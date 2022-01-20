Chip Linchpin ASML Joins Carmakers Warning of Vicious Cycle

Debby Wu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage is hitting one of the industry’s most important gear makers, potentially creating a vicious cycle that will further strain supply to companies from Nissan Motor Co. to Apple Inc.

Most Read from Bloomberg

ASML Holding NV, whose machines are essential to the production of advanced semiconductors, is waging a “daily fight” to secure chips for itself, Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink warned. That’s why Europe’s largest producer of chipmaking equipment has set up a team dedicated to tracking down and procuring supplies around the world -- personally, if necessary.

“We are directly impacted, but not that we buy chips. Our suppliers do,” Wennink said in an online press conference on Wednesday. “We figure out which semiconductor manufacturers make these chips, then we pick up the phone and we call them up and say: ‘Can you help us?’”

ASML is the world’s only source of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung Electronics Co. and Intel Corp. for the most advanced fabrication. It remains on track to ship 55 of the bus-sized systems -- costing 150 million euros ($170 million) apiece -- this year and more in 2023, but demand still outstrips its capacity by 40% to 50% and it could take up to three years to rebalance that, the CEO said.

Its plight has raised the prospect of a never-ending loop where a shortage of chips hits gear makers, which then can’t crank out enough of the machines that TSMC and its peers need to actually produce semiconductors. That’s bad particularly for carmakers, the worst-hit of a plethora of industries by the shortages. Nissan Motor Co. CEO Makoto Uchida warned again on Thursday that production stoppages could persist, calling the situation uncertain.

ASML’s Attempt to Speed Up its Supply Hits Sales Forecasts

ASML hired close to 6,000 people in 2021 and is expanding headcount by thousands more this year. “Those people need to be trained, they need to get up the learning curve, and that will take time,” Wennink said.

Nissan is just the latest in a string of carmakers who’ve sounded the alarm going into 2022. Toyota Motor Corp. slashed its February production by almost 150,000 cars and said it would be “very difficult” to achieve its full-year target. A week earlier, Renault SA CEO Luca de Meo said he expects the chip crunch to continue haunting automakers through the rest of the year, saying disruptions are likely to peak in the first six months.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Put a Record Number of Solar Panels on Rooftops Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- China put a record number of solar panels on rooftops last year as growth in residential areas outpaced installations on solar farms.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseOf a total of 51 gigawatts of solar capacity

  • Telenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services

    Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the modernisation of its telecoms systems, boosting the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and low-latency data services to professional customers. In collaboration with the U.S. tech giant, Telenor will develop product offerings for selected industries, including manufacturing, logistics and automotive, the Norwegian firm's chief executive told Reuters.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Tops Views On Earnings, Misses On Sales

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst expectations for earnings in the fourth quarter but missed on sales.

  • Nutrien Is a Possible Takeover Target for BHP, Analyst Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top fertilizer producer could be a takeover target for BHP Group after a “peculiar” CEO change earlier this month, according to research from Gordon Haskett.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseThe surpr

  • Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

    Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden puffs up claims of virus, job gains

    In a self-appraisal that didn't always fit with the facts, President Joe Biden on Wednesday made the dubious assertion that he's outperformed all expectations on the pandemic in his first year and inflated his contribution to COVID-era economic growth. The economy added 6.4 million jobs in 2021, the most on government records dating back to 1939, but part of that is just a natural rebound from what had been the steepest job loss on record in 2020, when 9.4 million jobs were cut.

  • ServiceNow (NOW) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    ServiceNow (NOW) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Chinese Property Bond Rally Fades as Investors Seek Clarity

    (Bloomberg) -- A record-breaking rally in Chinese property bonds petered out on Thursday amid growing investor doubt over how much a reported plan to allow developers greater access to funds from presold homes will benefit distressed firms.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys

  • Airlines warn of flight cancellations amid 5G rollout concerns

    Emirates and Delta airlines announced Tuesday that the planned rollout of 5G services at certain American airports could affect flights.Driving the news: AT&T and Verizon announced earlier Tuesday that they would delay this week's scheduled rollout of 5G signals near a limited number of airports due to continued concerns from the aviation industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe CEOs of leading airlines had warned of catastr

  • Chip Supplier ASML Beats Earnings Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    'The most important tech company you've never heard of' sees sales growth of 20% in 2022 as demand for its equipment outstrips supply.

  • Verizon and AT&T Just Lit Up New Spectrum. 5G’s Promise Is Beginning to Arrive.

    The biggest upgrades to wireless phone service are likely to occur over the next few years. For now, T-Mobile US has the biggest network offering 5G.

  • Intel Wants to Be a Bitcoin Player. It Won’t Move the Needle for the Stock.

    The tech giant could unveil a processor for mining the cryptocurrency next month. Here's what it means for the company and rival chip maker Nvidia.

  • Can Intel Dominate the Bitcoin Mining Industry With the Bonanza Mine?

    Given the significant competition in the mining industry from pre-established companies, there is a high chance Intel might fail to do so.

  • Australia’s 13-Year Low Unemployment May See RBA End Bond Buying

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s unemployment rate tumbled to a 13-year low in December, potentially setting the stage for the Reserve Bank to scrap its bond-buying program and bring forward interest-rate increases.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in

  • Top Energy Firms Split on How U.K. Should Tackle Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s biggest energy companies can’t agree on what the U.K. needs to do to soften the blow of soaring bills for customers, making it harder for the government to tackle a cost-of-living crisis.Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaMicrosoft Deal Wipes $20 Billion Off Sony's Market Value in a D

  • China Aoyuan Won’t Pay Bonds, Signals Default Imminent

    (Bloomberg) -- China Aoyuan Group Ltd. won’t make payments on four dollar bonds and said that will trigger defaults on all other offshore debt, becoming the latest Chinese developer to succumb to the industry’s liquidity crisis.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on UkraineMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tai

  • Four Stocks To Watch As U.S. Shale Production Struggles

    As oil prices soar in 2022 it is getting increasingly difficult to ignore the fact that the world needs fossil fuels and the companies that provide them are undervalued

  • Oil Markets May Be Even Tighter Than Forecasters Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market is getting tighter and there may be even less slack in the system than forecasts suggest.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsThe latest outlooks from the Interna

  • SF's crabbing industry struggles to stay afloat

    It's hard to think of a more iconic industry that's so San Francisco than San Francisco's crabbing industry, but a series of problems are causing some longtime fishermen to consider leaving their jobs as the industry struggles to make ends meet.

  • The New Superpowers In Global LNG Markets

    Europe’s energy crisis has helped the United States become the world’s biggest LNG exporter, as shipments to the energy-starved continent continue to soar