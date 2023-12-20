‘Chip In Now’: Donald Trump Asks Supporters for Donations to Help Him Appeal Court’s Decision That Removes Him from Colorado Presidential Election Ballot

Former President Donald Trump, a frontrunner for the Republican primary, is nudging his supporters for donations in an effort to appeal the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision that disqualifies him from the state ballot.

A blockbuster 4-3 ruling on Tuesday bars Trump’s name from appearing on the ballots due to his alleged efforts in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that led his staunch supporters to disrupt Congress as they certified presidential election results.

In response to the ruling, Trump’s camp posted in an ad on his social media platform, Truth Social, that looks like a news story.

Former President Donald Trump (above). (Photo: Screenshot/Fox News/YouTube)

“Breaking News: Colorado Just Removed Me From the Ballot! Chip In,” the ad which includes a hyperlink to his campaign website, says.

“State Supreme Court judges ALL appointed by Democrats just REMOVED President Trump’s name from the 2024 ballot in Colorado,” Trump’s website says. “WE WILL APPEAL THIS DECISION IMMEDIATELY. Please make a contribution to join the fight to keep my name on the 2024 ballot and peacefully defend YOUR right to vote.”

In this case, the court applied Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to him, which prevents an individual “who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the US” from holding office, Axios reported.

The ruling is reportedly stalled until Jan. 4, 2024, for “appellate proceedings.”

“We conclude that because President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Secretary to list President Trump as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot,” the unsigned opinion said, per CBS News. “Therefore, the Secretary may not list President Trump’s name on the 2024 presidential primary ballot, nor may she count any write-in votes cast for him.”

Steve Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, called the ruling “flawed” and “undemocratic,” according to the report. The team will appeal the decision. Trump went on a rant on Truth Social, calling it a “Sad Day In America!”

Trump has been drowning in legal fees from his mounting civil and criminal cases, including one in the state of Georgia where he was charged with the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act after being accused of interfering with the 2020 election in the state.

Per CBS News, the majority said they understand the gravity of such a decision, which is the first time the clause has been used against a presidential candidate.

“We do not reach these conclusions lightly. We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us,” they wrote. “We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”