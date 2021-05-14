Chip shortage to cost automakers $110 billion in revenues in 2021 - AlixPartners

FILE PHOTO: A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The global semiconductor chip shortage will cost automakers $110 billion in lost revenues this year, up from a prior estimate of $61 billion, consulting firm AlixPartners said, as it forecast the crisis will hit the production of 3.9 million vehicles.

The chip crunch has driven home the need for automakers to be "proactive" right now, and create "supply-chain resiliency" longer term to avoid disruptions in the future, the firm said on Friday.

Automakers have in the past had direct supply agreements with producers of certain raw materials, including precious metals such as palladium and platinum, used in exhaust scrubbing systems.

The more direct approach to securing precious metal supplies was launched after a supply and price disruption in that market.

Automakers are now looking at developing direct relationships with semiconductor makers, said Mark Wakefield, co-leader of AlixPartners' global automotive practice.

"These things are shocked into existence," he said.

Automakers have been reluctant in the past to make long term commitments to buy semiconductors or other raw materials and take on the financial liabilities for such agreements, Wakefield said.

Now, "the risk is real. It's not a potential" risk of losing production to semiconductor shortages, he added.

Separately, Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it is redesigning automotive parts to use more accessible chips, in response to the global semiconductor shortage.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Joe White in Detroit; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Recommended Stories

  • Hyundai to invest $7.4 billion in U.S. by 2025, with electric cars in focus

    Hyundai's announcement comes as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration prioritized a push toward electric cars, aiming to replace the 650,000 vehicles in federal fleets with U.S.-made electric vehicles. In January, Biden also signed an executive order aimed at imposing tougher rules on government procurement practices to increase purchases of American-made products, strengthening domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.

  • Gold slips as firm dollar, bond yields dent safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly loss, as firmer dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields dampened the metal's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,821.89 per ounce by 0401 GMT. "When you get the combination of yields going up and a slightly stronger dollar, it's not a great environment for gold, especially going into the weekend," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • 13 Big Stocks Are Still 'Cheap' Even After Jumping More Than 50%

    "Cheap" stocks in the S&P 500 aren't synonymous with lagging performance anymore — at least not this year so far.

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • U.K. May Speed Up Vaccine Second Doses on Covid Variant Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. ministers may bring forward second vaccine doses for millions of people after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “anxious” about the spread of a Covid-19 variant from India.Cases of the new B.1.617.2 strain of Covid-19 have risen to 1,313 from 520 over the past week, Public Health England said Thursday, assessing the strain to be “at least as transmissible” as the so-called Kent variant that took hold in December, precipitating the U.K.’s third lockdown in January.“We are anxious about it, it has been spreading,” Johnson said in a pooled broadcast interview. “There’s a range of things we could do, we’re ruling nothing out.”Johnson’s comments raise the prospect the government may be forced to slow down its roadmap to open the economy from the country’s third coronavirus lockdown. That could put him into conflict with members of his own Conservative Party, who have already been agitating for a faster reopening amid a vaccination program that’s one of the most advanced in the world.“Why on earth would we lock down when the vaccines continue to break the link between cases and hospitalizations and deaths?” Steve Baker, chairman of the party’s Covid Recovery Group, said in a statement. “We were told the roadmap was cautious -- in spite of the overwhelmingly promising data on the benefits of the NHS vaccine rollout -- precisely so it would be irreversible.”Exiting LockdownAuthorities are carrying out surge testing in places such as Bolton, in northwest England, where cases have been detected, as well as in parts of London, PHE said. Late on Thursday, the Department for Health and Social Care said in a statement that ministers are considering bringing forward planned second vaccine doses for eligible groups.At present, the U.K. allows for up to 12 weeks between first and second doses. Almost 36 million people have had their first dose, of whom almost 19 million have had a second dose, according to official statistics. That leaves 17 million people whose second doses could be brought forward if the government decides to change policy.“While there is no firm evidence yet to show this variant has any greater impact on severity of disease or evades the vaccine, the speed of growth is concerning,” the department said. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government “will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.”Wales UnlocksThe third stage of the government’s 4-step plan to unlock the economy in England is due Monday, when people will be allowed to meet indoors in homes, pubs and restaurants once more. Cinemas and theaters will be allowed to reopen, and international holidays will no longer be illegal.Wales will also ease restrictions Monday, moving to alert level 2 from level 3, First Minister Mark Drakeford is set to confirm Friday, according to a statement from his office. Indoor hospitality businesses and entertainment venues will be able to open and more people will be allowed to attend organized indoor and outdoor activities. But Drakeford, too, warned of the new dangers.“The pandemic isn’t over: the new, so-called Indian variant of concern is another unwanted twist in this pandemic, which we are monitoring closely,” he said.For England, a final phase of reopening is planned for June 21 at the earliest, when the government hopes to be able to lift most remaining restrictions. For now, Johnson said he’s not concerned about the timetable slipping.“We’ve already been very clear that we will be led by the data,” he said. “At the moment I can see nothing that dissuades me from thinking we will be able to go ahead on Monday and indeed on June 21, everywhere.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    Sometimes, a new technology will change the world forever. 5,000 years ago, a nameless Sumerian started marking clay tablets with a stylus, and invented writing; a little over three centuries ago, the steam engine took its place in our lives; early in the last century, Henry Ford came up with the assembly line. There’s no telling what innovation will prove to be game-changing; but it is possible to narrow the field down. And that brings us to AI. Artificial Intelligence, AI, may just be the next big idea. It’s not quite new – computer scientists and programmers have been working on ‘intelligent machines’ since the 1950s, at least – but the tech is finally maturing, and autonomous computers, capable of collating data and making decisions in real time, are no longer a pipe dream. The implications are staggering. Practical AI makes it possible for machines to learn, and to apply that learning. AI programs underly advanced voice and facial recognition systems and fraud detection programs, applications that depend on pattern recognition. More advanced AI is being applied to the automotive industry, where it is used to monitor automobile systems in real time – and to permit driverless vehicles. And this has not been ignored by Wall Street. Analysts say that plenty of compelling investments can be found within this space. With this in mind, We’ve opened up TipRanks’ database, and pulled three AI stocks that are on the leading edge of the technology. Importantly, all three earn Moderate or Strong Buy consensus ratings from the analyst community, and boast considerable upside potential. TuSimple Holdings (TSP) The first AI stock we’re looking at here, TuSimple Holdings, is deeply involved in the autonomous vehicle industry. The company is working on AI systems that will power self-driving trucks, allowing for greater efficiency and safety in the long-haul trucking industry. TuSimple has developed an advanced autonomous driving system specifically for the needs of the trucking industry; the company’s AI backs a long-range perception system that can spot, recognize, and identify objects as far away as 1,000 meters. In another achievement, TuSimple last summer launched an Autonomous Freight Network, through which the company will address the trucking industry’s challenges. TuSimple’s AI tech will allow the company’s trucks to conduct long-haul freight runs. The AI will monitor sensor systems to keep the truck on the road, and navigate to the destination – in all weather, and even in traffic conditions. To raise capital, TuSimple held its IPO last month, offering 33.75 million shares to the public at $40 per share. Of those shares, 27 million were offered by the company, with an existing shareholder putting 6.75 million shares on the market. TuSimple received the proceeds from the shares it sold directly, totaling over $1.08 billion before expenses. Writing from Canadian investment bank RBC, analyst Joseph Spak notes that TuSimple is highly speculative – but that if it succeeds, the rewards will be enormous. “We understand concerns about vetting the technology, adoption and the path towards revenue and profitability. But if TuSimple succeeds, the equity value is significantly higher. As such, we view TuSimple very much like a venture investment in the public markets or perhaps, a biotech stock. The upside opportunity is massive. Proof points (milestones, orders) along the way should increase the market’s confidence in TuSimple’s mid-term targets and long-term opportunity, thereby increasing its stock price,” Spak explained. In line with his comments, Spak rates TSP an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and sets a $52 price target that suggests an upside of 44% in the next 12 months. (To watch Spak’s track record, click here) Overall, TuSimple personifies everything that risk-loving investors want in the stock market. It uses cutting edge tech; it has staked out a position in a field that is not quite here, but is coming; and it’s an early adopter. While still in early stages of building out its products and AI systems, the stock has attracted 7 analyst reviews – 6 to Buy, and 1 to Hold – giving it a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $36.08, and their $54.70 average price target imply a one-year upside of ~52%. (See TSP stock analysis on TipRanks) Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Next up, Nvidia, is one of the giants of the silicon microprocessor industry. These are the computer chips that make all of the high tech systems possible. Nvidia was the eighth largest chip maker last year, with more than $16 billion in total sales, up 53% from the year before. Nvidia’s chief connection to AI is through the automotive industry. The company has long sold chips to car makers – automotive business makes up between 5% and 10% of Nvidia’s sales – but the car makers over the past year have been ordering more AI capable systems. Nvidia delivers chips and associated packages that allow an autonomous vehicle’s AI system to build perception, mapping, planning, and monitoring capabilities. Nvidia is working on transferring its automotive AI systems into the data center segment; the monitoring needs of large server stacks are comparable to those of autonomous vehicles, and will benefit from the application of machine learning. Covering NVDA for Baird, 5-star analyst Tristan Gerra rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with an $800 price target, which implies ~45% upside. The bull thesis is based on "Nvidia’s strong near-term positioning in AI data center markets and longer-term opportunities across many accelerated computing applications." (To watch Gerra’s track record, click here) "As Nvidia increasingly moves to platform solutions targeting and enabling all AI markets, while diversifying its architecture offering, the company is poised to over time dominate data center. Omniverse gives us an early glimpse of a virtual 3D world which Nvidia is at the forefront and ultimately yielding to a matrix computing world. More near term, GTC-announced foray into CPUs will expand Nvidia's computing TAM," Gerra opined. Overall, no fewer than 27 analysts have put reviews on NVDA on record, and of those, 24 are to Buy against just 3 to Hold. NVDA shares are selling for $550.34; the average price target of $682.20 implies an upside of 24% from that level. (See Nvidia stock analysis on TipRanks) Upstart Holdings (UPST) We’ll finish in financial tech, where Upstart Holdings has applied AI technology to power a lending platform. Using AI, the company aims to evaluate borrowers to determine actual risk levels and creditworthiness. A clearer understanding of the natural risks of lending money will allow lenders to approve more transactions, give otherwise marginal borrowers greater access to capital, and provide cost savings on both ends. Upstart boasts that its AI analysis platform has helped more than 698,000 customers to acquire loans, and that its model provides for 27% more loan approvals than traditional credit-scoring methods. Upstart’s AI evaluates 1,600 data points, and results in borrowers accessing funds at 16% lower rates than would otherwise be possible. The company has been in business since 2012, and went public on the NASDAQ in December of 2020. The IPO saw the company make 9 million shares made available to the public at $20 each, raising $180 million. In March of this year, Upstart released its first quarterly report as a publicly traded entity. The company reported $86.7 million in total revenues, up 39% from one year earlier. Of that total, $84.4 million was derived from usage fees. For the full year 2020, Upstart saw a 42% yoy increase in revenue, to $233.4 million. Among the bulls is Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani, who is impressed by both the company’s model, and its forward prospects. "We expect Upstart to expand its market share well beyond its primary product focus of unsecured personal loans, and its recently announced auto loans... Key to Upstart’s AI offering is its a) inherent training data advantage backed by the >1,620 variables aggregated to inform their models; b) AI algorithms that have been extensively tested and refined; c) Over 10.5M discrete repayment events that further validate the data and algorithms. Upstart’s SaaS-based revenue model (only ~1% balance sheet loan exposure) has the ability to deliver upside to our 58% CAGR (2020-2023E), in a massive market ($700B NT; $3.4T LT opportunity),” Ramnani opined. To this end, the analyst rates UPST shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $143 price target implies an upside of 65%. (To watch Ramnani’s track record, click here) Let’s take a look at how the rest of the Street sees 2021 panning out for UPST. Based on 4 Buys and 2 Holds, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target is $123.50 suggesting a 34.5% upside potential from the trading price of $91.82. (See UPST stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Exclusive: Tesla in talks with China's EVE for low-cost battery supply deal - sources

    Tesla Inc is in talks with Chinese battery maker EVE Energy Co to add the firm to its Shanghai factory supply chain, four people familiar with the matter said, as it seeks to boost procurement of lower cost batteries. EVE makes lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, which are cheaper to produce because they use iron instead of more expensive nickel and cobalt. But LFP batteries generally offer a shorter range on a single charge than the more popular nickel/cobalt alternative.

  • ‘The Situation Has Changed’: Fauci Explains CDC’s Shift In Mask Mandates

    "I think this is a very important step in the direction of trying to get back to some degree of normality," the doctor said.

  • Aurora Cannabis Sales Fall More Than Expected; Marijuana Stock Tumbles

    Canadian cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis reported Q3 earnings late, with sales missing views. ACB stock dived after most marijuana stocks closed lower.

  • Nine people injured in mass shooting in Rhode Island, police say

    Police say as many as eight people may have been shot in incident

  • Biden Waives U.S. Ship Mandate a Second Time to Fill Fuel Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has issued a second waiver of U.S. shipping requirements as it seeks to get more fuel to the East Coast in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown that caused tanks and filling stations to run dry.The waiver, announced late Thursday night, gives an unnamed company a limited exemption from the 101-year-old Jones Act, which requires that goods transported between American ports be carried on domestically built and crewed ships. The Homeland Security Department did not provide any details about the recipient of the new waiver or how long it would be valid.“This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with interagency partners across the federal government as part of the whole-of-government response President Biden directed to address the impacts of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown,” the agency said in a statement.A previous waiver was provided to Valero Energy Corp., according to two people familiar with the matter.President Joe Biden said earlier Thursday he was moving “to use every possible means to accelerate fuel deliveries,” and that could include more exemptions. “We’ll grant additional waivers if necessary,” he said during midday remarks at the White House.What the Jones Act Has to Do With Your Car’s Gas Tank: QuickTakeThe waivers are designed to address fuel shortages spurred by the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline Co., which shut down a major artery for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along the U.S. East Coast. Even with shipments having resumed Wednesday evening, it could take time for the network to return to normal.Waiving the Jones Act allows foreign-flagged tankers to fill the supply gap. A typical tanker could carry about 300,000 barrels (12.6 million gallons) of fuel from the Gulf Coast to New York Harbor in about six to seven days.Valero didn’t comment on its waiver, but the refiner released a statement saying it’s “working with the government to help supply fuel for those areas impacted by the pipeline outage.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • China's SMIC raises revenue expectations following strong Q1 as chip shortage boosts demand

    China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said on Friday that demand for chips exceeds supply, and raised its expectations for sales for the first half of the year. "Our current capacity could not fulfill customer needs, and products in every market segment faced shortages," Zhao Haijun, co-chief executive of SMIC, said in a company earnings call. SMIC reported sales of $1.1 billion in Q1 2021, a year-on-year increase of 22%, and gross profit reached $250 million, a 7.1% increase.

  • Police: 9 wounded in Rhode Island shooting

    Nine people were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Rhode Island's capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history. (May 13)

  • Father charged after baby found dead in woods hours after TV appeal by parents over ‘disappearance’

    The baby was reported missing by the father on Monday

  • Stocks Rally With U.S. Futures; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded Friday and U.S. equity futures rose after Wall Street halted a three-day slide on signs of a strengthening economic recovery. Sliding commodity prices helped soothe some concerns about inflation risks.MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge advanced more than 1%, led by Japan, bringing some relief after a bruising week in which worries about price pressures sapped equities. Singapore’s index fell as the island-state enacted new restrictions to curb a flareup in virus cases.European futures climbed along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts after rallies in indexes overnight. Industrial and financial shares outperformed, while energy producers joined a slump in oil.Tesla Inc. fell after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric-car maker is suspending purchases using Bitcoin over environmental concerns. Bitcoin fluctuated around $50,000, nursing losses from Musk’s move.Markets appear to have recovered from a bout of volatility following an unexpectedly sharp increase in the U.S. consumer price index. A drop in jobless claims helped sentiment, returning investor attention to a robust economic recovery. Global equities are still on track for their biggest weekly loss in 11 weeks, with a jump in producer prices reinforcing inflationary pressures.Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller reiterated the central bank’s view that the economic reopening from the pandemic is driving only a temporary surge in prices, though it may last through 2022.“We see 10-year yields move up, we see inflation expectations move up, but as long as the underlying economic backdrop is still doing just fine it should power that value trade generally,” Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re going to have some interesting days but the runway is there from an economic perspective for this rotation to keep going.”Treasuries recovered from the prior session’s weakness, with the 10-year yield easing to about 1.66% despite a lackluster auction of 30-year bonds. The Federal Reserve tweaked its purchasing plan to focus more on longer-dated Treasuries, while leaving the $80 billion monthly total unchanged.The rally in commodities stalled. Oil headed for the biggest weekly drop since early April as some Asian nations fight persistent Covid-19 outbreaks, highlighting the patchy recovery from the pandemic.The MLIV Question of the Day is: When Can Crypto Reach Mainstream Investing?These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 contracts climbed 0.5% as of 6:50 a.m. in London. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.6%. The index advanced 0.8%Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.9%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1%China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 1.4%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.8%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2094The British pound was at $1.4056The Japanese yen was at 109.51 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.65%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped two basis points to 1.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slid 0.4% to $63.58 a barrelGold futures dipped 0.1% to $1,825.61 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Worst-case scenario’ warning for retirees and the 4% rule

    A new study brings a fresh warning for retirees hoping to rely on the so-called “4% rule” to make their money last until they die. Many need to slash their spending as a result. The so-called 4% rule was coined by financial planner William Bengen in 1994.

  • Reuters poll: Fed's core PCE inflation concern threshold is 2.8% - economists

    The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge would have to hit a high of 2.8% to discomfort U.S. policymakers, according to a Reuters poll which also suggested the central bank would tolerate that rate for three months at least before it acts. In the 12 months through March, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation measure for its 2% average flexible target - increased 1.8%, the most since February 2020. That inflation gauge would have to rise as high as 2.8% to cause discomfort at the Fed, according to the median of 41 economists in response to an additional question in the May 10-13 poll.

  • Jordan Spieth fires 63 at Byron Nelson for share of lead

    Jordan Spieth hasn't played much golf lately. Spieth drained a 55-foot eagle putt on the final hole to cap off a bogey-free, 9-under 63 and vault himself into a tie with J.J. Spaun for the first-round lead at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Thursday. TPC Craig Ranch, in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, is hosting the Byron Nelson for the first time.

  • Blinken, Austin urged to do more to protect Afghans who worked for U.S.

    Former senior U.S. officials have urged the U.S. secretaries of state and defense to do more to provide visas to Afghans who worked for the United States in Afghanistan before U.S. forces withdraw, according to letters seen by Reuters on Wednesday. President Joe Biden has decided to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, raising concerns of a full-scale civil war, the Taliban's return to power and continued reprisals against Afghans associated with the U.S. presence.