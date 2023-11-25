Chip Roy makes 2024 endorsement clear: ‘I proudly fight for Ron DeSantis’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) announced his endorsement of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the White House Saturday, saying he stands “100 percent” with the GOP hopeful.

“I stand 100% alongside this wonderful woman & her husband, @RonDeSantis, because they are truly good & decent people,” Roy posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, in response to a tweet from Florida first lady Casey DeSantis. “America needs THAT again.”

“I proudly fight for @RonDeSantis to be our GOP nominee for President because it’s time to #MeetTheMoment & WIN again. #DeSantis2024,” he added.



The Texas Republican offered a preemptive endorsement of DeSantis in March — before the governor announced his candidacy.

“The next President of the United States must be a vibrant and energetic leader with the faith, vision, and courage to chart a new course,” Roy said in an email to supporters at the time.

“America needs a leader who will truly defend her and empower the people against the destructive force of unrestrained government and corporate excess, profligate spending, and woke cultural indoctrination,” he wrote, adding “That leader is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.”

On Saturday, Roy took the opportunity to sell DeSantis above the current GOP frontrunner, former President Trump.

In response to his endorsement, a user told Roy that it didn’t matter who he supported for the White House. Instead, they argued, he should use his platform to discredit California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Well – @RonDeSantis is debating Newsom on @FoxNews next week,” the lawmaker replied. “Trump is not showing up to debates…”

The latest endorsement for the Florida governor comes after he secured backing from an influential Iowa evangelical leader. A group of 10 South Carolina officials also flipped their endorsement to DeSantis from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) earlier this month, after the senator suspended his presidential campaign.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has also endorsed DeSantis.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), however, chose to endorse Trump over the Florida governor at the beginning of November. Trump, according to national polling, is still well in the lead for the nomination.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and DeSantis seem to be in a neck-and-neck race for second place. The feud between the two candidates has only grown in recent weeks.

The Iowa caucuses will kickstart the official beginning of primary season in less than 60 days.

