Chip Giant Nvidia's Stock Slump Fails to Remove Its Pricey Tag

Jeran Wittenstein
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is one of the worst-performing semiconductor stocks this year, though the shares are hardly in the bargain basement bin.

Most Read from Bloomberg

After a 42% drop, and a more than $300 billion loss in market value, the maker of graphics processors is much cheaper than in the heady days of 2021 when its market capitalization was creeping toward $1 trillion. Yet it’s still priced at 35 times projected earnings, rich both historically and compared with peers, especially at a time when revenue growth is expected to slow.

Nvidia’s plight is familiar to investors who have watched stocks with nose-bleed valuations plummet this year under pressure from rising interest rates and concerns about weakening economic growth. Recently, however, the firm has joined the ranks of chipmakers that have warned of slowing demand, putting the emphasis on forecasts when it reports second-quarter results on Wednesday afternoon.

“Nvidia is doing a lot of exciting things and fundamentally we can’t turn our back on them, but obviously we’d love to get some indication of how long this lull is going to last,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. “That’s when you can take a look at the stock and say 35 times earnings is a great buy.”

Pricey Multiple

The stock’s multiple compares with an average over the past decade of 29 times. It’s also in stark contrast to fellow chipmakers like Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Microchip Technology Inc. that trade at around 12 times forward earnings. The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index trades at nearly 16 times.

Earlier this month, Nvidia gave preliminary second-quarter results that showed revenue missing the company’s previous projection by more than $1 billion. Management blamed a drop in demand for its gaming chips, but also acknowledged a shortfall in its data center business. Revenue growth is projected to slow to just 13% in the current fiscal year.

“We still see outstanding queries about forward demand,” said Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson, who has a neutral rating on the stock. “We are reluctant to get more constructive on the stock until we have more near-term visibility even if we remain positive on NVDA’s longer-term trajectory,” he wrote in a note.

Retail traders seem less reticent. The week of Nvidia’s Aug. 8 warning, the stock was the most popular among mom-and-pop investors, according to Vanda Research. Last week, Nvidia was the sixth-most purchased stock with the retail crowd pouring in more than $150 million.

Tech Chart of the Day

The Nasdaq 100 Index, which had jumped as much as 23% from its June 16 low, has fallen in four of the last five sessions. The tech-heavy gauge closed down 2.7% on Monday, its biggest drop since June 28, as the summer rally in technology stocks cools.

Top Tech Stories

  • Apple Inc. plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated.

    • A former Apple engineer, Zhang Xiaolang, pleaded guilty to criminal charges that he stole proprietary information from the company while preparing to go work for a Chinese startup that makes electric cars with autonomous driving features.

  • Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s results showed that its transition from an essential Covid-era tool to an enterprise business platform is going to take longer than expected.

  • Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram appears to be copying another up-and-coming social media competitor: BeReal, the popular photo app that prompts users to take and post an image once a day at the same time as all their friends.

  • Elon Musk subpoenaed Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc. and a longtime friend, in his defense against the social media company’s lawsuit to make him complete his proposed $44 billion buyout.

  • South Korean messaging giant Kakao Corp.’s manga business is pushing back plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until next year, aiming for a valuation of $6 billion or more.

  • Sony Playstation is facing the prospect of a UK class action suit over allegations it “ripped” consumers off by overcharging for games and in-game purchases.

  • A YouTube channel associated with Andrew Tate, an online influencer and self-described misogynist, was disabled Monday, as Google’s video website joins a growing list of social media platforms taking action against the personality in the last week.

(Adds market value loss in second paragraph and changes headline.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings to Be Hurt by Weak Gaming Chip Demand

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) second-quarter performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by the weakening demand for its chips used in the gaming end market.

  • Nvidia stock will be solely a data-center story for the foreseeable future

    While Nvidia Corp.’s trimmed outlook earlier in the month from slow gaming was generally seen as unavoidable given chip earnings this season, what the chip maker expects from data-center sales moving ahead will be crucial for the stock to gain footing.

  • Tech Leads Stock Rebound as Treasury Yields Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares drove a rebound in stocks, with traders sifting through economic reports and awaiting more clarity on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path from the Jackson Hole central bankers’ symposium later this week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study

  • European Gas Pauses Rally as Surging Costs Hit Economic Output

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices are taking a breather amid further signs that soaring energy costs are crippling economic output, heaping pressure on politicians to resolve the crisis with winter just a few months away.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks K

  • Apple Stock Just Had Its Worst 2 Days Since June. Why Investors Are Suddenly Worried.

    Worries ranging from the Federal Reserve to China have weighed on the stock. But it might not be as bad as it seems for the tech giant.

  • Troubled Star Wars Video Game Remake Shifts to New Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- The highly anticipated remake of the video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic has a new developer after a bumpy ride.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapThe project, formerly in development

  • Could Snowflake Become the Next Nvidia?

    If you had invested $10,000 in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) 10 years ago, your shares would be worth a mind-blowing $503,000 today. This staggering gain is the sort of investment that changes lives. So, are there still opportunities like this in today's market? Surely.

  • Stock Picks: Apple, Nvidia Reveal 7 Telltale Traits For How To Invest In Stocks

    Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow a simple three-step routine to zero in on the best stock picks and those to avoid.

  • Congo Bans Telecom Executives’ Travel in Row Over New Tax

    (Bloomberg) -- The Democratic Republic of Congo has banned some telecommunications executives from leaving the country after they resisted paying a new tax on the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsStocks Knocked Down

  • ‘Women will talk about sex, death and religion more than they do about money.’ Tori Dunlap wants women to command the same financial respect that men get.

    5 tips from the 'financial feminist': 'Stop spending money on things you don’t care about.'

  • Bitcoin Could Fall Below $20,000 Soon

    Cryptos are holding steady while stocks drop to start the week. But Bitcoin has lost momentum and could tumble soon, according to an analyst.

  • First Mover Americas: Crypto Market Cap Falls Below $1 Trillion as Momentum Fades

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 23, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • How The Rich Use Insurance to Pass Down Wealth

    A second-to-die policy is designed for couples who want to share a life insurance policy with specific beneficiaries, such as children and grandchildren. The life insurance company will only make a payout to the beneficiaries after the last survivor passes … Continue reading → The post Second-to-Die Insurance Policy Definition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Medtronic Narrowly Beats Earnings Forecasts, Though Declines Continue

    Medtronic beat fiscal first-quarter expectations Tuesday, but sales and adjusted profit both declined. MDT stock was flat, in response.

  • Intel, Brookfield to invest up to $30 billion in Arizona chip factories

    The move comes after U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law, which included provision of $52.7 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research. Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project, while Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nintendo, Alphabet and Amazon

    Nintendo, Alphabet and Amazon have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • Twitter Bid: Elon Musk Has a New Magic Trick

    Billionaire wants to convince a Delaware court he was right to withdraw his $44 billion bid for the microblogging website.

  • Revlon Tells Bankruptcy Judge Its Shares May Be Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Revlon Inc. told the judge overseeing the cosmetics giant’s bankruptcy that shareholders don’t need a special, company-funded committee to represent them in the Chapter 11 case because there is no evidence the equity is worth anything.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap W

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Will Fortinet Get A Much-Needed Price Boost?

    Fortinet, the only pure-play cybersecurity stock on IBD Long-Term Leaders, definitely needs a recharge in its stock. Will strong fiscal fourth-quarter results from its rival Palo Alto Networks help provide it? Palo Alto reported excellent earnings-per-share growth late Monday, and the stock ripped 8% higher after hours.