in a civil lawsuit brought on by two of his former business partners. The former Fixer Upper star is being sued for apparent fraud by John Lewis and Richard Clark.

According to The Waco Tribune, Chip and his lawyers have already attempted to quash the notice for the deposition—but Judge Jim Meyer of Waco's 170th State District Court has decided to grant a motion to postpone a hearing on Chip Gaines’ motion to dismiss the lawsuit until after the deposition is actually given. Basically, Chip still has to give a deposition no matter what—he'll only find out if it's dismissed after he's already given it.

“We just think that this case needs to go away,” B. Todd Patterson, one of the attorneys representing Gaines, told The Waco Tribune after the hearing. “That is why we filed our summary judgment motion, and we are looking forward to getting an opportunity to argue that before the court and get this case dismissed.”

The lawsuit was filed back in April 2017 for $1 million and also has Magnolia Realty, Scripps Network, and High Noon Productions listed as defendants. John Lewis and Richard Clark allege that Chip Gaines concealed the "true nature and scope" of his deal with HGTV while it was in the development stage.

“Two weeks later, Defendant Gaines finally pressured plaintiffs into selling their shares to him, and he took sole ownership of Magnolia Realty,” the motion states, according to The Waco Tribune. “Two days later, Defendant Gaines announced on Facebook that the pilot for Fixer Upper had been ‘fast-tracked’ three weeks earlier, which was before he approached Plaintiffs about buying them out of Magnolia Realty.”

