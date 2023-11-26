Chip Minemyer: It takes a Christmas village ...

Nov. 26—A traditional brick firehouse for the Johnstown Fire Department.

A toy car repair shop for Laurel Auto Group.

A two-story duplex for the Johnstown Housing Authority.

An old-fashioned school house for Greater Johnstown School District.

The small structures in Johnstown's Central Park Christmas village are growing in number and creativity — with sponsors displaying seasonal attractions that also represent the missions of their organizations.

"It's up to them to create their houses to distinguish their businesses," said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. "People have taken this to heart and ran with it."

When Radovanic and a team of community-minded volunteers and businesses brought the 36-foot animated Christmas tree to Central Park in 2015, the village was already a Johnstown tradition.

But there were only 19 houses that year, and some were in need of renovations.

This year, the park is home to 42 houses — including five new structures, with 15 added over the past three years.

Radovanic said the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership has a waiting list, with 10 businesses hoping to join the village — which, with the Christmas Tree @ Central Park, offers visitors to the city a fun experience filled with holiday and local business imagery.

"The tree is the main draw, and the music and animation runs about 40 minutes," she said. "Now to be able to take you through the park — walking around, seeing all of the houses, takes about 45 minutes — the next thing you know, you've been downtown for an hour and a half, and then maybe you'll stop somewhere to eat and maybe get something to drink.

"Gone are the days when you might just sit in your car and watch the tree and then drive away. There's so much to do."

Walking through the park, you'll see Best Window and Door Co.'s house built by students at Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, a model of the Unger House from Johnstown Flood National Memorial representing the National Park Service, a likeness of the former Bethlehem Steel blacksmith shop from the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, and for Galliker's Dairy — of course — a cow theme.

Radovanic pointed to the sturdy construction of the houses and said: "The details inside are just impressive."

When the tree plays, its lights blink in concert with thousands of bulbs on the houses and around the park.

There are "over 150 extension cords that snake around the park," Radovanic said, "... cycling through the animation and synchronizing the houses with the tree."

The park village features more Santas, Grinches and reindeer than you can count.

But you'll chuckle at dentist Dr. John Walker's "Rudolph" display featuring Hermey the elf — who dreams of becoming a dentist in the annual TV show.

And you'll be moved when you see the Harry Potter-themed house from the LivRed Foundation as a celebration of the life of Olivia Red, who died in a late-night crash caused by an intoxicated, wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 219 in 2018.

The LivRed Foundation (#LivRed) is a nonprofit organization with the mission "to educate, inspire and encourage people to choose kindness, to exercise compassion and bring out the best in humanity," according to its website — www.thelivredfounddation.org.

"Apparently, Olivia loved Harry Potter," Radovanic said, "and they designed and built that house in her honor."

The 2024 holiday season could see considerable changes for Central Park, which is included in a planned makeover of Johnstown's Main Street corridor.

Radovanic is confident the village attraction will continue to provide joy to visitors even as the park evolves.

"We'll see what happens," she said. "The plans I've seen for Central Park include the tree and the village. There should be room for all 42 houses as plans progress."