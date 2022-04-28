Chip Roy Accuses Mayorkas of ‘Ignoring the Actual Truth’ of the Border Crisis

Representative Chip Roy (R., Texas) confronted Alejandro Mayorkas with photos of the horrors occurring at the U.S.–Mexico border and accused the Department of Homeland Security secretary of “ignoring the actual truth” of the border crisis.

Roy used his time during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday to present photos of dead bodies, mobile morgues, dead livestock, and other tragedies at the border.

“Mr. Secretary, do you know what this is? This is a mobile morgue, a body trailer needed by counties in south Texas overwhelmed by dead migrants,” Roy said to Mayorkas. “That particular trailer is filled with these bodies. Twenty-seven bodies that were stored in this mobile morgue in south Texas with dead bodies of migrants. Dead bodies like this one found on a ranch just three weeks ago in south Texas, a dead migrant. Somehow that’s compassion.”

Roy added: “How about the dead bodies found by migrants? Compassion? How about the ranchers, who had to walk out of their door and this is what they faced, gentleman with rocks threatening a rancher in south Texas, only able to be saved when they are able to bring their dogs out to scare the people away in order to save themselves.”

The congressman added that there are “houses being attacked, you got livestock dead on the side, because we’ve got ranches wide open.”

“How about the little girl here with a brand on her arm, a little girl with a brand on her arm because of your policies?” he said. “A little girl here in the desert found by ranchers trying to save their life. And how about the lost voices for people dying from fentanyl, the tens of thousands of Americans dying from fentanyl? Faces, faces of Americans, faces of Americans across this country dying because of fentanyl pouring into our country because of your policies that you know full well.”

Roy accused Mayorkas and the Biden administration of “encouraging cartels, encouraging people to come here, harming Texas and harming this country. You know it and you’re ignoring the actual truth!”

Roy’s comments come just days after Texas Army National Guard soldier Bishop Evans, 22, drowned while attempting to help two migrants who were crossing the Rio Grande. The migrants were later identified as drug traffickers.

Representative Ken Buck (R., Colo.) also issued a sharp rebuke of Mayorkas during the hearing, comparing the DHS secretary to traitor Benedict Arnold.

“Many of my constituents have asked whether you will be impeached when Republicans gain control next year.” Buck said. “They don’t believe that you’ve committed a high crime, and they don’t believe you’ve committed a misdemeanor. My constituents want you impeached because they believe you’ve committed treason. They believe you’re a traitor. They compare you to Benedict Arnold.”

“Secretary Mayorkas, I was at an event this past weekend, and a lady approached me and asked me if you felt any shame for what you’ve done to this country. My question for you, Secretary Mayorkas, is very simple: Would you please answer that lady’s question? Are you ashamed for what you’ve done to this country?”

Mayorkas replied that he has “so much to say in response to what you have just said. It is so profoundly offensive on so many different levels, in so many different regards. I won’t ask you for an apology.”

“Don’t,” Buck said.

“I won’t,” Mayorkas said. “Let me share with you quite succinctly: I am incredibly proud of my service to this country. It is more than 20 years of service in the civilian corps, as a federal prosecutor, and as a member of the Department of Homeland Security.”

