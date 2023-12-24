Chip shop offering free meals for Christmas

Co-owner Ifty Ahmed says he wants to put back into his community

A fish and chip shop has said it will offer free meals to vulnerable people this Christmas.

It will be the second year that Charford Fish Bar has offered free festive warm meals in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire.

The meals will be available between 12:00 and 14:00 GMT on Christmas Day.

Co-owner Ifty Ahmed said: "There is no motivation, I just believe what you put in is what you get out."

The meal choices being offered include doner kebab meat and chips, chicken kebab meat and chips or sausage and chips with curry sauce.

Walk-ins will be welcomed, but those interested have been encouraged to call or text the chip shop beforehand to give the team an idea of how many to cook for.

Mr Ahmed said he had been in the area for 24 years: "I have become part of this family. Bromsgrove is a very small town, it's a family-oriented town and people have always been good to me, so I'm always trying to put a bit back."

He will be supported by a number of volunteers from the area who he said were happy to give up part of their day to support the initiative.

"One lady who lives locally, I don't even know her name, phoned up and said she and four of her friends would volunteer," he said.

"Wonderful humans, great people, and you cherish that."

