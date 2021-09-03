Chip Roy on push to draft women: 'All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell'

Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, ripped Congress on Thursday for presenting a National Defense Authorization Act that could see women enter the draft.

He attacked Republicans and Democrats for using trillions of dollars while "giving lip service to 'balanced budgets' for decades."

"I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to 'non combat' roles," Roy wrote on Twitter before detailing why he distrusts both parties.

ROY DEMANDS PELOSI BRING BIDEN OFFICIALS TO 'STAND BEFORE GOD' ON AFGHANISTAN

The congressman addressed his concern over the border crisis.

"Maybe it's because you (both R & D) have talked about securing our border while Texans suffer — our ranches, our schools, our hospitals — Fentanyl pouring into our communities… murders, rapes… dead migrants on ranches… all in the false name of compassion," he tweeted.

Message to Republicans & Democrats - including @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP colleagues. I do not trust you to do anything at all, much less say you will draft my daughter to “non combat” roles. Why don’t I trust you? Let’s see - THREAD: (1/9) #DontDraftOurDaughters — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021



Roy criticized almost every political hot-button issue of the past two decades, from healthcare to critical race theory, and used them to critique the major parties.

Speaking on the coronavirus pandemic, he lambasted lawmakers who "politicized a virus… giving us wildly varying propaganda about it’s origins, the nature of it’s communicability, the efficacy of your mandated measures in response including vaccines, and ignoring of treatments."

Story continues

Now you - including likely 28 GOP House members voting for an NDAA last night to do so - want to draft my daughter and just “trust you” not to put them into combat? All of DC - all of it - can go straight to hell. (9/9) #DontDraftOurDaughters — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 2, 2021



At the end of his diatribe, Roy concluded with a thought on the National Defense Authorization Act.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Now you — including likely 28 GOP House members voting for an NDAA last night to do so — want to draft my daughter and just 'trust you' not to put them into combat?" he asked. "All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Texas, Chip Roy, Republican Party, Democratic Party, NDAA

Original Author: Luke Gentile

Original Location: Chip Roy on push to draft women: 'All of DC — all of it — can go straight to hell'