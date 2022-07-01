Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles incomplete in storage

GM Logo Gradient (01-28-21) This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter. The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday, July 1, 2022, that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year. (General Motors via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM's total sales from April through June. The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

The company reaffirmed its full-year net income guidance of $9.6 billion to $11.2 billion with pretax earnings of $13 billion to $15 billion. For the first time the company predicted that it would make $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion before taxes in the second quarter.

The chip shortage has vexed automakers across the globe since 2020, forcing many automakers to temporarily close factories and trim production. The shortage has limited the supply of new vehicles on dealer lots in the U.S. to around 1 million, when in normal years it's about 4 million at any given time.

That has pushed prices to record levels and limited vehicle selection, but it's also led to strong profits for most automakers.

In a prepared statement, GM said its North American production has been relatively stable since the third quarter of last year, but short-term parts disruptions are continuing. “We are actively working with our suppliers to resolve issues as they arise to meet pent-up customer demand for our vehicles,” the statement said.

GM shares rose 2% to $32.42 in trading early Friday after filing was made public.

Recommended Stories

  • GM vehicle sales tumble 15% as chip crunch, supply snags drag

    (Reuters) -General Motors Co reported a 15% drop in second-quarter auto sales on Friday, as a global chip shortage and supply chain disruptions hit production and left nearly 100,000 vehicles waiting for more parts. The U.S. auto industry is struggling to keep up with pent-up consumer demand for new cars as it struggles to ramp up production due to the chip shortage, a labor crunch and problems related to supply chain logjams. GM, which lost its crown as the sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, said it sold 582,401 vehicles in the quarter through June versus 688,236 vehicles last year.

  • GM warns of supply chain impact on sales

    General Motors stated that its second-quarter sales and shipments were disrupted by supply chain issues.

  • Mexico’s AMLO Says Carbon Offsets Need Oversight After BP Revelations

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called for regulation of the country’s carbon offset market in response to a Bloomberg Green investigation that showed oil giant BP Plc is paying subsistence farmers a fraction of market rate. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as Vic

  • GM Stock Is Rising. Investors Are Shrugging Off Lackluster Guidance.

    GM reaffirmed full-year earnings guidance Friday morning, but the outlook for the second quarter is below Wall Street expectations.

  • Gov. Parson signs $47.5B Missouri budget, cutting tax rebates and two Springfield projects

    The governor cut $12.5M in federal funding intended for improvements to the Jordan Creek floodplain and Jefferson Avenue footbridge in Springfield.

  • GM earnings: ‘It’s a boy that cried wolf,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director & Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of Big Tech stocks, the GM chip shortage, supply chain woes, recessionary risks, and the outlook for earnings growth.

  • ESPN gives Cowboys 2022 roster middle of the road ranking, all thanks to defense

    The Cowboys defense is where you'll find the roster's biggest strength, biggest weakness, and biggest X factor heading into the 2022 season. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • India Slaps Windfall Tax on Oil Firms, Hitting Reliance Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- India slapped taxes on fuel exports and local crude oil production to tap windfall gains from surging global prices. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., the nation’s no. 1 fuel exporter, tumbled on the news.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv L

  • Bitcoin Rally Falters as Inflation Fears Weigh on Crypto Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin, fresh off its biggest-ever monthly decline, whipsawed traders with wild swings on Friday as digital assets struggle to regain their footing. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsUkraine Latest: Kyiv Lauds Isle Retake; Putin Shifts Gas PlantThe largest token ralli

  • GM Says Unfinished Cars to Hurt Quarterly Results

    General Motors said it built about 95,000 vehicles without certain semiconductors and other parts and had to set the cars aside instead of shipping them to dealers, weighing on its second-quarter results.

  • California’s $350 stimulus checks are a make-or-break bet for fighting inflation

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom touted the checks as a "middle class tax rebate," but the payments could supercharge already high inflation.

  • Biden: U.S. Will Support Ukraine ‘as Long as It Takes’

    During a news conference at the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday, President Biden said his administration was preparing to send an additional $800 million to support Ukraine and pledged that Russia’s war will not result in Ukrainian defeat. Photo: Europa Press/Zuma

  • 2 conservative news sites have sharply criticized Trump following Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    One outlet said Trump was a "disgrace," while another outlet's column said the former president "willfully exacerbated the problem" on January 6.

  • Magnum P.I. Saved! Cancelled CBS Reboot Snags 2-Season, 20-Episode Order at NBC

    Magnum P.I.‘s loyal fans are invited to truly anticipate the aftermath of that season-ending kiss, now that the cancelled CBS drama has found a new home — on NBC. Per Deadline, NBC has ordered 20 episodes, to be split over two seasons (the series fifth and sixth) — and with an option for more, sources […]

  • Millennials may lose up to $675,000 in Social Security benefits

    The loss of lifetime benefits for earnings between $50,000 and $150,000 today would be $365,000 to $675,000,

  • General Motors Stock Halted, Leaps Higher After Detailing Q2 Chip Shortage Hit To Inventory

    GM said chip shortages and supply chain snarls left nearly 100,000 vehicles unfinished over the second quarter.

  • A glass of ocean water: Quebec company wins award for desalination technology

    Oneka Technologies says its desalination systems can be powered solely by ocean waves and can deliver thousands of litres of clean drinking water.

  • Biden administration oil, gas auctions kick off with thin industry response

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration's first sale of oil and gas drilling rights on federal land garnered thin industry interest on Wednesday while environmental groups filed two separate lawsuits seeking to invalidate the results. The sales, which will continue on Thursday and cover eight states, were viewed as a test of oil industry demand for federal acreage amid soaring fuel prices and calls from President Joe Biden to increase domestic output. The first day of bidding on 120,000 acres in Wyoming wrapped up with no bids on more than a third of the 105 parcels offered, according to online auction platform EnergyNet.

  • Letter to the editor: 2nd Amendment refers to ‘people’

    I assume that a word used in the Constitution in one section has the same meaning or definition when used elsewhere in the Constitution.

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor