Chip Gaines reveals why he’s decided to chop off his long hair

Chip and Joanna Gaines are best known for their amazing home makeovers, but the next makeover on the Magnolia couple’s to-do list isn’t a home at all — it’s Chip’s long hair.

On Monday morning, Chip revealed that he's ready for a cut, but he’s not deciding the style. Instead, he’s launching a new charity campaign for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital that will give his fans and followers on social media the power of choice.

It's almost time to say goodbye to Chip Gaines' long hair. (River Jordan / Courtesy Chip Gaines)

Now through Aug. 27, he’s asking supporters to donate to the worthy cause as part of his “Operation Haircut Part 2,” and for every fundraising milestone that’s met, additional inches of the handyman’s long locks will be trimmed or shaved.

"All donations will benefit the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children," a press release from St. Jude noted. "Because of generous supporters like Chip and Joanna Gaines, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food –because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

And this is bound to be a fan-pleasing endeavor, given the results of a recent TODAY poll.

Last month, following a visit from Chip and Joanna wherein they discussed his below-the-shoulders hair, we asked visitors to TODAY.com how they felt about his current do. While 13% of respondents loved his long hair and 12% didn’t have strong feelings about it, a whopping 75% of the more than 6,000 who voted declared it, “Not for me.”

During that same visit to the show, Chip acknowledged that his hair is a polarizing topic.

“Nobody can agree on anything,” he said. “You're either in this camp or you're in this camp. Well, Twitter is very similar in that regard with my hair. It's either you love this or you (hate it).”

As for Joanna, she said, “It’s grown on me.”

Longtime fans know this won’t be the first time Chip has cut off his hair for a good cause.

In fact, the “Fixer Upper” star is a charity hair-chop veteran.

In 2017, he launched the first “Operation Haircut” and raised $230,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital before getting a clean shave.

And just two years later, his “Chip in Challenge” raised an additional $998,000 for the cause via social media.

This year he’s starting off with longer hair than before, so only time — and his generous supporters — will tell if he raises enough to take it all off again.

For more details on “Operation Haircut Part 2,” check out Chip’s Instagram.