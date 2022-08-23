Chip Giant Nvidia's Stock Slump Fails to Remove Its Pricey Tag

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is one of the worst-performing semiconductor stocks this year, though the shares are hardly in the bargain basement bin.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After a 42% drop, and a more than $300 billion loss in market value, the maker of graphics processors is much cheaper than in the heady days of 2021 when its market capitalization was creeping toward $1 trillion. Yet it’s still priced at 35 times projected earnings, rich both historically and compared with peers, especially at a time when revenue growth is expected to slow.

Nvidia’s plight is familiar to investors who have watched stocks with nose-bleed valuations plummet this year under pressure from rising interest rates and concerns about weakening economic growth. Recently, however, the firm has joined the ranks of chipmakers that have warned of slowing demand, putting the emphasis on forecasts when it reports second-quarter results on Wednesday afternoon.

“Nvidia is doing a lot of exciting things and fundamentally we can’t turn our back on them, but obviously we’d love to get some indication of how long this lull is going to last,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. “That’s when you can take a look at the stock and say 35 times earnings is a great buy.”

Pricey Multiple

The stock’s multiple compares with an average over the past decade of 29 times. It’s also in stark contrast to fellow chipmakers like Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Microchip Technology Inc. that trade at around 12 times forward earnings. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index trades at nearly 16 times.

Earlier this month, Nvidia gave preliminary second-quarter results that showed revenue missing the company’s previous projection by more than $1 billion. Management blamed a drop in demand for its gaming chips, but also acknowledged a shortfall in its data center business. Revenue growth is projected to slow to just 13% in the current fiscal year.

Story continues

“We still see outstanding queries about forward demand,” said Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, who has a neutral rating on the stock. “We are reluctant to get more constructive on the stock until we have more near-term visibility even if we remain positive on NVDA’s longer-term trajectory,” he wrote in a note.

Retail traders seem less reticent. The week of Nvidia’s Aug. 8 warning, the stock was the most popular among mom-and-pop investors, according to Vanda Research. Last week, Nvidia was the sixth-most purchased stock with the retail crowd pouring in more than $150 million.

Tech Chart of the Day

The Nasdaq 100 Index, which had jumped as much as 23% from its June 16 low, has fallen in four of the last five sessions. The tech-heavy gauge closed down 2.7% on Monday, its biggest drop since June 28, as the summer rally in technology stocks cools.

Top Tech Stories

Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. A former Apple engineer, Zhang Xiaolang, pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s results showed that its transition from an essential Covid-era tool to an enterprise business platform is going to take longer than expected.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram appears to be copying another up-and-coming social media competitor: BeReal, the popular photo app that prompts users to take and post an image once a day at the same time as all their friends.

Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc. and a longtime friend, in his defense against the social media company’s lawsuit to make him complete his proposed $44 billion buyout.

South Korean messaging giant Kakao Corp.’s manga business is pushing back plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until next year, aiming for a valuation of $6 billion or more.

Sony Playstation is facing the prospect of a UK class action suit over allegations it “ripped” consumers off by overcharging for games and in-game purchases.

A YouTube channel associated with Andrew Tate, an online influencer and self-described misogynist, was disabled Monday, as Google’s video website joins a growing list of social media platforms taking action against the personality in the last week.

(Adds market value loss in second paragraph and changes headline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.