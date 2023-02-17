Chip and pin now used in fewer than one in 10 card payments

Embargoed to 0001 Tuesday October 16Undated handout file photo issued by Barclaycard of a Visa card being used to make a contactless payment. Contactless payments are now more popular than chip and Pin card payments when people pay in UK stores, according to a major payments processing company. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story MONEY Payments. Photo credit should read: Barclaycard/PA WireNOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder. - Barclaycard/PA

Chip and pin was used in fewer than one in 10 card transactions where customers had the choice to pay by contactless last year, according to Barclays.

This is the lowest level of chip and pin use the bank has ever recorded. Its data revealed that 91 per cent of face-to-face card transactions worth less than £100 were made using contactless in 2022, up from 86 per cent the previous year.

So-called “silver spenders” are helping to drive up contactless use, with the fastest growth being seen among the over-65s. It suggests even older consumers are moving to more modern methods of paying in shops.

In 2022, 83 per cent of Barclays card holders in that age group used contactless, compared to 79 per cent the previous year.

Adam Lishman, head of consumer products at Barclays, said: "The popularity of contactless payments took another leap forward last year.

"The higher £100 limit, introduced at the end of 2021, really made its mark as shoppers flooded back to high streets following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, leading to a surge in transactions.

"Brits are also becoming more comfortable making high-value contactless payments from their mobile, with these transactions accounting for an even greater share of total contactless spend."

The bank said its debit and credit card payments account for nearly half of the nation's transactions.

Across all age groups, an average of 220 contactless payments were made last year, up from 180 in 2021, with an average value of £15.13.

December 23 was the busiest day for contactless spending, with last-minute Christmas shoppers splurging nearly double the daily average for the year.

Hotels, bars, pubs, clubs, electronics stores and clothing retailers were among the sectors which recorded particularly large jumps in contactless spending.

The contactless limit was increased from £45 to £100 in October 2021 in a bid to make larger purchases smoother for consumers.

Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak championed the move as a way to provide a boost to the high street following the Covid lockdowns.

The contactless limit was initially £10 when it was introduced in 2007 and was gradually increased to £30 – before jumping, first to £45, and then £100 after the outbreak of the pandemic.

In 2021, a British-Polish company called Walletmor said it became the first to offer a payment chip which can be implanted into a human hand, making payment possible without the need for a phone or card. Its website advertises the chips for $249 (£207).

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated a general trend in spending away from cash and towards cards and contactless, although cash usage had already been declining for some years.

It comes as figures from Nationwide Building Society showed that the value of credit card payments and debt repayments was 13 per cent higher in January, compared to the year before.

While the amount of spending on some luxuries increased – with spending on airline travel jumping by 68 per cent year-on-year – overall the amount of spending on non-essentials fell by 11 per cent compared to the previous month.

By contrast, spending on essentials like household bills, transport and food shopping increased by two per cent, amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Nationwide's monthly spending report analysed nearly 215 million debit and credit card transactions made by the society's members in January 2023.

Mark Nalder of the building society said: "Despite worries, the nation is preparing for warmer weather and one area of non-essential spending where there has been a significant uptick in January is holidays and travel, as people look to plan ahead and book some time away from home during this year."