Chip Minemyer: At the crossroad of domestic violence, homelessness

Oct. 22—Those who work with area women emerging from abusive relationships say they have an important new partner in that mission — landlords.

Local and national domestic-violence support organizations point to a direct correlation between abuse and homelessness.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence says: "We can't end homelessness without addressing domestic and sexual violence." The network reports that more than 80% of women with children who experience homelessness have also experienced domestic violence.

That national trend matches what advocates are seeing locally.

Roxann Tyger, executive director of the Women's Help Center in Johnstown, said her agency receives "three to five calls each day" from people inquiring about shelter.

Many clients find themselves struggling to find housing they can afford, or are challenged to pay rent to the point of facing eviction.

"We're receiving a lot more calls from women who are experiencing homelessness," she said. "Domestic violence is a form of homelessness if you have to flee."

That is why Victim Services Inc. — an advocacy organization serving Cambria and Somerset counties — reached out to develop a relationship with the Greater Johnstown Landlord Association.

Jessica Piro, safe housing coordinator with Victim Services, said "rent rates have skyrocketed" — with costs hitting "$650 to $900 per month, plus utilities," she said, even on the low end.

And access can be difficult, with more people seeking housing than homes and apartments available in the region.

"Affordable housing is a key component and one of our biggest barriers when working with survivors," Piro said.

Tyger said it takes women seven attempts on average to leave an abusive relationship. and then the challenge of recovering physically and moving on with their lives can be complicated further by the need to find work and housing and make ends meet.

The temptation to go back to that dangerous environment can be strong.

The Women's Help Center offers educational programs in addition to providing a safe place to stay. Topics include financial literacy, employment counseling and preparation for becoming renters, Tyger said.

"By the time they've made it to us here, they've been through a lot," she said. "We try to help them get into a better situation so they don't have to return to their abusers — so they can see their way forward."

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Perhaps it should be National Domestic Violence and Homelessness Awareness Month.

Victim Services operates a shelter that hosts on average 10 families per month, Executive Director Michael Oliver said.

In fiscal year 2021-22, Victim Services helped 852 people who had experienced domestic violence — a total of 2,745 hours of service — and the agency saw 91 individuals stay at its shelter (47 adults and 44 children), for 6,005 nights total, Oliver said.

The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that one in four women and one in seven men will experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner — and 112 domestic violence victims died last year in Pennsylvania, two of them in Cambria County.

The National Network to End Domestic Violence points to a 2017 study that found that domestic and sexual violence is a leading cause of home- lessness for women and children.

In the study of individuals in domestic violence shelters across the country, 84% of those interviewed reported that they needed help finding affordable housing.

The group says domestic violence brings a need for safety and confidentiality.

Locally, Piro works daily to help connect clients to resources in the community — including affordable housing options and landlords who understand the challenges the abuse victims may be facing.

"These women are trying to make healthier choices for themselves and their families," Piro said.

Victim Services and the Women's Help Center are conducting community outreach programs and fundraising projects throughout October to enhance those resources for their clients, while raising awareness of domestic violence in the region.

And advocates recognize that the phone will keep on ringing in November, December and into 2023 — with women escaping abusive relationships, only to find themselves in need of safe and affordable housing.

"It's great to be aware," Tyger said. "But it's here all the time."

Chip Minemyer is the editor and general manager of The Tribune-Democrat and TribDem.com